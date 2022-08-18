Read full article on original website
KRDO
Closures for Uintah St. in Old Colorado City begin due to natural gas work
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, a portion of Uintah Street in Old Colorado City will be closed due to construction. From Aug. 22, through Sept. 9, Uintah St. between N. 23rd St. and 25th. St. will undergo roadwork. Colorado Springs Utilities says there will be flaggers directing traffic in both directions.
Colorado burn scars under a high flood threat Sunday
Several burn scar areas in Colorado are under a high to moderate flood threat Sunday as slow-moving storms could produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
Summer snow dusted several Colorado mountain peaks over the weekend
It was cold enough in the highest elevations of Colorado over the weekend for summer rain showers to mix with and change to snow. During the CBS News Colorado newscast on Saturday morning we were tracking mixed precipitation on the live radar.Those visiting the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday got a little surprise from Mother Nature in the form of snow. It's not uncommon to see snow fall above the tree line in Colorado during the summer, especially in late August. A network of cameras on top of America's mountain showed some visitors in full summer attire.First Alert Weather Watcher Frank Burcham snapped this view of mountain snow from his home in the Castle Rock area. Both Mount Evans and Mount Bierstadt picked up a dusting of snow. Both peaks are just a little over 14,000 feet high and are part of Colorado's Front Range Mountains.RELATED: Vail Resorts announces opening dates for its Colorado ski areas
When will leaves start changing color in Colorado?
August is coming to a close and that means Colorado is a few weeks away from starting to see the aspen trees transform from shades of green to shades of orange, red, and yellow.
Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities currently reports $8,515,717 in past due bills - a significant increase from the reported total of $4,538,162 in Aug. 2019. The utility company is now encouraging customers to donate to Project COPE, the company's program and nonprofit aimed to help struggling customers pay their overdue bills. "We The post Colorado Springs Utilities asks customers to help pay other customers’ past due bills appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- W Spaulding Ave N is closed in all directions from S McCulloch to Camrose Dr due to a hit gas line, according to the Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD). The PWFD says that the loaf N’ Jug has been evacuated and the Shell station is on...
nbc11news.com
Colorado State Patrol responds to accident, one dead
AGUILAR, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident that occurred on August 20, 2022 near Aguilar, Colorado. At approximately 2:40 p.m., a blue Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound near mile post 31 on Colorado 25 when it lost control. The vehicle crossed the median and collided with a northbound truck.
cpr.org
Cyberattack shuts down Fremont County offices, disrupting government services
Fremont County in Southern Colorado is dealing with the fallout of a cyberattack. County services are limited as officials assess the full impact. The cyberattack was discovered Wednesday, but county officials didn’t announce it until Friday. It’s not clear whether the breach was part of a ransomware attack or if hackers targeted a specific service. The county believes the attack is contained to their servers and has not spread to other local or state systems.
Coronavirus in Colorado: COVID-19 updates for Aug. 22-Aug. 28, 2022
More than 1,622,542 people in Colorado have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 67,640 have been hospitalized as of Monday, according to the CDPHE.
Controversial shooting range west of Colorado Springs remains in limbo
More than a year after the U.S. Forest Service pledged to control shooting on Colorado's Front Range, concerns linger over a popular spot located between the state's biggest metro areas. The range is known as Turkey Tracks, near the Teller-Douglas county line off Colorado 67, north of Woodland Park. Under...
LOOKING BACK: One of America's most infamous cults had early ties to Colorado
In 1997, deputies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department discovered the bodies of 39 adults in a 9,200-square-foot Rancho Santa Fe mansion as they followed up on an anonymous tip. As the investigation into the horrific scene would reveal, the deceased were members of one of the most prolific American cults known to exist – Heaven's Gate – with early roots of the organization forming in Colorado long before a mass suicide took place that would make headlines worldwide.
townandtourist.com
25 Best Colorado Springs Hiking Trails (Scenic Views & Dog-Friendly!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The location of present-day Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a part of the American frontier before it was settled. General William Jackson Palmer founded Colorado Springs as a vacation destination.
Crash on I-25 near Aguilar leaves one dead, two hospitalized
At 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, a blue Hyundai was traveling southbound on I-24 near milepost 31 when the driver lost control and crossed the median and collided with a truck traveling northbound.
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Only a Cemetery Remains in the Colorado Town Destroyed by Flood
You may or may not know this, but there was once a town just outside of Pueblo, Colorado by the name of Swallows. However, many years ago the town was destroyed by a flood and subsequently became completely covered with water. However, one part of Swallows, Colorado still remains and...
KKTV
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead and a second is seriously injured following a rollover crash on I-25 Friday morning. Colorado State Patrol is reporting the crash happened along the highway near Walsenburg on the south side of the state at about 5:20 a.m. “[The driver] swerved...
Police investigate fatal crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday, August 21 just before 2:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the scene of a rollover car crash in southeast Colorado Springs. The crash happened at the intersection of Payne Circle East and Astrozon Boulevard, which is between South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway. Police said […]
FERAL SWINE INVASION: Will wild pigs rear their tusks in Colorado any time soon?
Concerns about feral swine and their invasive nature continue to be a hot topic among outdoor recreators across the country, resulting in many Coloradans wondering whether or not their home state will be met with the same challenges in years to come. Considering how damaging and costly the presence of the species can be in an area – with an estimated population of 6 million spread around at least 35 states – it's an important topic to address.
nbc11news.com
Colorado man sentenced for involvement in January 6 insurrection
DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - A Colorado man was sentenced earlier this month for his involvement in the January 6 insurrection in Washington D.C. last year. Daniel Michael Morrissey, a 40-year-old self-employed writer and Denver resident, pled guilty to a misdemeanor count of disorderly and disruptive conduct. According to court documents,...
KKTV
