Hugoton, KS

Liberal First

Caution: Debris to be flying at Five State Fair

The 5-State Fair will soon be upon the area, and people should expect to see quite a bit of fun with the entertainment. Among the entertainment at this year’s fair will be the Flying Debris Show featuring Richard Holmgren. Holmgren will have performances Friday and Saturday evenings. As Holmgren...
LIBERAL, KS

