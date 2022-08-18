Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
fox26houston.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway
HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in a 2021 shooting that injured a driver and his 10-year-old son on a Houston highway. Police announced last year that Tyric Davis, 23, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers with the police department’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis.
Click2Houston.com
Dirty duo: Surveillance cameras capture footage of suspects robbing laundromat in Spring Branch
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects who robbed a laundromat at gunpoint in northwest Houston. At around 4:50 p.m. on Aug. 9, two armed men armed walked into a washateria in the 2000 block of Wirt Road. Video...
Suspect arrested in 2021 Heights road rage shooting of father and his 10-year-old son
HOUSTON — The suspected shooter in a 2021 road rage case in the Heights is finally in custody. Houston police had been looking for 23-year-old Tyric Davis since last August when he was charged with shooting a father and his young son. The shooting happened on the North Loop...
Click2Houston.com
Girlfriend charged in shooting death of boyfriend after ‘wrestling’ with gun inside SE Houston apartment, police say
HOUSTON – A woman has been charged in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend after police said they “wrestled” with a gun inside a southeast Houston apartment early Saturday. Latise Lonyea Lenoir, 29, is charged with murder in the death of 27-year-old Dennis Leon Sharp.
2 teens arrested after leading police on chase in stolen truck along I-610, Bellaire PD says
Bellaire police chief said the chase ended after the juvenile suspects crashed into the backside of a home in the Greater East End.
fox26houston.com
Houston police: Suspect charged after death of man, 81, who was knocked down, kicked
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged following the death of an 81-year-old man who was knocked to the ground and kicked after leaving a library earlier this month, Houston police say. Police say Rico Moreno, 40, has been charged with murder. He is in the Harris County Jail. According...
Man accused of doing donuts arrested after 100 mph chase through north Houston
An HPD officer reportedly spotted a Dodge truck doing donuts in a parking lot, sparking the chase. At some point, police said the driver turned his lights off, trying to evade officers.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Suspect wearing one sock, no shoes robs SW Houston law office receptionist with letter opener
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to Houston police, on July 26, a man walked into an office building in the 9900 block of Westpark around 10 a.m. He then walked into...
cw39.com
Missing girl found, suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping
HOUSTON (CW39) — A 3-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday. The child’s family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home. Ten hours later, police say she was found in a motel on Rankin Road with...
fox26houston.com
Wife believes 42-year-old husband was severely beaten outside Washington Ave bar in random, unprovoked attack
HOUSTON - A 42-year-old man who was severely beaten on Washington Avenue is hoping the public can help the authorities identify whoever is responsible. His wife, Lindsay, has asked FOX 26 only to use her first name for safety reasons. Houston police say the attack happened on the 5300 block...
Click2Houston.com
Investigation underway after 24-year-old man found shot to death near gas pump at food store in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 24-year-old man was found shot to death near a gas pump on Thursday night, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. at a food store, located at 516 Berry Road. When officers responded to the...
Aunt charged, given bond after toddler tumbles out of moving SUV in southwest Houston, records show
Police said the toddler was in a booster seat, instead of a car seat, with three other kids in the car who were also not properly restrained.
Click2Houston.com
‘Give him the maximum time’: Man accused of luring 3-year-old girl inside vehicle and taking her to motel, charged with aggravated kidnapping
HOUSTON – A man accused of taking a 3-year-old girl Saturday night has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to court documents. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the toddler was last seen in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive. She was wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas at the time.
KENS 5
Man charged after being found in north Houston motel with 3-year-old girl at center of AMBER Alert, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man accused of kidnapping a 3-year-old girl from her north Houston home is facing charges. Holman Hernandez was taken into custody after Houston police said he was found in a motel room with a missing girl who had been at the center of an AMBER Alert. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping.
Man shot and killed while wrestling woman over gun in SE Houston apartments, HPD says
The woman, who is now in custody, told officers they were inside their bedroom wrestling over a gun when it reportedly went off in her hand and hit the man in the stomach.
Click2Houston.com
Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday. Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.
HPD Sgt. Sean Rios' murder trial postponed again after suspect's lead attorney undergoes surgery
A lead attorney's illness and a juror's positive COVID test stretched out the recess already. Now, that attorney's health issues are forcing a nearly three-month postponement.
kalb.com
DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office warns public of ‘poison napkin’ scheme in neighboring Texas
DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to be on the lookout for a new scheme involving a poisoned napkin that happened next door in Texas. DeSoto officials say while they have not received any reports of this incident happening locally, Houston...
2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says
Houston police said two people were injured in the West Houston shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
Last MS-13 gang member sentenced to 20 years for role in fatal shooting of teen in 2016
Daniel Arturo Orellana was sentenced to 20 years in prison after revealing in a statement that he was on the lookout the day 16-year-old Estaur Quinonez was killed.
