ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bernalillo, NM
County
Bernalillo County, NM
Bernalillo, NM
Government
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
mitechnews.com

Sandia Labs Uses Heated Carbon Dioxide To Deliver Electricity To Power Grid

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time, Sandia National Laboratories researchers delivered electricity produced by a new power-generating system to the Sandia-Kirtland Air Force Base electrical grid. The system uses heated supercritical carbon dioxide instead of steam to generate electricity and is based on a closed-loop Brayton cycle. The...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating

The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Community Safety Department is hiring

The Albuquerque Community Safety Department is a public safety department that works in collaboration with the police and fire departments. The ACS is currently looking for people to join their team. Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel stopped by to develop on the subject. ACS has 911 dispatch send trained professionals with backgrounds...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Transit Systems#Urban Construction#Coors Boulevard
kunm.org

Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding

Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
OHKAY OWINGEH, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials break ground on kitchen training facility in Barelas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas Neighborhood will soon have a unique space for local chefs and food businesses. Officials broke ground on the Barelas Central Kitchen on the corner of 4th and Bell. It will be the new home of the Street Food Institute which is a commissary kitchen and training facility. The 11,000-square-foot facility […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Housing
KRQE News 13

Public defenders not meeting clients in person at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public defender’s office is no longer meeting with clients at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center due to safety concerns. The office says they believe the detention center is facing about a 40% staff vacancy rate, because of that they do not feel safe sending attorney’s to meet with clients in person. Attorney’s […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
krwg.org

Watchdog groups call review at US nuclear lab 'sham' process

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is planning to review the environmental effects of ongoing and expanded operations at one of the nation's prominent nuclear weapons laboratories. Watchdog groups contend that regardless of the review, the National Nuclear Security Administration will march ahead with its plans for Los Alamos National Laboratory. The northern New Mexico lab is one of two sites where plutonium cores used in the nation's nuclear arsenal will be manufactured. The other is in South Carolina. The U.S. Energy Department had set a 2026 deadline for ramping up production, but it's unclear whether that will be met.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday

Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Teachers union declares impasse as APS board tables changes

It is disheartening for every single one of the educators represented by this union, over 6,000 people in schools … . Last night, trust was broken — Union President Ellen Bernstein. Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board tabled changes to the district’s negotiated agreement...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding continues south this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico

Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy