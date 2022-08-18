Read full article on original website
University of West Florida has exciting first day of classes
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It was a rainy first day of classes at the University of West Florida, but according to UWF Vice President for Academic Engagement and Student Affairs Dr. Greg Tomso, it was one of the most exciting first days back they have had in a while. “We have all been a little […]
National student organization led by Elberta Senior
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Family, Career and Community leaders of America is a group of high school students and advisors from across the country. The organization has nearly 200,000 members. The national president of the organization comes from Elberta High School in Baldwin County. Mary Katherine Gunn with us to tell us about FCCLA […]
Cat Country, NewsRadio mourns the loss of morning show personality
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola's local radio station, Cat Country, is mourning the loss of a member of their Cat Pak Morning Show. According to the radio station, broadcaster Mark Jacobs passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside on Sunday. Jacobs was a leader in the stations news department...
Pensacola family of 11 kids touts successful homeschool system
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola family that has always homeschooled their children want parents to see outside the stigmas that surround it. With 11 kids, they've had quite a lot of practice. "We have McKenna, Eden, Hallie, Ethan, Asher, Levi, Emily Kate, Annalee, Solomon, Ezra and Sala," mother Allison Hartman...
Know these good samaritans? Thanks to two strangers, mom with cancer enjoys the Gulf
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: A Kentucky family is trying to track down two young men who did something special last week. The men and their actions have left a lasting impression on this family vacationing in Orange Beach. What these guys may have thought was a small...
DIY Football Project at Hammer & Stain Eastern Shore
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Studio10′s Joe Emer took a trip to Hammer and Stain Eastern Shore for a football themed art project! With the help of owner Karen Barlow, Joe put together a “Go Jags” piece and it turned out fantastic. Click the link to see the process from start to finish!
Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida
The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
New Orange Beach coffee shop in hot water over name controversy
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
NBC 15 Exclusive: 2 new schools coming to West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Overcrowded conditions in Mobile public schools are forcing the school district to build two new schools in West Mobile. We learned today a new high school and a middle school are all part of the plan to deal with the continued growth in Mobile County.
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
Community Resource Fair
Your one-stop shop for community services under one roof!. Students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to take advantage of the various services from partners assisting with housing, transportation, food, veteran services, healthcare, utilities, legal services, disability, insurance, employment, childcare and more. For more information, contact PiratesCare@pensacolastate.edu.
Local church free meal giveaway: ‘The need is great’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The cars kept coming for the free meal giveaway. New Birth Community Church says it’s a blessing to serve those in need here in the Port City. “To be able to serve and know that we are there for a need. And to know we are hands and feet to be able touch and bring a smile and just see the impact on their lives and to see the gratitude that they appreciate so much,” said Elder Anita Updike, New Birth Community Church.
Black and white churches work to bridge racial divide in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congregations at a pair of Mobile churches are doing what they can to bridge the racial divide on Sunday. Sunday’s a packed house at All Saints Episcopal Church in Midtown Mobile. Members of this predominantly white church were joined by members of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church–a predominantly black congregation. The […]
A Minute with Drexel: The bridges between the mountains
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — I want to talk to you about “bridges.” Y’all know I was on vacation in the mountains last week. One of the prettiest sights I saw was this one… a sweet little bridge in the middle of God’s beautiful nature.
New building could replace Olde Towne Daphne courtyard
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A proposed development in Olde Towne Daphne is back on the agenda for planning officials this week. “This is my area to walk through here, but it’s going to be a wind tunnel. I just can’t see my customers wanting to sit out here anymore,” said Dorothy Overstreet who owns and […]
School board, county commission elections in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Polls open for the Okaloosa County primary race at 7 a.m. on August 23. The fate of 4 county races could be decided when the polls close at 7 Tuesday night. Supervisor of elections Paul Lux said county races have been misunderstood in the past. The School Board and County Commissioner […]
Larger questions about Mobile Civic Center arise in Architectural Review Board hearing
On Wednesday, Mobile’s Architectural Review Board granted concept approval to a six-story office building on the southeast corner of the Mobile Civic Center property, developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Yet, during the discussion process, many issues with not just the office building, but the larger revitalization...
Pensacola, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School football team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Best Things to Do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida
Planning a getaway to Okaloosa County? Fill your itinerary with all of the best things to do in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Located on the Florida Panhandle just west of Destin, Fort Walton Beach is a dream Emerald Coast destination with everything you need for a family-friendly beach holiday. Exploring...
The biggest luau of the summer is here as Mobile Tiki Week invades Downtown on Things to do with Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew!
The summer is almost over and that awesome summertime vibe is slowly giving way to thoughts of school, pumpkin spice and bonfires. But wait, summer isn’t quite over yet as one of the biggest parties of the summer is upon us as Mobile Tiki Week is here! Beginning tonight and going all the way until Saturday night, the restaurants in Downtown Mobile are going to be throwing the largest luau of the summer! With several bars and restaurants participating, you can get a special vibe from almost every establishment downtown from special drinks to special menu items, specifically dedicated to Mobile Tiki Week! So make sure you make it downtown between today and Saturday so you can take part in the biggest luau of the summer!
