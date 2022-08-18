ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
ambcrypto.com

Cardano [ADA] holders would find themselves happiest as…

ADA’s price has soared in the past few weeks. Cardano’s coin has seen a 27.20% rise in its prices since 26 July. With the Vasil hard fork just around the corner, there is a possibility that the price will continue to rally till the completion of the hard fork is announced.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: How significant really is ADA’s turnaround potential

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano’s [ADA] recent up-channel trajectory saw an expected bearish breakout over the last few days. Losing the vital $0.53-level triggered a decline below the altcoin’s south-looking 20/50 EMA.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum overtakes reigning champion Cardano in terms of…

The developers of a blockchain network play a critical role in the growth and expansion of the network. From designing and maintaining the architecture to building smart contracts — developers do it all. And, in light of recent developments, Ethereum [ETH] has come out on top to have the maximum developer activity.
MARKETS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Will Shiba Inu Reach $1? No, But New Cryptocurrency Meme Coin Tamadoge Might

Investors are wondering whether the most popular meme coins like Shiba Inu will reach $1. The ongoing crypto correction is enticing traders to look at multi-utility cryptocurrencies. Tamadoge is an upcoming play-to-earn (P2E) platform and one of the best new crypto to invest in. TAMA is the native cryptocurrency &...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Web3 Technology
dailyhodl.com

Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
STOCKS
u.today

SHIB "Urged" to Hit $0.01 by David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Here's Who Caused Bitcoin Plunge to $21,000: Willy Woo Explains

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Dogecoin: $1 Price Target is Realistic

The skeptics will call Dogecoin a joke token, but they don’t appreciate just how far this little crypto coin has come during the past decade. Besides, support from a famous automaker CEO could help Dogecoin reach the all-important $1 level someday. Dogecoin is a sub-penny cryptocurrency with a price...
STOCKS
u.today

Ethereum Reaches New Milestone Ahead of "Merge": Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMPUTERS
u.today

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Critical Point, According to Peter Brandt

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Coinbase to Suspend All ETH Transactions During Ethereum Merge Upgrade

The largest U.S.-based crypto exchange announced its intent to temporarily halt ETH-related activity during the blockchain upgrade set for Sept. 15. On Wednesday, Coinbase issued a statement that it plans to pause transactions for Ethereum's ETH coin when developers deploy the software updates necessary for the Ethereum Merge to go live on that blockchain.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum ($ETH): BitMEX Founder Says ‘The Short-Term Price Action Is Ugly’

On Friday (August 19), Arthur Hayes, Co-Founder and former CEO of BitMEX, shared his thoughts on Ethereum’s price action. On August 16, Hayes published a blog post (titled “ETH-flexive”) that talked about Ethereum’s upcoming “Merge” protocol upgrade, which is when the Ethereum network is making the transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy