Bridgeport, AL

On Target News

More information on Threat towards Coffee County Schools

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a threat made towards Coffee County Schools on social media Sunday evening. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, TBI and FBI identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat after receiving help from Twitter. Coffee County...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
weisradio.com

Future of ‘Food City” Fight Continues in Fort Payne

At the most recent Fort Payne City Council meeting a memorandum of understanding with Marathon Realty was abandoned due to a technicality however efforts to attract a Food City grocery store to Fort Payne will continue. The Fort Payne City Council had voted three-to-two back in February to approve the...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WDEF

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
City
Bridgeport, AL
Local
Alabama Government
chattanoogacw.com

Ooltewah man pleads guilty to raping Uber driver in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Ooltewah man charged with putting an Uber driver through a brutal, 90-minute rape and kidnapping pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court Monday morning. 36-year-old Zachery Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping. A judge sentenced Johnson to 20 years for the aggravated...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thunder1320.com

Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers

Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Suspect charged with shooting Hixson couple in bed

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the case where a man and woman said someone shot them while they were in bed. The shooting happened in a Hixson neighborhood eleven days ago. The couple who are in their twenties say they were both shot around...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, TN
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!

Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Affidavit: Former Caregiver Charged with Attempted Murder

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A former caregiver is behind bars, accused of strangling her former patient. Marcella Collins is being charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. According to an affidavit from the Hamilton County...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
News Break
Politics
WTVC

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022

Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
On Target News

Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million

A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

