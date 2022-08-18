Read full article on original website
Related
Back to school 2022: What is PowerSchool for Alabama parents, students? How do I use it?
Sign up for “Strong Start,” a five-week free newsletter from the Ed Lab, for more back-to-school tips. The start of the school year means parents receive a flurry of forms and notifications. Last year, all Alabama public schools moved to a new virtual notification and grade system, called...
WSFA
Meet the newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you ask newly crowned Miss Alabama Volunteer Madison Neal if she thought she was going to win, she would say no. “No, no because I’ve lost so many times,” said Neal. The Troy University graduate was awarded almost $10,000 in scholarship money to...
wbrc.com
Alabama looks to change high school graduation requirements
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Education is looking to update its high school graduation requirements. The new requirements would ensure students are ready for their next step, whether that is higher education or going straight into the work force. “We’re very excited about all students being successful...
WSMV
Man has ‘near death experience’ on Tennessee State Fair ride
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man said he had a “near-death experience” on a ride at the Wilson County and Tennessee State Fair Thursday. Reithoffer Shows owns the rides at the fair. They said they inspect each ride every day. But Eric Bain said that inspection didn’t prevent what happened to him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thisisalabama.org
You’ll never want to leave Alabama
Having lived in several countries and regions as an Alabama transplant, I can attest: Alabama’s cost of living is phenomenal, and the overall lifestyle in Alabama convinces you to never leave. It’s been an incredible opportunity to cultivate ALEX: The Alabama Experience, all in a massive effort to show...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey responds to questions about rumored health concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — While visiting an elementary school Monday morning, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was asked about recent rumors of possible health issues. Watch Ivey's response in the video above. "It seems like some of you just want to will these rumors into reality and into existence," said Ivey,...
Breaking: Alabama Milk Supplier Closing Its Doors Permanently
Nothing tastes better than a cold glass of chocolate milk. I mean who can say they don’t like chocolate milk?. Yet our children may have one item short on their lunch trays soon. So what does my liking of chocolate milk have to do with a shortage in our...
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
IN THIS ARTICLE
apr.org
Documentary highlights life of carnivorous plants in Alabama
The journalist credited with finding the slave ship Clotilda has a new documentary on a very different subject. Ben Raines highlights our state’s natural diversity including meat eating plants. The program is called Carnivorous Kingdom. It’s a look at Alabama’s pitcher plant bogs. It was filmed over three years throughout the state.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This ribeye is one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
An experienced chef, a well-seasoned pit and hand-cut steaks come together in the Shoals area of Alabama to create a delicious combination. George’s Steak Pit in Sheffield is a white-tablecloth restaurant with a standout menu. But the name of the restaurant makes it clear what the highlight is. Chef...
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northjacksonpress.com
North Jackson’s C.J. Gulley Makes History
By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High […]. By Staff High School students today are usually busy with friends, sports, social media, and classes. One North Jackson High School student recently spent part of his time preparing for a potential career. North Jackson High School posted the following about C.J. Gulley on its Facebook page.“We have a student…
‘Shivery, wet and slushy:’ What to expect this winter in Alabama, according to Farmers’ Almanac
We’re still in the middle of a scorching hot summer – don’t let this week in Alabama fool you – but winter isn’t too far away. And, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, Alabama could be in for a particularly chilly time. The Farmers Almanac...
wbrc.com
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
WAAY-TV
Dangerous chemicals from rollover wreck moved out of Alabama
The dangerous chemical that shut down a major intersection in Rainsville is now out of Alabama. The trucking company took the organic peroxide to the supplier in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Now, an investigation is underway into what caused the tractor-trailer to flip over. According to Skyline Transportation owner Jeff Reed, "this...
WHNT-TV
Huntsville parents offer solutions to alleviate school bus driver shortage
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., (WHNT) — The COVID-19 pandemic created a shortage of school bus drivers in every district, including Huntsville city schools. The driver shortage has meant more routes for drivers to cover. The route changes have also meant a longer time on the bus for kids. Parents started offering...
Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day creates over 15,000 meals for North Alabama
We're so thankful to every single person who donated towards our Fill the Food Bank Blitz Day!! If you missed us, the drive isn't over yet.
Why is WHDF not working? Planned power outage to affect some viewers
News 19's engineering team said a planned power outage will take the WHDF 15 transmitter offline starting around 9 a.m. Here's how you can still watch:
Four injured in Monday Huntsville shooting
Of the four injured, three were reported to be in serious condition.
Comments / 0