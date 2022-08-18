Read full article on original website
What’s up with Bristol talk by Chase Elliott after Watkins Glen?
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — In the moments after his frustrating loss Sunday to teammate Kyle Larson at Watkins Glen International, Chase Elliott repeatedly said he was looking ahead to Bristol. Bristol? That’s next month, not next week. Elliott referenced Bristol in his interview with NBC Sports’ Dave Burns...
Chase Elliott’s frustration at Watkins Glen finish goes beyond words
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — Chase Elliott didn’t need to say a word. It was clear through his silence on the radio in the final laps, his hand gestures as he talked to car owner Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon on pit road and his steely glaze in the media center how he felt after teammate Kyle Larson ran him up the track on the final restart, took the lead and won Sunday’s race at Watkins Glen International.
Watkins Glen Cup starting lineup
Chase Elliott and reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson will lead the field to green tomorrow at Watkins Glen International. Elliott recorded his third Cup pole of the season in Saturday’s qualifying session. Larson is the defending race winner at the Glen. Elliott finished second behind him last...
Watkins Glen Cup qualifying: Chase Elliott wins pole
Chase Elliott has won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com). Elliott’s lap of 70.477 seconds around the 7-turn road course was enough to beat out the other nine pole contenders in the final round of qualifying.
Winners and losers at Watkins Glen International
Here’s a look at the winners and losers at Watkins Glen International Sunday:. Kyle Larson — The end of Sunday’s race is likely to cause some in-house tension at Hendrick Motorsports, but Larson turned in the strong-arm move he needed on the final restart, forcing teammate Chase Elliott to the outside and passing for the lead. The win ended a 22-race winless streak for Larson.
U.S. Gymnastics Championships: What to watch on Sunday
The U.S. Gymnastics Championships conclude Sunday at 7 p.m. ET with the last night of women’s competition, live on NBC and streaming on NBCSports.com/live, the NBC Sports app and Peacock. Shilese Jones, 20, enters with the lead, seeking to become the oldest first-time U.S. women’s all-around champion in more...
Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona
It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
