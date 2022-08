HOUGHTON LAKE – The COOR ISD Lyle Spalding Award for Leadership in Educational Technology was presented at the Houghton Lake Community Schools (HLCS) Board of Education meeting Monday, June 27th. Lyle Spalding is a former Superintendent of COOR ISD who understood the importance of technology to facilitate education. Nominations for this award are sought throughout all educational entities within the COOR ISD service area.

