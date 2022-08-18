Read full article on original website
If anyone wonders whether beautiful things can happen at McDonald's, just ask Sergio and Amy Rodriguez. The husband and wife are co-owners, along with Amy's mom, Brenda Symons, of the new McDonald's franchise on University Parkway, just east of the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard intersection. The fast-food restaurant is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sept. 7.
Sarasota and Avon Park made it into a top 10 list of US cities to move to.
For two days, Nadeau has used her hands to clear headstones that are covered with grass and overgrowth at Manasota Memorial Park.
With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com. Sept. 4. The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood...
ShorePoint Health Venice is closing next month. Its focus will turn to outpatient services as the ambulatory campus, HealthPark, will continue operating. A news release says demand for these services has continued growing. The hospital will close Sept. 22. ShorePoint, previously known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, announced a major...
An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Top Brewery gave guests purple wrist bands after donating $10 to the Mendoza family. Those purple bands gave guests $1 off of drinks for the rest of the day. Each food truck had additional donation buckets for those attending. They put cash, checks, and gift cards in the buckets, and hundreds of Suncoast community members showed up to help the family.
Dozens of people moving into a Tampa apartment complex say there are many issues with the building, from mold to exposed wires.
Seventy-nine-year-old Sue Adams likes to keep her garage-kept car clean. For years, she was loyal customer of the Blue Dolphin Car Wash on Cortez Road in Bradenton.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
Florida is facing a beach crisis. More people are moving to our state, and while only a small fraction can afford to live by the beach, everyone wants access to it. The fight between what is public and what is private is only intensifying. Earlier this month, police officers in Monroe County arrested a couple who beat and bloodied a snorkeler because he swam near their beachfront property.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lilly has been in the hospital for six days. She is the 13-year-old critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her and left the scene as she rode her bike home from school, police say. While she recovers, the alleged hit-and-run driver, David Chang, is out on bond.
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The vacant land at 220 Carillon Dr. N. is now bustling with tractors and cranes hoisting metal beams as Topgolf’s vertical construction is underway. In March, the St. Pete Catalyst reported that the group received an extension to commence construction and...
Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
A Florida man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a gator. Juan Carlos La Verde was shooting a promotional video for his upcoming race when he encountered the massive beast. Drone footage captured every moment of his gator attack in Lake Thonotosassa. The former U.S. Air Force Pararescueman says he fought back hard even as the gator tried to pull him into a death spiral. Now La Verde's jaw is wired shut and has staples in his head.
SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week. Two food truck rallies are being held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents, Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez, were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.
TAMPA, Fla. — The practice by a Florida prosecutor, who was suspended from his job by Gov. Ron DeSantis, of not prosecuting suspended licenses, disorderly conduct and other low-level misdemeanors has been dropped by his successor. STORY: Caught on video: Fight in the stands during Saturday night’s Jaguars vs....
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said it charged 13 people during a retail theft operation in Sarasota.
