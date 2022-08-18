Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Service dogs for veterans coming to the Tennessee Valley
Veterans Moving Forward, a nonprofit organization that trains and places service and therapy dogs with veterans, is looking to expand its reach to the Tennessee Valley.
More information on Threat towards Coffee County Schools
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department began investigating a threat made towards Coffee County Schools on social media Sunday evening. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office, TBI and FBI identified a 16-year-old student from Franklin County as the person responsible for the threat after receiving help from Twitter. Coffee County...
weisradio.com
Future of ‘Food City” Fight Continues in Fort Payne
At the most recent Fort Payne City Council meeting a memorandum of understanding with Marathon Realty was abandoned due to a technicality however efforts to attract a Food City grocery store to Fort Payne will continue. The Fort Payne City Council had voted three-to-two back in February to approve the...
WDEF
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chattanoogacw.com
Ooltewah man pleads guilty to raping Uber driver in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Ooltewah man charged with putting an Uber driver through a brutal, 90-minute rape and kidnapping pleaded guilty in Hamilton County Criminal Court Monday morning. 36-year-old Zachery Johnson pleaded guilty to aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping. A judge sentenced Johnson to 20 years for the aggravated...
thunder1320.com
Coffee County Schools looking for substitute teachers
Coffee County School System is searching for people interested in becoming substitute teachers within the school system. Substitute teachers with a degree and teaching license earn $85 per day or $42.50 for a half day. Substitute teachers with a high school diploma or GED earn $70 per day or $35 per half day.
WDEF
Suspect charged with shooting Hixson couple in bed
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the case where a man and woman said someone shot them while they were in bed. The shooting happened in a Hixson neighborhood eleven days ago. The couple who are in their twenties say they were both shot around...
WTVC
Train derails at foot of Lookout Mountain Saturday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Traffic near Broad Street and Cummings Highway remained an issue for hours Saturday after close to a dozen train cars derailed near the foot of Lookout Mountain earlier in the morning. Norfolk Southern says 'less than 11 cars derailed' while departing its yard. at about 1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Security to increase at Coffee County Schools after possible online threat
A possible threat was directed at Coffee County Schools on social media, leading Coffee County Sheriff's Office SROs and investigators to look into it. The threat was not specific to one school.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
Hiking the Lula Lake Land Trust near Lookout Mountain, GA
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. I was scrolling through Instagram admiring scenes from Georgia when a photo stopped me in my tracks. It was an aerial photo taken by a drone and featured a massive waterfall and fall foliage. It was beautiful. It looked as if Niagra Falls had a baby and the baby moved to Georgia.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntsville, AL — 25 Top Places!
Alabama is most renowned for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but Huntsville serves some of the most delectable dishes, particularly during brunch. Jambalaya, crawfish, oysters, and shrimp are staples, and you’ll find these (and more) on their menus, as well as standard American breakfast and lunch fares like omelets and sandwiches.
WDEF
Affidavit: Former Caregiver Charged with Attempted Murder
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A former caregiver is behind bars, accused of strangling her former patient. Marcella Collins is being charged with aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult, attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated burglary. According to an affidavit from the Hamilton County...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
Charges pending after teen makes threat toward Coffee County Schools
Officials say charges are pending against a teenager after a threat was made toward Coffee County Schools.
Why do armadillos get hit by cars so much?
Armadillos are all over Alabama, but more often than not, you'll see one as roadkill before ever encountering one in the wild.
WTVC
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
abc17news.com
10 Chattanooga police officers reassigned after they ‘misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,’ chief says
Ten Chattanooga police officers have been reassigned to non-enforcement positions and will no longer be allowed to testify in court after they “misrepresented the truth or filed a false report,” according to a police department press release. Police Chief Celeste Murphy reassigned them after the US Attorney’s Office...
Comments / 0