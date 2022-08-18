Chris Brown Says His Pricey Meet-And-Greets Have Inspired Artists To ‘Give A Fuck’ About Their Fans

Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Makes Billboard Chart History With 'Super Freaky Girl' No. 1 Debut
Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, giving the Queens icon her third No. 1 hit overall and first as a solo artist. Per Billboard‘s archives, Nicki is the first female solo rap artist to debut at the Hot 100’s summit since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).”
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown: ‘R&B Ain’t Dead… Y’all N-ggas Just Ugly’
Chris Brown is the latest artist to hit back at Diddy’s recent claim that R&B is dead, delivering an impassioned response via social media. “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio???” Breezy asked on his Instagram Story on Friday (August 19). “N-ggas...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Sheds A Tear On 'God Did' Album Cover Art
DJ Khaled has unveiled the cover art to his forthcoming God Did album, which arrives later this week. The We The Best boss took to social media Monday morning (August 22) to kick off his album release week by posting the cover art featuring Khaled’s mug emblazoned across the front with the Miami mogul shedding a tear of joy.
HipHopDX.com
Timbaland Credits Jermaine Dupri With Getting Him Back In His Bag: 'He Got Me Inspired'
Timbaland is a legend in his own right, but he’s taken some time out from his busy schedule to give some flowers to fellow “pioneer” Jermaine Dupri. JD and dvsn‘s new single “If I Get Caught” has spawned a huge conversation about the state of R&B, and the Verzuz co-founder has taken notice.
RELATED PEOPLE
See Pics: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning couture gown during wedding with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all smiles during their romantic wedding at the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia. The bride looked stunning in a Ralph Lauren couture gown, while the groom went for a classic look in a matching black and white tuxedo. ...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Threatens To Abandon Show After Object Is Thrown At Him On Stage
Jacksonville, FL – Lil Wayne was performing over the weekend when an object came flying onto the stage. Weezy paused his Jacksonville show and let the crowd know he wouldn’t tolerate the disrespect and if it continued, he was going to leave. The Young Money president took the...
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Breaks Silence On 23-Year-Old Lul Pab’s Death After L.A. Shooting
Quando Rondo is mourning the loss of 23-year-old Lul Pab, who was fatally shot in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19). The Atlanta rapper was filmed at the scene of the crime, screaming, as the man’s body was pulled from the black Cadillac Escalade riddled with bullets. On Sunday...
HipHopDX.com
Asian Doll Fights Off Woman Who Tries Stealing Her Diamond Chain: 'Bitch Saw Nun Else But Stars'
Asian Doll got into a physical altercation over the weekend after a woman allegedly attempted to steal her diamond chain. A video of the incident surfaced on Sunday (August 21) and shows the rapper being held back by several onlookers as she lunges at the would-be thief. “Dumb bitch, are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
Snoop Dogg Admits He Choked When Dr. Dre Asked Him To Rap Over 'Eazy-Duz-It' Demo
Snoop Dogg says he turned down the opportunity to rap over Dr. Dre’s original demo for the 1988 Eazy-E single “Eazy-Duz-It.”. In a new interview with Eugene “Big U” Hensley for the Checc’n ~ In Podcast, the Doggfather and buzzing pop culture figure was talking about his life pre-fame when he made the revelation.
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Says He Won’t Be 'Caught Slipping' Following Quando Rondo Shooting
Wack 100 has weighed in on the recent shooting involving Quando Rondo, saying he won’t ever get “caught slipping” in Los Angeles because he’s always switching up his habits. On Friday afternoon (August 19), Quando Rondo and his entourage were at an L.A. gas station when...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled Says He Would Smoke Everybody In Verzuz Battle: 'I'mma Never Back Down On That Talk'
Miami, FL – DJ Khaled maintains no one can see him in a Verzuz battle. In a brand new episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the 46-year-old Grammy Award-winner didn’t hold back in holding himself in high regard when it came to his catalog and the number of hits he’s helped craft over the last 17 years.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Is The Most Shazamed Artist Of All Time With Over 350M
Drake has already taken the mantle as the king of several digital streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and more. Now, he’s adding king of a popular song recognition app to his seemingly never-ending list of accolades. According to Apple, the 6 God is the most Shazamed artist of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Clarifies His ‘R&B Is Dead’ Comments: ‘It’s Not Disrespect’
Diddy has doubled down on his opinion that R&B is dead, however the Bad Boy mogul has made it clear that he’s not shading anyone with his comments. On Wednesday night (August 17), Puff kicked off an online discussion about the current state of R&B. Things quickly got heated when Timbaland joined the conversation, with Diddy yelling at the legendary producer: “R&B is muthafuckin’ dead as of right now.”
HipHopDX.com
André 3000 & Supreme Team Up For New Collab
André 3000 is the next artist to collab with streetwear brand Supreme, with the Outkast legend looking set to appear on a new t-shirt. As the brand gears up to drop the first batch of products for its all-new Fall/Winter 2022 collection, it’s beginning to roll out a series of teasers on its social media pages.
HipHopDX.com
Waka Flocka Flame Is Going Full Vegan: 'I've Decided To Stop Having A Mr. Frog Body'
Waka Flocka Flame has announced he’s making some changes in his life — and it has nothing to do with his divorce from Tammy Rivera. On Saturday (August 20), the “Hard In Da Paint” rapper shared a photo of a frog posted up on a log, his little jelly rolls resting over his little frog legs. In the caption, he committed to eliminating all animal products from his diet and heading back to the gym.
HipHopDX.com
André 3000: 'If I Ain’t Creating Nothing, I Don’t Feel Good’
André 3000 might not have dropped much music in recent years but he’s always creating, and if he’s not it puts him in a bad headspace. Three Stacks is the latest artist to collaborate with streetwear brand Supreme, with the Outkast legend looking set to appear on one of its new t-shirts.
HipHopDX.com
Cam’ron Says JAY-Z ‘Absolutely’ Did Not Kill Him On ‘Welcome To New York City’
Cam’ron has revisited his 2002 anthem “Welcome to New York City” featuring JAY-Z, and 20 years later, Killa still doesn’t think Hov got the best of him on it. The Harlem dignitary joined the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Sunday (August 21) where he discussed Jigga “absolutely not” outshining him on the Come Home with Me track.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Surprises Fans With Brand New ‘Closure’ EP
Kodak Black has surprised fans by releasing a brand new EP called ‘Closure’ — listen to it below. The Pompano Beach native’s latest project isn’t available on digital streaming platforms such as Apple Music or Spotify, but instead it’s been released on his YouTube channel in an effort to combat a previous leak.
Nicolas Cage Rocks Bright Red Hair In Wild Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos
Nicolas Cage isn’t currently filming any new films, according to his IMDB profile, so it’s unclear why the Willy’s Wonderland star decided to bust out the Manic Panic and dye his hair a bright red. Nicolas, 58, transformed his usually dark locks into a punkier shade of scarlet and took the new look for a spin on Saturday (Aug. 20) while in Las Vegas. Dressed in a snazzy suit and white shirt – and a pair of sunglasses everyone should have – Cage posed with fans while grocery shopping.
Comments / 0