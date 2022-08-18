WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott didn’t need to say a word. It was clear through his silence on the radio in the final laps, his hand gestures as he talked to car owner Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon on pit road and his steely glaze in the media center how he felt after teammate Kyle Larson ran him up the track on the final restart, took the lead and won Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO