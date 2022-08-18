ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
York News-Times

Early edge: Northwestern expects new-look Nebraska to have 'schematic advantage'

Northwestern has spent an entire offseason scouting Nebraska. That analysis could change quickly Saturday. Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said Monday the Huskers on offense clearly have “a little bit of a schematic advantage” with so many unknowns ahead of the season opener. The coaching staff has not only had to break down returning Nebraska players — who helped beat the Chicago team 56-7 last season — but also a host of transfers and new assistant coaches headlined by a new play-caller in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy