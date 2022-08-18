Read full article on original website
Back injury forces Will Zalatoris out of Tour Championship, Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris will miss the Tour Championship and next month’s Presidents Cup after doctors determined that he has two herniated disks in his back. Entering the season finale at No. 3 in the points standings, Zalatoris will drop to 30th place in the FedExCup and receive $500,000 in bonus money. The 26-year-old was coming off his first Tour victory at the playoff opener in Memphis, which vaulted him to No. 1 in the points standings and potentially put him in line for the $18 million first-place prize.
What's on the line Sunday at BMW? Top seed, East Lake, Presidents Cup spots
WILMINGTON, Del. – Three tournaments are rolled up into one here at the BMW Championship. Up for grabs, of course, is the overall tournament title at Wilmington Country Club. But the curiosity extends well beyond who is hoisting the trophy on Sunday night. Projections, points and standings will also be updated and finalized ahead of the final event of this PGA Tour season unlike any other.
Sources: Players send proposal for Tour changes to Jay Monahan, who meets with media Wednesday
The game’s top players want to compete against each other more often and for larger purses. That was the message that emerged from last week’s exclusive, players-only meeting in Wilmington, Delaware. According to multiple sources, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy unveiled a new series of events that would feature elevated purses and limited fields that would bring the game’s top players together more often.
Will Gordon wins first KFT Finals event in playoff, earns way back to PGA Tour
Will Gordon is headed back to the PGA Tour after prevailing in a playoff at the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of three Korn Ferry Tour Finals events. Gordon defeated Philip Knowles and M.J. Daffue on the first extra hole. The former Vanderbilt star closed in 63 and waited nearly two hours to see if his 21-under total would suffice.
BMW Championship purse payout: Patrick Cantlay, Scott Stallings cash in big
Patrick Cantlay notched his eighth PGA Tour title – and his third playoff victory – by successfully defending at the BMW Championship. Cantlay earned enough FedExCup points to move into the second spot in points entering the finale. He also pocketed a nice sum of money, with $2.7 million.
U.S. Amateur finalists Ben Carr, Sam Bennett bonded by grief
PARAMUS, N.J. – As Ben Carr stood on the first tee Saturday afternoon at The Ridgewood Country Club, moments from teeing off in his U.S. Amateur semifinal match opposite Derek Hitchner, he reached into the right pocket of his khaki shorts. Nothing. His pulse quickened as he then checked...
How to watch: Live stream schedule for Tour Championship, CP Women's and more
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Pat Perez drops out of LIV Golf antitrust lawsuit: 'I didn’t really think it through'
Pat Perez becomes the second LIV Golf player to drop out of the circuit's antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, according to Sports Illustrated. "I didn’t really think it through," Perez told SI. "I did it to back our guys." Perez, a three-time Tour winner, was one of the...
Staggered scoring and bonus payout for playoff finale at Tour Championship
The FedExCup Playoffs will conclude at the Tour Championship, but not everyone will start from scratch. With the staggered scoring system in place, Scottie Scheffler will take a two-stroke advantage into the opening round at East Lake. Starting scores are based on where players stand in FedExCup points. Here's how...
Cheyenne Woods elected to Wake Forest University Hall of Fame
Another Hall of Fame, another Woods. Cheyenne Woods, Tiger’s niece, has been elected to the Wake Forest University Hall of Fame. Woods graduated from Wake Forest in 2012 with a degree in communications before going on to play on the LPGA, the Epson Tour and the Ladies European Tour.
Viktor Hovland wins college scholarship for an aspiring student with BMW ace
Viktor Hovland may not have been in contention at this week’s BMW Championship, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t hit any meaningful shots on Sunday. After holing out from a greenside bunker for birdie at the first, Hovland stepped up on the 206-yard par-3 second with a 6-iron in his hands. His tee shot took a couple hops before slamming into the flagstick and falling to the bottom of the cup for the first ace of this year’s FedExCup Playoffs.
Remembering Weiskopf's legacy as champ, architect
Tom Weiskopf, 1973 Open Champion, dies at age 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind a lasting impact on the sport, both as a player and as a golf course architect.
‘It sounds like LIV 2.0’: Tour grapples with how to bring game into 21st century
WILMINGTON, Del. – Study the template of the BMW Championship. That might soon become the norm on the PGA Tour, at least for the upper echelon. Tiger Woods and 22 other boldfaced names assembled last week at a luxury hotel in downtown Wilmington to map out a path forward for a Tour that has been under siege since the arrival of LIV Golf earlier this summer. According to multiple media outlets – including a detailed report Sunday night from No Laying Up – the players emerged from that invitation-only meeting with unanimous support for a proposal that would see the Tour stage as many as 15 elevated events with select fields and massive purses.
The toughest man in the arena: Sam Bennett overcomes loss, difficult road to win U.S. Amateur
PARAMUS, N.J. – Drop Sam Bennett in any sports arena and he’ll find a way to excel. He played four sports at Madisonville (Texas) High School, where he was an All-District shooting guard on the basketball hardwood, defensive specialist on the baseball diamond and district champion on the tennis court.
