ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Investopedia

The Measure of Financial Influence with Mrs. Dow Jones

The U.S. stock market's four-week winning streak came to an end last week with all major indexes wearing red. The Nasdaq, where the gains have been the most robust, fell the most—dropping more than two-and-a-half percent for the week, while the S&P 500 fell a little over 1%. Futures to start off this week are looking red too. Volatility, which had been taking a long summer snooze, woke up, and it was kind of hungry as the VIX, or volatility index, broke back above 20 for the first time in several weeks. The expiration of $2 trillion in options last Friday—obligations to either rollover existing bets that the markets will rise or fall in the near-term future—added to the volatility, and given the selloff, it looks like a lot of options traders pulled their calls—bets that the market will rise in the near-term—off the table.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

97% of Executives Expect a Recession

A survey of corporate executives, business owners, and private equity by Stifel Financial reveals that nearly all respondents believe the U.S. economy is either already in a recession (18%) or will face one within the next 18 months (79%). Only 3% of the executives surveyed think a recession will be avoided.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 13 days

People who receive Supplemental Security Income will soon have the first of two payments sent to them, which will equal a combined total of $1,652 for most recipients. Those eligible will receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1, while the second payment worth the same amount will be on Sept. 30, according to the Social Security Administration. Eligible couples will receive two payments of $1,261 in September, while essential persons, people who live with a person receiving Supplemental Security Income and provide necessary care, will receive two payments of $421 on the same days.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Investopedia

FTX US And Four Other Firms Aren't Insured, FDIC Says

Five companies, including cryptocurrency exchange FTX US, have been served with a cease and desist letter by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The letters have been sent over issues related to “false and misleading statements” regarding the companies being insured by the FDIC. The companies that have been sent these letters are FTX US, Cryptonews.com, Cryptosec.info, SmartAsset.com, and FDICCrypto.com.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
The Independent

Voices: There’s a straightforward way to solve the energy bills crisis – but our politicians are asleep at the wheel

Political commentary can sometimes make our problems, and their solutions, sound more complicated than is necessary. Britain’s energy bills crisis is a prime example of this overcomplication. The reason why energy bills are so high is natural gas. The price of natural gas across Europe has recently shot up by a colossal 1,400 per cent of the average price over the last decade. In contrast, the price of oil has merely doubled since before the pandemic struck.This is also very much a European crisis. Asia and the United States get most of their natural gas supply from local exporters,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
102.5 The Bone

$310K needed to raise a child until they’re 17

Raising a child can bring a lifetime of joy, but that joy will come with a major financial cost. The Brookings Institute says that it would cost a married, middle-income couple with two children, about $310,605 to raise the younger child to age 17, had they been born in 2015, The Wall Street Journal reported.
THEATER & DANCE
Investopedia

Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - August 22, 2022: Rates jump

Mortgage rates ended the week notably higher with big moves Friday. The flagship 30-year average rose almost two-tenths of a point to again approach the 6% mark, which hasn't been breached since July 14. National Averages of Lenders' Best Rates. Loan Type Purchase Refinance. 30-Year Fixed 5.95% 6.49%. FHA 30-Year...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy