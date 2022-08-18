ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

McDonald's franchise opens Sept. 7 in Lakewood Ranch

If anyone wonders whether beautiful things can happen at McDonald's, just ask Sergio and Amy Rodriguez. The husband and wife are co-owners, along with Amy's mom, Brenda Symons, of the new McDonald's franchise on University Parkway, just east of the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard intersection. The fast-food restaurant is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sept. 7.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
tornadopix.com

6 Charming Small Towns to Visit on Florida’s Gulf Coast

With a population of over 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And it continues to grow as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s all because of the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoor activities. Whatever the case, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

The best things to do in and around Lakewood Ranch this fall

Music on Main: This monthly event returns on Lakewood Ranch’s Main Street from 6-9 p.m. Enjoy a free concert by Frequency M, food vendors, beer trucks and kids activities. Proceeds will benefit Birds of Paradise Sanctuary. Visit LakewoodRanch.com. Sept. 4. The Market at Lakewood Ranch: The Market at Lakewood...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Organization connected to luxury Naples developer buys Sarasota condos for $9.4M

An LLC with ties to Naples luxury developer The Ronto Group has purchased nearly 20 individual condominiums in three Sarasota condominium buildings adjacent to one another. According to Sarasota County property records, WSR-GGP LLC bought 17 units in total at 495, 449 and 325 Golden Gate Point, paying between $500,000 and $635,000 for each. The company paid $9.425 million for the condos, an average of about $554,400.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Big Top Brewery hosts second day of fundraising for the Mendoza family

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Big Top Brewery gave guests purple wrist bands after donating $10 to the Mendoza family. Those purple bands gave guests $1 off of drinks for the rest of the day. Each food truck had additional donation buckets for those attending. They put cash, checks, and gift cards in the buckets, and hundreds of Suncoast community members showed up to help the family.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
SARASOTA, FL
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Sarasota, FL

It takes one visit to fall in love with the sunny, sophisticated city of Sarasota. With its beautiful beaches, historic architecture, myriad cultural attractions, and award-winning restaurants, Sarasota is a must-visit destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast!. This sun-soaked city is also packed with tons of things to see and...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What Will Sarasota County Commission Candidates Do to Address Our Beach Access Crisis?

Florida is facing a beach crisis. More people are moving to our state, and while only a small fraction can afford to live by the beach, everyone wants access to it. The fight between what is public and what is private is only intensifying. Earlier this month, police officers in Monroe County arrested a couple who beat and bloodied a snorkeler because he swam near their beachfront property.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Topgolf underway; BLM building demo’d

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The vacant land at 220 Carillon Dr. N. is now bustling with tractors and cranes hoisting metal beams as Topgolf’s vertical construction is underway. In March, the St. Pete Catalyst reported that the group received an extension to commence construction and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Walt's Fish Market plates fresh catch with meal fit for a captain

Walt’s Fish Market has been filling Sarasota bellies with fresh fish for more than 100 years, and there’s one dish on the menu that never falls out of favor. Brett Wallin, the fourth-generation owner of Walt’s, says that the Captain’s Platter, a delectable mix of red snapper filet, lobster tail and sea scallops, is hands down his most popular dish.
SARASOTA, FL
insideedition.com

Shocking Footage Captures Moment Gator Attacks Florida Man

A Florida man is lucky to be alive after being attacked by a gator. Juan Carlos La Verde was shooting a promotional video for his upcoming race when he encountered the massive beast. Drone footage captured every moment of his gator attack in Lake Thonotosassa. The former U.S. Air Force Pararescueman says he fought back hard even as the gator tried to pull him into a death spiral. Now La Verde's jaw is wired shut and has staples in his head.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Food truck rallies held to benefit family of parents killed in I-75 crash

SARASOTA, Fla. — Organizers are putting together food truck rallies to support a family that suffered a heartbreaking loss in a crash this week. Two food truck rallies are being held for the children in the Mendoza family. Their parents, Carlos Mendoza and Alondra Lopez, were killed when their food truck overturned and caught fire Aug. 16 on Interstate 75 near Fruitville Road, according to a spokesperson for the family and organizers.
SARASOTA, FL

