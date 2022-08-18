Read full article on original website
Related
KWCH.com
Rising Star Road Trip: Brothers drive historic fall success for Meade High School
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - Our Rising Star Road Trip continues farther west, taking us to Meade High School, home of the Buffaloes. Last year Meade was a powerhouse across the board, winning state championships in football, cross country and track and field. Meade High School only has about...
Liberal First
Despite passage of time, teaching basics stay the same
On Monday I left the SCCC President’s office and stepped back into the classroom for the first time since 2015. Seven years is a long time to stay away from something you genuinely enjoy. When Deedee Flax, chair of the ag, business, and personal services division told me that we needed an instructor for the “Introduction to Business” class, I saw an opportunity to return. I said “yes” in my head before she even finished asking whether I’d be interested.
Liberal First
School board to tackle last meeting before 2022-23 school year Monday
The USD 480 school board will be taking on its last meeting before the start of the school year Monday evening starting at 6:30. Monday’s meeting will be in Room C107 of the Liberal High School East Annex. Up first for the board will be hearings regarding the Revenue...
Liberal First
Caution: Debris to be flying at Five State Fair
The 5-State Fair will soon be upon the area, and people should expect to see quite a bit of fun with the entertainment. Among the entertainment at this year’s fair will be the Flying Debris Show featuring Richard Holmgren. Holmgren will have performances Friday and Saturday evenings. As Holmgren...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberal First
ROLLAND PATRICK
Rolland Jay “Pat” Patrick, 97, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wheatridge Park Care Center in Liberal. He was born Dec. 14, 1924, to Oscar Loyd and Fleda (Wooster) Patrick. He married Nina Faye Hammer Oct. 7, 1944. She preceded him in death. He joined the United States...
Liberal First
Keating prepping for 5th annual Tractor Show
Employees at Keating Tractor see farm equipment on a daily basis, and for the past few years, the local business has invited everyone to come see not only that equipment, but some from past generations as well. Saturday, Aug. 27, Keating is hosting its fifth annual Antique Tractor Show. Keating’s...
Liberal First
USD 480 announces COVID-19 guidelines for school year
Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new recommendations regarding COVID-19 that outlined changes for operational guidance for K-12 schools. With the health and safety of our students, staff and their families in mind, our district has worked diligently since the Spring of 2019 to maintain practices that aligned with professional health recommendations from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and the CDC for COVID-19.
Comments / 0