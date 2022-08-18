ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore

SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
SAUGUS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
City
Rockport, MA
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
country1025.com

New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US

We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Water Year#Heavy Rain#Colorado River#The Us Drought Monitor#Cnn
Uprise RI

Secretary of State candidate Stephanie Beauté seeks to bring innovation and forward thinking to the office

“We want someone who is young. We want new, fresh ideas. We’re always hearing about that. And now you have a new, fresh idea, a new, fresh perspective from someone who’s not only youthful, but who is excited, who wants to deliver technical solutions to make your life easier. I am not interested in supporting Republican politics or Democratic politics. The only thing that I’m interested in is making sure that there’s integrity in our elections, that the tools work when they’re supposed to work and how they’re supposed to work regardless of how you vote.”
POLITICS
WCVB

Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
mybackyardnews.com

ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON

Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
TIVERTON, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters

WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy