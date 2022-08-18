The U.S. stock market's four-week winning streak came to an end last week with all major indexes wearing red. The Nasdaq, where the gains have been the most robust, fell the most—dropping more than two-and-a-half percent for the week, while the S&P 500 fell a little over 1%. Futures to start off this week are looking red too. Volatility, which had been taking a long summer snooze, woke up, and it was kind of hungry as the VIX, or volatility index, broke back above 20 for the first time in several weeks. The expiration of $2 trillion in options last Friday—obligations to either rollover existing bets that the markets will rise or fall in the near-term future—added to the volatility, and given the selloff, it looks like a lot of options traders pulled their calls—bets that the market will rise in the near-term—off the table.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO