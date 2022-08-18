Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Indiana gasoline prices increase nearly 5 cents per gallon on average
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 51.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.9 cents...
Inside Indiana Business
Many Indiana students have to pay for school lunches again — which could increase debt
After two years of receiving free school lunches, thousands of Hoosier families will have to pay for them again this fall, including at dozens of Indiana schools that could continue offering free food but choose not to. Federal child nutrition waivers were offered as a form of COVID-19 relief starting...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates higher, even as more residents working
Unemployment rates continue to move higher in Northwest Indiana, but the actual number of people working is also up. Lake County's unemployment rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 5.4 percent in July, the second-highest in the state. But some local communities — like Gary, Merrillville and East Chicago — continue to see even higher rates, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. Porter County's unemployment rate rose from 3.4 percent in June to 3.6 percent in July.
warricknews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
An 'Egg-stra' big mess! Semi hauling eggs overturns in southern Indiana
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A overturned semi-truck hauling eggs caused quite the traffic scramble late Monday morning. According to Indiana State Police, the accident happened on I-65 North near the 9-mile marker blocking the right lane. The roof of the Rose Acre Farms semi was damaged, causing cracked eggs...
Is it Illegal for Dogs to Ride in the Bed of a Truck in Indiana?
When it comes to transporting your dog, some people choose to let them enjoy a ride in the bed of their truck. However, is it actually legal to do that in Indiana?. The other day, I was outside mowing grass and I noticed a truck pull into the gas station across the street. In the bed of the pickup truck, was a big beautiful dog. Now, this was a single cab truck with two people in it. Clearly, there wasn't enough room for the dog to ride inside of the truck. People have been letting their dogs ride in the truck bed for years, while it might be normal for folks to do, it still seems unsafe. It got me wondering if it was actually legal for dogs to ride in the bed of pickup trucks in Indiana, so I did a little digging to find out.
warricknews.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Indiana from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
‘Bounty’ for Invasive Shrub in Warrick County
The Warrick Invasive Species Partnership has a bounty out on an invasive shrub. There are plenty of invasive species in Indiana. From insects to plants, the list of invasive species is quite long. When it comes to invasive plants in Indiana, one is commonly found in landscapes and woodlands that most people don't realize is actually an invasive shrub. It's called a burning bush (Euonymus alatus), also known as winged euonymus. It was brought here from Asia around 1860 as an ornamental plant for use in landscaping.
Indiana provider, hospitals prepare for new abortion law
In less than a month, Indiana's near-total abortion ban takes effect. Right now, many abortion providers in the state are grappling about what to do next.
indianapublicradio.org
Why Indiana schools compete with McDonald’s for staff to teach students in special ed
When Mary Tackitt first took a job as a teaching assistant for students in special education, it seemed like a good opportunity. She enjoyed the time with children — like the little boy who would hold her hand and tap it on the desk to keep rhythm with music. But working with students with severe disabilities was tough. She took them to the bathroom and changed diapers. And she was hurt on occasion by those who struggled to regulate their emotions.
Times-Union Newspaper
Uniforms & More Opens Warsaw Location
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for Uniforms & More, 3620 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Uniforms & More opened its Warsaw location July 18. There are also two stores in Fort Wayne and one in Huntington. Co-ower Amy Shriner said Uniforms & More started in Huntington in 2005...
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
inkfreenews.com
Hoosiers Already Receiving New Taxpayer Refund
INDIANAPOLIS – Money is hitting taxpayer bank accounts this week from the newly-passed $200 state rebate. Hoosiers are reporting online that the payment made possible due to the state’s $6.1 billion surplus has already arrived, and the Indiana Department of Revenue posted an update. The agency provided direct...
wfft.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease confirmed in Franklin County, Indiana deer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The presence of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which is not known to infect humans, has been confirmed in Franklin County white-tailed deer, after the Indiana DNR sent samples of dead deer found in the county to Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study labs. EHD is...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the US roundabout capital, and it’s not in Central Oregon
We know there are a lot of roundabouts in Central Oregon. Some love them. Some loathe them. But we’re not the roundabout capital of the United States. We’re not even close. That title belongs to a city that is of similar population size to Bend. And by 2025,...
abc57.com
Argos student killed in crash Saturday afternoon
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- A student from Argos schools was killed and three others were injured in a crash that happened Saturday afternoon, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 4:37 p.m. on Saturday, Marshall County deputies were called to US 31 and 18th Road for a two vehicle...
Inside Indiana Business
Schrader auctions Lawton Farms for $18.6M price tag
Lawton Farms, a 1,120-acre farm in Richmond, sold at auction this week for a total of $18.6 million. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. led marketing efforts for the farm and hosted the event. The farm is located along Highway 227, near the Ohio state line, and includes...
Police warn Kosciusko County drivers of recent auto thefts
Police have tips for drivers to lower the chances of theft after a string of recent incidents around Kosciusko County have prompted an investigation.
hoosieragtoday.com
‘As I See It’ by Gary Truitt: The Dumbing Down of the Indiana State Fair
The Indiana State Fair is entering the home stretch. For those of us who have regularly attended the Fair, there was something different about it this year. I have been struggling to try and put my finger on it. I think it is not one thing, but a whole lot of little things that gave the Fair a different feel.
Central Illinois Proud
Storms bring heavy rain, very large hail and damaging winds to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Severe thunderstorms developed across Central Illinois Saturday afternoon bringing some much needed rain to the area, but they also brought destructive hail and wind. The storms prompted Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings across Central Illinois along with a Flash Flood Warning. Since Friday night, most...
