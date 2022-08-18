ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri City, TX

Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in a 2021 shooting that injured a driver and his 10-year-old son on a Houston highway. Police announced last year that Tyric Davis, 23, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers with the police department’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Missouri City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Missing girl found, suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping

HOUSTON (CW39) — A 3-year-old girl was found safe after she was reported missing in north Houston on Sunday. The child’s family notified police after they noticed she was missing from her home. Ten hours later, police say she was found in a motel on Rankin Road with...
HOUSTON, TX
‘Give him the maximum time’: Man accused of luring 3-year-old girl inside vehicle and taking her to motel, charged with aggravated kidnapping

HOUSTON – A man accused of taking a 3-year-old girl Saturday night has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to court documents. According to officers with the Houston Police Department, the toddler was last seen in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive. She was wearing long-sleeve purple pajamas at the time.
HOUSTON, TX

