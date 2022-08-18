ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logansport, IN

lakeshorepublicradio.org

Region unemployment rates higher, even as more residents working

Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana, but the actual number of people working is also up. Lake County's unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in July, the second-highest in the state. But some local communities — like Gary, Merrillville and East Chicago — continue to see even higher rates, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate rose from 3.4 percent in June to 3.6 percent in July.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?

When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County

The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald’s for staff to teach students in special ed

When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location

Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Hoosiers Already Receiving New Taxpayer Refund

INDIANAPOLIS – Money is hitting taxpayer bank accounts this week from the newly-passed $200 state rebate. Hoosiers are reporting online that the payment made possible due to the state’s $6.1 billion surplus has already arrived, and the Indiana Department of Revenue posted an update. The agency provided direct...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag

Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
RICHMOND, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
ILLINOIS STATE

