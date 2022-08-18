ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

102.9 WBLM

10 Public Tennis Courts to Get Your Game on in Maine

I recently went camping in Maine and it brought out an inner child in me that I hadn’t felt in awhile. I ran around the incredible campground swimming, playing, sleeping on the ground, dancing, and playing sports I hadn’t played in years. We packed up our bus with...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Fashionistas of Maine, the 1980s and More is on Display at the Maine Historical Society

Seeing how fashion has changed over the decades is a fashion-lover's dream. And who doesn't agree that the '80s were one of the most fun and eclectic times?. And if you're feeing old because you can't believe they're including the 1980s in an exhibit that started with the 1780s earlier this summer, never fear, as its a celebration of the Maine Historical Society and its 200th Anniversary. What a milestone!
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Bull Feeney’s in Portland, Maine, is Finally Ready to Reopen

More than two years ago, many restaurants and bars in Portland had difficult decisions to make due to the pandemic. For longtime Old Port staple Bull Feeney's, the choice was to shut down operations and hope for a reopening in the summer of 2020. But the summer came and after a reopening and quick re-closure, rumors spread that Bull Feeney's may be gone for good. Rather than become a memory people discuss, Bull Feeney's worked out their landlord issues and in September of 2021, promised a reopening in the "not-too-distant" future. While it may have taken longer than expected, that future has arrived.
PORTLAND, ME
Bob Marley
102.9 WBLM

Portland’s King of Comedy Bob Marley’s Mom Passed Away

If you have ever seen Bob Marley or listened to one of his dozens of CDs, you know his mom Marcia. Bob talks about his family in so many of his routines. Bob posted the news of his mom passing on his Facebook page including a video of his mom from about 10 years ago talking about her dog's UTI and the plastic surgery required to fix the problem. As you listen to Bob tease his mom, you can feel the love.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Pineland Farms Corn Maze in New Gloucester, Maine, is Now Open

Pineland Farms is a 5,000-acre working farm that welcomes visitors for many of its activities and educational programs. Its mission is to "provide a productive and educational venue that enriches the community by demonstrating responsible farming techniques, offering educational opportunities, and encouraging a healthy lifestyle through recreation." One of their...
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
102.9 WBLM

Channel Your Inner Johnny Depp and Find Hidden Treasure Around Portland, Maine

It's been interesting how much treasure and scavenger hunts have picked up throughout the last couple of years in the area. From the popular New Hampshire-based band Recycled Percussion hiding $10,000 multiple times in the Granite State last year, to a Maine couple celebrating the state's bicentennial with a $20,000 treasure hunt, to even a treasure hunt happening currently around Saco Bay worth $1,000 -- there's been no shortage of treasure hunts in the last couple of years.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

