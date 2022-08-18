Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Is The Best State To Live In, According To WalletHub Survey
Massachusetts residents have it best, according to WalletHub's list of 2022's Best States To Live In. The list was designed to help people find the best and most affordable place to live by comparing all 50 states across 52 key metrics. They include housing costs, income growth, education rate and quality of hospitals.
WCVB
Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts, including multiple on North Shore
SAUGUS, Mass. — Brush fires continue to burn in Massachusetts as a majority of the state is now experiencing severe drought conditions or worse. Crews continue to fight fires at the Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, which started just before sunset on Aug. 16. The reservation, which offers more than 600 acres of forest reserve, was closed this weekend by the state's Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Most of Massachusetts is under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to US drought monitor
Low summer rainfall coupled with high temperatures and humidity, which made certain parts of the commonwealth feel as hot as 100 degrees during recent heat waves, has the majority of Massachusetts now placed under extreme or severe drought conditions, according to the United States Drought Monitor (USDM). Parts of Worcester...
lonelyplanet.com
13 things to know before traveling to Massachusetts - and why not trashing the Red Sox is the most important
These insider tips will make sure you don't get caught out during your Massachusetts visit © Catherine McQueen / Getty Images. Planning a trip to Massachusetts? Well, you’re in for a treat – whether it’s endless outdoor adventures, dynamic cities, or delectable dining. For the most...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Clear Water Beaches in Massachusetts (To Enjoy with Family)
Massachusetts is home to some of the most gorgeous beaches in America. Between the miles of sandy paradise along Cape Cod and the picturesque boulders of the North Shore, 200 miles of varied coastland boasts a wide variety of beaches, each more beautiful than the last. You’ll also find many...
country1025.com
New England Has 4 Of The 15 Best Islands In The US
We live in New England, we know how lucky we are. Mountains, beaches, woods, and beautiful historic cities are all within a very reasonable distance, no matter where you live. We know we live in the best place on earth, and are always happy to share that opinion. Well, here’s another reason to brag. Travel + Leisure has named 4 slands in New England in their Best of 15 list! Tally it up. 26.6% of the best of the best are in New England.
2 Massachusetts men dead following possible drownings in New Hampshire
BRISTOL, N.H. — Two Massachusetts men are the victims of separate possible drownings in New Hampshire, officials said. Troopers responding to a report of a possible drowning at Profile Falls in Bristol on Saturday around 12:40 p.m. learned a swimmer had been pulled to shore by friends, according to New Hampshire State Police.
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Uprise RI
Secretary of State candidate Stephanie Beauté seeks to bring innovation and forward thinking to the office
“We want someone who is young. We want new, fresh ideas. We’re always hearing about that. And now you have a new, fresh idea, a new, fresh perspective from someone who’s not only youthful, but who is excited, who wants to deliver technical solutions to make your life easier. I am not interested in supporting Republican politics or Democratic politics. The only thing that I’m interested in is making sure that there’s integrity in our elections, that the tools work when they’re supposed to work and how they’re supposed to work regardless of how you vote.”
Welcome to Seaview Terrace, the Largest Home in Rhode Island
Angi, a home services website that merged Angie’s List and HomeAdvisor, compiled a list of the largest homes in every state, and the one in Rhode Island can be found in Newport. Spanning over 43,000 square feet and sitting on seven acres of seaside land, Seaview Terrace is the...
WCVB
Massachusetts team looks to keep Little League World Series run alive
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts youth baseball team is looking to keep their run at the Little League World Series going after a tough loss in its opening game. The boys from Middleboro Little League, who are representing the New England region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, lost 5-3 to the team representing the Southeast from Nolensville, Tennessee.
mybackyardnews.com
ASHLEY KALUS – FIELD OFFICE – TIVERTON
Tiverton, RI – Ashley Kalus, the Republican nominee for governor, and Sue Cienki, chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party, announced the opening of a Tiverton field office. This is the first time in the Republican Party’s history that a field office has been opened in the East Bay...
Week starts with chance of rain and thunderstorms, ends with heat up
The Boston area may get some rain on Monday and Tuesday — but it won’t be a washout. Showers, humidity, and a few thunderstorms will kick off the work week before things clear up and temps creep up to a high of 90 on Friday. The National Weather...
Water restrictions issued for Mass. cities, towns
With much of Southern New England in an extreme (level 4 or 5) drought and the conditions continuing to worsen, many cities and towns in Massachusetts are putting mandatory water restrictions in place.
americanmilitarynews.com
Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire
Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
erienewsnow.com
'Destroy them wherever you find them': Spotted lanternfly population spreading across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Maryland (WJZ) -- An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Water restrictions across western Massachusetts
Rain has been hard to come by these last few weeks, but what do these drought conditions mean for you? The state of Massachusetts has a list you can use to figure out what level drought you're in, and if there are water restrictions in your area.
whatsupnewp.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Rhode Island using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.
spectrumnews1.com
Inaugural 'Fort Devens Day' celebrates 105th anniversary in Massachusetts
FORT DEVENS, Mass. - Fort Devens celebrated its 105th anniversary with an all-day festival Saturday. The United States Congress and the Department of the Army established the former Fort Devens in 1917. It was used as a training facility for soldiers in World War I, World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
spectrumnews1.com
New report shows Massachusetts among worst states for renters
WORCESTER, Mass. - A new report shows people in Massachusetts earning minimum wage would have to work 87 hours a week to comfortably afford a one-bedroom apartment on their own. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual Out of Reach report keeps track of the growing gap between renters' wages...
