ABC to air NCAA women’s basketball title game for 1st time
The NCAA women’s basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time. The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. The women’s Final Four is in Dallas this year. “Scheduling the Division...
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy Form TMRW Sports Tech and Entertainment Venture With Former NBC Sports Exec Mike McCarley
Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are getting into the technology and entertainment space, launching a new venture called TMRW Sports that they say will develop “progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.” The duo are partnering with veteran sports media executive Mike McCarley on the venture, which counts former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol as an investor. More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast to Sell NBC's Washington D.C. Regional Sports Network to Washington Wizards and Capitals OwnerAmazon, DirecTV Strike Deal to Bring Thursday Night Football to Bars and RestaurantsParamount Wins Rights to UEFA, Including Champions League, in $1.5B Deal “Since I...
Eli Manning and Omaha Productions explore the magic of jersey No. 55 at USC
The USC Trojans have had plenty of legendary football stars walk their halls. In the foreseeable future, plenty more stars will play football in Los Angeles wearing the famous Trojan uniform, a college football classic. One of the most iconic USC football jersey numbers is the number 55. We can...
