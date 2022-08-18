ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summersville, MO

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson

Services for Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson, 62, are noon Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

VARONICA LYNN SWAN

This won’t be your ordinary obituary because she was not an ordinary lady. Varonicia Lynn Swan was born Jan. 16, 1954, in Erie, Penn., to Ronald Russell Rhineberger and Margaret Elizabeth (Warden) Rhineberger. She left this world on Aug. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, including her darling baby sister, Susan. She was married to Douglas Allen Swan on Oct. 5, 1985.
HOUSTON, MO
CJ Coombs

Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored

The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
GAINESVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Obituaries
City
Bradford, IL
City
Sycamore, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Sycamore, IL
City
Houston, MO
State
Mississippi State
City
Virginia, IL
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
Virginia State
City
Mexico, MO
City
Summersville, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Margaret Sharak

A memorial service will be at a later date for Margaret Sharak, 85, who passed away on Aug. 18, 2022. Local arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

The PACT Act is packed

The following is an excerpt from www.legion.org/veteransbenefits:. “As the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act becomes law, millions of veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic exposures will be eligible for benefits. The PACT Act, which covers veterans from Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan, is the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic-exposed veterans in more than 30 years and addresses a broad spectrum of toxic exposures. Veterans will now see additional benefits for exposures to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, additional presumptive conditions for Agent Orange exposure, nuclear radiation exposure during several nuclear clean-up operations, and provisions for victims of water contamination at Camp Lejeune.”
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Police called to disturbances; two arrested on outstanding warrants

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kimberly K. Jacobs, 53, of 219 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued citations for an alleged public peace disturbance, second-degree trespassing and failure to obey lawful orders after an incident Aug. 20 at an East Main Street property.
HOUSTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Brenda Duncan
houstonherald.com

15 tracts sold Monday at county land tax sale

Texas County sold 15 tracts of property Monday on the steps of the county administrative center because the owners failed to pay their taxes. The land tax sale, overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell, generated $141,576. Assessor Debbie James and County Clerk Peggy Seyler also were there. More than 40 bidders registered.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

One arrested on DWI, speeding charges, patrol says

A 22-year-old Arkansas man was charged with two offenses late Saturday night and taken to the Cabool Police Station. Suhas Jannu, 22, of Jonesboro, was cited with DWI – first offense and speeding. He was processed and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
JONESBORO, AR
howellcountynews.com

Six charged for abusing autistic child at school

"Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled will ensure students learn functional academic skills in a safe environment to be integrated into their home, community, leisure and work," proclaims the student handbook at Ozarks Horizon State School. For one 13-year-old nonverbal autistic student, the school was not a safe environment. Six...
WEST PLAINS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Baptist Church#Summersville School#The U S Navy#Mountain View Wal Mart
howellcountynews.com

Mtn. View woman charged with shooting

A Mountain View woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a man on County Road 3530. Amanda L. Elliott faces charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, third degree assault of a special victim, and resisting/interfering with arrest. According to a...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
houstonherald.com

Woman faces drug, weapons charges

A Willow Springs woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Nikki R. Rogers, 35, of Willow Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and having illegal window tint. She was taken to the Howell...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy