WILMINGTON, Del. – Study the template of the BMW Championship. That might soon become the norm on the PGA Tour, at least for the upper echelon. Tiger Woods and 22 other boldfaced names assembled last week at a luxury hotel in downtown Wilmington to map out a path forward for a Tour that has been under siege since the arrival of LIV Golf earlier this summer. According to multiple media outlets – including a detailed report Sunday night from No Laying Up – the players emerged from that invitation-only meeting with unanimous support for a proposal that would see the Tour stage as many as 15 elevated events with select fields and massive purses.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO