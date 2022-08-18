Golf legends Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are getting into the technology and entertainment space, launching a new venture called TMRW Sports that they say will develop “progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment.” The duo are partnering with veteran sports media executive Mike McCarley on the venture, which counts former NBC Sports chairman Dick Ebersol as an investor. More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast to Sell NBC's Washington D.C. Regional Sports Network to Washington Wizards and Capitals OwnerAmazon, DirecTV Strike Deal to Bring Thursday Night Football to Bars and RestaurantsParamount Wins Rights to UEFA, Including Champions League, in $1.5B Deal “Since I...

