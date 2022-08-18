Read full article on original website
Bitcoin price has hit bottom; coldest days of Crypto Winter are over – Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
With Bitcoin’s price bottoming below $20K in June, the worst days of the Crypto Winter are over, according to Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley, who joined Kitco’s Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor, Michelle Makori, in a panel discussion. “We’ve hit the crypto bottom,” said Neuner, Host of Crypto Banter,...
Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
The bear market is back from hibernation, get ready for new lows
Guest(s): Gareth Soloway Chief Market Strategist, InTheMoneyStocks.com. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, discusses the outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stocks with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News.
Stock market freefall will continue, won’t make new highs for 10 years – Gareth Soloway on Bitcoin, AMC, gold
The stock market rally that started in mid-June started to reverse by mid-August. Monday, the S&P 500 fell 2.1% by market close. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, said that the volatility is not yet over, and in fact, stocks will likely see new lows. “This is a fear...
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund
According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
Australia to prioritize 'token mapping' as part of its efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies
The token mapping process will involve investigating the various characteristics of all digital assets used in Australia to...
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban blasts the SEC's approach to crypto, calling chief Gary Gensler's recent comments 'BS'
Cuban has been a vocal critic of the SEC's push to regulate crypto, previously using the "savecryptofromtheSEC" hashtag on Twitter.
US stocks trade mixed a day after suffering their worst losses in 2 months
Investors are keeping a close eye on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the central bank's yearly conference in Wyoming on Friday.
