Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James PatrickEvanston, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
What to expect on a visit to the Chicago Color FactoryJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago responds on Twitter to Bailey's repeated insults of the cityJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our Little Foxes: The "Reward" of Rescuing WildlifeSherry McGuinnChicago, IL
Related
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban blasts the SEC's approach to crypto, calling chief Gary Gensler's recent comments 'BS'
Cuban has been a vocal critic of the SEC's push to regulate crypto, previously using the "savecryptofromtheSEC" hashtag on Twitter.
Investopedia
The Measure of Financial Influence with Mrs. Dow Jones
The U.S. stock market's four-week winning streak came to an end last week with all major indexes wearing red. The Nasdaq, where the gains have been the most robust, fell the most—dropping more than two-and-a-half percent for the week, while the S&P 500 fell a little over 1%. Futures to start off this week are looking red too. Volatility, which had been taking a long summer snooze, woke up, and it was kind of hungry as the VIX, or volatility index, broke back above 20 for the first time in several weeks. The expiration of $2 trillion in options last Friday—obligations to either rollover existing bets that the markets will rise or fall in the near-term future—added to the volatility, and given the selloff, it looks like a lot of options traders pulled their calls—bets that the market will rise in the near-term—off the table.
Investopedia
97% of Executives Expect a Recession
A survey of corporate executives, business owners, and private equity by Stifel Financial reveals that nearly all respondents believe the U.S. economy is either already in a recession (18%) or will face one within the next 18 months (79%). Only 3% of the executives surveyed think a recession will be avoided.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
Investopedia
FTX US And Four Other Firms Aren't Insured, FDIC Says
Five companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, have been served with a cease and desist letter by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The letters have been sent over issues related to “false and misleading statements” regarding the companies being insured by the FDIC. The companies that have been sent these letters are FTX US, Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.info, SmartAsset.com, and FDICCrypto.com.
Markets Insider
US stocks trade mixed a day after suffering their worst losses in 2 months
Investors are keeping a close eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the central bank's yearly conference in Wyoming on Friday.
Despite Inflation, Americans Are Spending At Least $314 Per Month on Impulse Purchases
Times are particularly tough right now with inflation driving up prices on everyday goods and a possible recession on the horizon. But none of this is stopping Americans from spending; in fact, it may...
RELATED PEOPLE
Voices: There’s a straightforward way to solve the energy bills crisis – but our politicians are asleep at the wheel
Political commentary can sometimes make our problems, and their solutions, sound more complicated than is necessary. Britain’s energy bills crisis is a prime example of this overcomplication. The reason why energy bills are so high is natural gas. The price of natural gas across Europe has recently shot up by a colossal 1,400 per cent of the average price over the last decade. In contrast, the price of oil has merely doubled since before the pandemic struck.This is also very much a European crisis. Asia and the United States get most of their natural gas supply from local exporters,...
$310K needed to raise a child until they’re 17
Raising a child can bring a lifetime of joy, but that joy will come with a major financial cost. The Brookings Institute says that it would cost a married, middle-income couple with two children, about $310,605 to raise the younger child to age 17, had they been born in 2015, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 22, 2022: Rates jump
Mortgage rates ended the week notably higher with big moves Friday. The flagship 30-year average rose almost two-tenths of a point to again approach the 6% mark, which hasn't been breached since July 14. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.95% 6.49%. FHA 30-Year...
Comments / 0