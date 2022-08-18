Read full article on original website
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins placed Mackensie Alexander on injured reserve with a groin injury, the team announced Tuesday. That caused another hit to the team's depth at cornerback, behind Xavien Howard. "That was unfortunate for him," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said at practice Tuesday...
