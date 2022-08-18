Read full article on original website
Phyllis Carmichael, 85, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Phyllis passed away Saturday, Auygust 20, 2022 at Accura Care, Shenandoah, iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Alan E. Pierce, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:2:00 p.m.
John Mullenix, 64 of Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA. Memorials:Directed to the family. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
Jeff Miller, 64, rural Hastings, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Hastings Cemetery Perpetual Care or Indian Creek Historical Society Museum. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Cemetery: Hastings Cemetery.
Florence "Lucy" Maudling, 86, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port, Missouri. Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M. Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port, Missouri. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Graveside Service and Interment: 3:00 P.M., Friday, August 26, Marshalltown Cemetery, Mount Ayr, Iowa.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, August 23rd
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from the Shenandoah Early Bird XC Invitational while golf, softball and volleyball also litters the Tuesday KMAland Sports Schedule. View the full slate below. KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE. Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G) Plattsmouth at Auburn (G) KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE. AT Shenandoah Follow @TrevMaeder96.
Poston leads Nebraska City into year two of Walker era
(Nebraska City) -- After a positive campaign last year, the Nebraska City football team is ready for the second year of Kaleb Walker's reign as head coach. "We've got a lot of excitement," Walker said. "There are a lot of people in Nebraska City excited about football. We can't wait to showcase what we've been working on this summer."
Herb Hansen
Service:Funeral ServicesName:Herb HansenPronunciation: Age:90From:Atlantic, IowaPrevious: Da…
Clarinda XC aiming high in 2022
(Clarinda) -- After a memorable 2021 season, the Clarinda cross country programs aren't shying away from their aspirations of another special season. "There's a lot of excitement," Coach Jane Mayer said. "The kids cannot wait to compete. They're looking forward to getting the bugs out and competing." Last year, the...
Zakk
Service: Celebration of Life MemorialName:Zakk MitchellPronunciation: Age: 13From: Elliott, …
Shen pool's Doggie Dip slated this weekend
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's outdoor swimming pool season is going out with a bang--not to mention a bark--this weekend. Dog lovers can enjoy the Wilson Aquatic Center's traditional Doggie Dip. Residents are welcome to bring their canine friends for a refreshing dip in the pool Friday and Saturday from 4-to-6 p.m. Shenandoah Aquatics Director Gabby Sparks tells KMA News it's a great way to end another swimming year, and raise money for People for Paws at the same time.
Veteran Tri-Center opens season with Underwood
(Neola) -- Tri-Center football opens their season with a rivalry matchup on Friday against a highly-charged Underwood squad. The Trojans, coming off a 5-4 playoff season, are feeling they might have another playoff team on their hands. “We’re feeling pretty good,” Trojans head coach Ryan Schroder told KMA Sports. “We...
Southwest Valley eyeing another 1-0 performance on KMA Video Stream
(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley football program enters every game with the mission of going 1-0. They have some new faces in the lineup, but the expectation is the same heading into their season opener with Central Decatur is no different. "There's excitement this year," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "We...
Rock Port man hurt in Atchison County motorcycle wreck
(Watson) -- One person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Atchison County early Saturday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Route A east of Route D, or three-quarters of a mile east of Watson shortly after 1 a.m. Authorities say a 2005 Harley Davidson FLSTF driven by 61-year-old Ronald Hall of Rock Port was westbound on Route A when it exited the north side of the roadway into a ditch, and continued westbound before it overturned and ejected Hall. The motorcycle came to rest on its side in the ditch facing south.
KMAland Softball (8/22): Ashland-Greenwood falls to Neumann
(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood lost to Bishop Neumann in KMAland Nebraska softball action on Monday. Reese Fisher led Ashland-Greenwood with a home run among four hits and drove in three, and Sofia Dill tripled among two hits of her own.
Red Oak school facilities study underway
(Red Oak) -- Preliminary work continues on a comprehensive study of the Red Oak School District's facilities. Back in June, the Red Oak School Board selected Alley Poyner Macchietto Architecture of Omaha to conduct the survey encompassing the current facility needs and develop an outline for the next 5-10 years. Architect Daric O'Neal told the board late Monday afternoon work is underway on the study's "where are we now" phase, including assessments of the existing facilities.
Senior-heavy East Mills readies for early season test with Woodbine
(Malvern) -- The East Mills football team is looking to lean on its senior leadership as they push towards back-to-back playoff appearances. The Wolverines notched a 4-5 finish last year, which included an opening-round playoff loss to eventual state champion CAM. East Mills returns seven seniors on this year's squad.
Property demolition bids on Shen council agenda
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are targeting more nuisance properties for eradication. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council is expected to consider requests for proposals for property demolition at 101 North Center, 113 University Avenue and 1213 and 1215 West Valley. Shenandoah City Administrator A. J. Lyman tells KMA News demolition is set after receiving a clean report on asbestos removal.
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
Personal injury accident under investigation in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Police Department reports an injury accident from early Sunday morning. According to a release, officers were dispatched to the 45.5 mile marker of I-29 southbound at approximately 12:06 AM for a personal injury accident. Upon arrival, officers determined a red Dodge Charger was traveling...
