Colorado State

CBS Denver

Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend

It was cold enough in the highest elevations of Colorado over the weekend for summer rain showers to mix with and change to snow. During the CBS News Colorado newscast on Saturday morning we were tracking mixed precipitation on the live radar.Those visiting the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday got a little surprise from Mother Nature in the form of snow. It's not uncommon to see snow fall above the tree line in Colorado during the summer, especially in late August. A network of cameras on top of America's mountain showed some visitors in full summer attire.First Alert Weather Watcher Frank Burcham snapped this view of mountain snow from his home in the Castle Rock area. Both Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt picked up a dusting of snow. Both peaks are just a little over 14,000 feet high and are part of Colorado's Front Range Mountains.RELATED: Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
nbc11news.com

Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
cpr.org

Cyberattack shuts down Fremont County offices, disrupting government services

Fremont County in Southern Colorado is dealing with the fallout of a cyberattack. County services are limited as officials assess the full impact. The cyberattack was discovered Wednesday, but county officials didn’t announce it until Friday. It’s not clear whether the breach was part of a ransomware attack or if hackers targeted a specific service. The county believes the attack is contained to their servers and has not spread to other local or state systems.
OutThere Colorado

LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado

In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
townandtourist.com

25 Best Colorado Springs Hiking Trails (Scenic Views & Dog-Friendly!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The location of present-day Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a part of the American frontier before it was settled. General William Jackson Palmer founded Colorado Springs as a vacation destination.
K99

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
KXRM

Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
OutThere Colorado

FERAL SWINE INVASION: Will wild pigs rear their tusks in Colorado any time soon?

Concerns about feral swine and their invasive nature continue to be a hot topic among outdoor recreators across the country, resulting in many Coloradans wondering whether or not their home state will be met with the same challenges in years to come. Considering how damaging and costly the presence of the species can be in an area – with an estimated population of 6 million spread around at least 35 states – it's an important topic to address.
nbc11news.com

Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
KKTV

1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25

AGUILAR, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was killed on I-25 after driving into the wrong lanes and crashing into a pickup. State Patrol says the driver was heading southbound on the interstate when he lost control of his vehicle and veered into the grassy median splitting the roadway. His car kept going, ending up in the northbound lanes where he collided with the oncoming pickup. He died at the scene, and both people in the truck were hurt.
