Northwestern has spent an entire offseason scouting Nebraska. That analysis could change quickly Saturday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday the Huskers on offense clearly have “a little bit of a schematic advantage” with so many unknowns ahead of the season opener. The coaching staff has not only had to break down returning Nebraska players — who helped beat the Chicago team 56-7 last season — but also a host of transfers and new assistant coaches headlined by a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO