Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Related
If You Love Philly Cheesesteaks, Richie Ribeye’s Coming to Westbrook This Week
How perfect, I've been craving a Philly Cheesesteak!. If you love these guys in their Biddeford and Old Orchard Beach location, well you'll love them in Westbrook. Get excited!. TUESDAY, AUGUST 23. 652 MAIN STREET WESTBROOK. This bad boy could be yours!. They have been working on some milkshakes too...
Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of ‘Poltergeist’ Around New England Next Month
I love when theaters celebrate the anniversary of a movie. For some, it could be their first time seeing a specific film in theaters, and for others it allows them to go back in time and see it again. Of course, there are plenty of other ways to watch a movie (DVD, streaming service, or On Demand), but nothing beats the comfort of going to a movie theater.
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
Get Food Delivered Right to Your Seat at the Portland Sea Dogs
Now THIS is what I call Breaking News. You’re sitting at your favorite sports game in the middle of the row elbow-to-elbow with strangers. The thought of getting up and crawling on top of these people to get out is nightmarish but the sound of your grumbling belly can be heard over the announcer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 Public Tennis Courts to Get Your Game on in Maine
I recently went camping in Maine and it brought out an inner child in me that I hadn’t felt in awhile. I ran around the incredible campground swimming, playing, sleeping on the ground, dancing, and playing sports I hadn’t played in years. We packed up our bus with...
Fashionistas of Maine, the 1980s and More is on Display at the Maine Historical Society
Seeing how fashion has changed over the decades is a fashion-lover's dream. And who doesn't agree that the '80s were one of the most fun and eclectic times?. And if you're feeing old because you can't believe they're including the 1980s in an exhibit that started with the 1780s earlier this summer, never fear, as its a celebration of the Maine Historical Society and its 200th Anniversary. What a milestone!
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen
More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Circus Troupe of Domestic Cats Has Just Invaded Portland, Maine
Full disclosure -- I saw a post about The Amazing Acro-Cats while scrolling through social media recently, and I 100% thought it was a sarcastic post. But after doing some quick research, turns out that not only was the post not sarcastic, but to steal a line from Seinfeld -- "they're real, and they're spectacular!"
Annual Beatles Nights Added To Maine’s Classic Rock Concert Calendar
Maine's legendary Beatles Night returns to the State Theatre! Let's add those three shows to what is already a full Classic Rock Concert Calendar!. November 25-26-27 at State Theatre, Portland, Maine. •. Day 1: Rock and Roll Mixtape. Day 2: Abbey Road. Day 3: Family Matinee. Tickets on Sale Friday, Aug...
Enjoy the Sun & Fun With This Amazing Coastal Old Orchard Beach Home for Sale
As Maine continues to become more desirable to live in, it also continues to become more difficult to find that prefect home. And if that desire is to live on the coast, well, you might be waiting a long time for that perfect opportunity. However, that might have just changed...
Watch Hot Air Balloon Make Unexpected Landing at a Gas Station in Lewiston, Maine
It was a big weekend in Lewiston with the 28th Annual Great Falls Balloon Festival in Lewiston and Auburn. Every year hundreds of people come out early in the morning to watch hot air balloons launch into the sky from Simard-Payne Memorial Park and soar over the skies of the twin cities. That is if they are able to stay in the air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away
If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
Portland’s First-Ever Book Bar and Café Opening Soon on Congress Street
An exciting new concept will be hitting the Portland food scene this winter. Novel Book Bar & Café is currently under construction. According to its website, the future café will be Portland's first ever book bar & café, a concept one would imagine will be a big hit.
Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine, is Now Open
Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel Your Inner Johnny Depp and Find Hidden Treasure Around Portland, Maine
It's been interesting how much treasure and scavenger hunts have picked up throughout the last couple of years in the area. From the popular New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion hiding $10,000 multiple times in the Granite State last year, to a Maine couple celebrating the state's bicentennial with a $20,000 treasure hunt, to even a treasure hunt happening currently around Saco Bay worth $1,000 -- there's been no shortage of treasure hunts in the last couple of years.
8 Reasons Why Lewiston, Maine, Is Amazing and Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate
Recently, there was an article posted on Reddit called, "Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'. Lewiston is my city and I am proud of to live here. This city has had its share of contentious critics throughout the years. The article describes the city as dirty and you feel the need to shower after you drive through.
Stunning Video Captures Bald Eagle Casually Swimming in Maine Lake
Sebago Lake got a nice dose of "Merica" recently. Yes, that is a bald eagle swimming across Southern Maine's largest lake. Not only is that a bald eagle swimming, but swimming with outstanding form. This bald eagle is like the Michael Phelps of eagles. More like Michael Fowl...am I right,...
Charming Beach House for Sale in Saco, Maine, Just Steps Away From Ocean, Fully Turnkey With Private Beach
It’s a dream for many to be able to live right on the water. Luckily for many people in Maine, that dream can be a reality. Whether it’s on the coast, on one of our many lakes, or resting on a pond, our state offers plenty of opportunities to enjoy water views from the privacy of your own home.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0