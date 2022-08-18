It was cold enough in the highest elevations of Colorado over the weekend for summer rain showers to mix with and change to snow. During the CBS News Colorado newscast on Saturday morning we were tracking mixed precipitation on the live radar.Those visiting the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday got a little surprise from Mother Nature in the form of snow. It's not uncommon to see snow fall above the tree line in Colorado during the summer, especially in late August. A network of cameras on top of America's mountain showed some visitors in full summer attire.First Alert Weather Watcher Frank Burcham snapped this view of mountain snow from his home in the Castle Rock area. Both Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt picked up a dusting of snow. Both peaks are just a little over 14,000 feet high and are part of Colorado's Front Range Mountains.RELATED: Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO