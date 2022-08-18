Read full article on original website
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A Pedestrian Has Been Killed in a Car Crash & the Driver Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed Has Been Charged with the Third MurderDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the seaAnita DurairajPlacitas, NM
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled ChangesDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Santa Fe Midtown Redevelopment takes step forward
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major development in the heart of Santa Fe is pushing forward. This week, the Midtown Redevelopment moved from the planning stages to the approval process. The project would turn 64 acres of the old University of Art and Design, which closed in 2018, into an area with housing, business space, […]
Bernalillo County approves new Santolina plans despite public objections, water access issues
Bernalillo County elected officials on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve two sets of plans for the Santolina development, over the objections of community members and the county’s own planning board. The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve two requests by Western Albuquerque Land Holdings (WALH) to...
Appeal by neighborhood association targets sole approved homeless camp in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In August, the city of Albuquerque approved a safe outdoor space just off of O-25 and Menaul. Last week, the Albuquerque City Council passed legislation not allowing any more applications for those spaces. At the same meeting, a local neighborhood association appealed the safe outdoor space.
Services available for those affected by New Mexico wildfires
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As a trusted media partner of The New Mexico Human Services Department, Behavioral Health Services Division (BHSD), LOKA was tasked with implementing this crisis counseling campaign for victims of the recent wildfires in Northern New Mexico. If you live in or have been displaced from...
mitechnews.com
Sandia Labs Uses Heated Carbon Dioxide To Deliver Electricity To Power Grid
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For the first time, Sandia National Laboratories researchers delivered electricity produced by a new power-generating system to the Sandia-Kirtland Air Force Base electrical grid. The system uses heated supercritical carbon dioxide instead of steam to generate electricity and is based on a closed-loop Brayton cycle. The...
krwg.org
Governor Lujan Grisham has been doing a lot of celebrating
The abandoned seed barn off West Amador Avenue has stood for decades as a giant monument to lost industry. The city has had big plans in the past to breathe new life into the old structure. In 2015 it was going to be part of Gin Plaza, described in the ill-fated Amador Próximo project as an “homage to the neighborhood’s agricultural and industrial history and an invitation to millennials who crave an eclectic vibe in which to explore, live, work and recreate.”
Santa Fe roads closing for 100th Indian Market
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts 100th Indian Market is happening this weekend, August 20 and 21, at the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding downtown areas. Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, August 18 streets in the area will be closed to traffic through Sunday, August 21. The following streets will be closed: Santa […]
Albuquerque Community Safety Department is hiring
The Albuquerque Community Safety Department is a public safety department that works in collaboration with the police and fire departments. The ACS is currently looking for people to join their team. Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel stopped by to develop on the subject. ACS has 911 dispatch send trained professionals with backgrounds...
Small sensors are warning one northern NM pueblo of post-wildfire flooding
Over the past year, the University of New Mexico was awarded $1 million from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore community resilience to natural disasters. So, scientists, PhD candidates, professors, and high school students decided to take this money and develop low-cost sensors to monitor post-wildfire flooding on pueblo land.
Officials break ground on kitchen training facility in Barelas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Barelas Neighborhood will soon have a unique space for local chefs and food businesses. Officials broke ground on the Barelas Central Kitchen on the corner of 4th and Bell. It will be the new home of the Street Food Institute which is a commissary kitchen and training facility. The 11,000-square-foot facility […]
Organization hosts New Mexico gubernatorial candidate forum
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor’s race is getting nasty with back-and-forth TV ads, but on Monday, it was only GOP candidate Mark Ronchetti speaking to business owners at a commercial real estate development association’s gubernatorial candidate forum. “You get a massive centralized government in Santa Fe...
A Woman Has Been Shot and Killed Near Central & Second Street—Area Roads Are Closed!
The Albuquerque police were responding to a physical dispute near 2nd Street and Central NW at about 1:15 am on Monday, August 22 when they saw a man shoot and kill a woman, according to Albuquerque Police Department Chief Harold Medina.
Public defenders not meeting clients in person at MDC
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public defender’s office is no longer meeting with clients at Bernalillo County’s Metropolitan Detention Center due to safety concerns. The office says they believe the detention center is facing about a 40% staff vacancy rate, because of that they do not feel safe sending attorney’s to meet with clients in person. Attorney’s […]
Bernalillo County renews push to build out the sports complex at Mesa del Sol
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is again pushing to build out the sports complex at Mesa del Sol. More funding for the project will be on the November ballot as part of the county’s $40M bond package. Right now there are six fields out there, the plan is for about twenty more. The bond will […]
Watchdog groups call review at US nuclear lab 'sham' process
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is planning to review the environmental effects of ongoing and expanded operations at one of the nation's prominent nuclear weapons laboratories. Watchdog groups contend that regardless of the review, the National Nuclear Security Administration will march ahead with its plans for Los Alamos National Laboratory. The northern New Mexico lab is one of two sites where plutonium cores used in the nation's nuclear arsenal will be manufactured. The other is in South Carolina. The U.S. Energy Department had set a 2026 deadline for ramping up production, but it's unclear whether that will be met.
Centennial Santa Fe Indian Market begins Saturday
Tomorrow on Santa Fe Plaza, visitors and artists will congregate for the first full Indian Market since 2019. About 1,100 artists will participate in the event, which awards prizes to Native artists from New Mexico and beyond, and connects them directly with buyers. Indian Market had its beginnings in 1922....
Opinion: The Teachers Union Has Declared an Impasse and the Albuquerque Public Schools Board Has Tabled Changes
"Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board tabled changes to the district’s negotiated agreement with the local teachers union in an unprecedented vote Wednesday evening." —Esteban Candelaria.
Teachers union declares impasse as APS board tables changes
It is disheartening for every single one of the educators represented by this union, over 6,000 people in schools … . Last night, trust was broken — Union President Ellen Bernstein. Despite five months of negotiations, the Albuquerque Public Schools board tabled changes to the district’s negotiated agreement...
Flooding continues south this evening
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures warmed a solid 8-12° from yesterday thanks to partly to mostly sunny skies. The Albuquerque metro reached the lower 80s and stayed dry unlike the higher terrain south. Scattered showers and weak storms are moving through the Gila and Sacramento mountains. The soils are quite saturated from Saturday’s 2-3″ of soaking rains. These downpours flooded the Gila and Pecos rivers and will be in flood stage through midweek with more rain in the forecast. So keep the umbrella handy, especially in the mountains or burn scar locations.
Record monsoon moisture to bring heavy rain across parts of New Mexico
Record monsoon moisture will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms across the state this weekend. The heaviest rain will fall Friday night through Saturday, with flash flooding possible. A broad area of heavy rain will develop across southwestern New Mexico late tonight and will spread north and east through the overnight....
