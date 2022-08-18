Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Caution: Debris to be flying at Five State Fair
The 5-State Fair will soon be upon the area, and people should expect to see quite a bit of fun with the entertainment. Among the entertainment at this year’s fair will be the Flying Debris Show featuring Richard Holmgren. Holmgren will have performances Friday and Saturday evenings. As Holmgren...
Liberal First
Commission approves security system for county health department
The Seward County Health Department’s newest location has been in place on West 15th Street for some time now, but a few items of importance have yet to be taken care of in the building. One of those items is a security system in the building, and Monday, county...
