Bitcoin Aug. 22 chart alert - Bulls work to stabilize price

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are near steady in early U.S. trading Monday. Bears have the near-term technical advantage as a two-month-old price uptrend on the daily bar chart has been negated. Bulls this week are working to stabilize the market after the recent selling pressure. Stay tuned!
The bear market is back from hibernation, get ready for new lows

Guest(s): Gareth Soloway Chief Market Strategist, InTheMoneyStocks.com. Gareth Soloway, Chief Market Strategist of InTheMoneyStocks.com, discusses the outlook for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stocks with David Lin, Anchor for Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries, is provided by Kitco Metals Inc. ("Kitco")...
Invesco announces plans to launch a new Metaverse Fund

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the report, the fund will be registered in Luxembourg and will focus on investing in seven...
