houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson
Services for Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson, 62, are noon Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
VARONICA LYNN SWAN
This won’t be your ordinary obituary because she was not an ordinary lady. Varonicia Lynn Swan was born Jan. 16, 1954, in Erie, Penn., to Ronald Russell Rhineberger and Margaret Elizabeth (Warden) Rhineberger. She left this world on Aug. 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, including her darling baby sister, Susan. She was married to Douglas Allen Swan on Oct. 5, 1985.
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
houstonherald.com
‘Cold Justice’ episode featuring Texas County case to air next month
The Oxygen network’s true crime series “Cold Justice” returns with Season 7 in September, and episode 2 featuring an investigation into a Texas County murder case from 2007 is set for Sept. 10. Season 7 of Cold Justice will include six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Margaret Sharak
A memorial service will be at a later date for Margaret Sharak, 85, who passed away on Aug. 18, 2022. Local arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Houston.
houstonherald.com
The PACT Act is packed
The following is an excerpt from www.legion.org/veteransbenefits:. “As the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act becomes law, millions of veterans suffering from illnesses caused by toxic exposures will be eligible for benefits. The PACT Act, which covers veterans from Vietnam through Iraq and Afghanistan, is the most significant expansion of benefits and services for toxic-exposed veterans in more than 30 years and addresses a broad spectrum of toxic exposures. Veterans will now see additional benefits for exposures to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, additional presumptive conditions for Agent Orange exposure, nuclear radiation exposure during several nuclear clean-up operations, and provisions for victims of water contamination at Camp Lejeune.”
houstonherald.com
Police called to disturbances; two arrested on outstanding warrants
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kimberly K. Jacobs, 53, of 219 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued citations for an alleged public peace disturbance, second-degree trespassing and failure to obey lawful orders after an incident Aug. 20 at an East Main Street property.
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested Sunday by state highway patrol
A Houston man was arrested early Sunday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Jacob L. Cantrell, 20, is charged with DWI – first offense. He is held at the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
15 tracts sold Monday at county land tax sale
Texas County sold 15 tracts of property Monday on the steps of the county administrative center because the owners failed to pay their taxes. The land tax sale, overseen by Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell, generated $141,576. Assessor Debbie James and County Clerk Peggy Seyler also were there. More than 40 bidders registered.
houstonherald.com
One arrested on DWI, speeding charges, patrol says
A 22-year-old Arkansas man was charged with two offenses late Saturday night and taken to the Cabool Police Station. Suhas Jannu, 22, of Jonesboro, was cited with DWI – first offense and speeding. He was processed and released to a sober party, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
Two fire departments respond to structure fire
Two fire departments were called Monday evening to a reported trailer house fire in the 14600 block of Temple Drive. Licking and Edgar Springs responded.
howellcountynews.com
Six charged for abusing autistic child at school
"Missouri Schools for the Severely Disabled will ensure students learn functional academic skills in a safe environment to be integrated into their home, community, leisure and work," proclaims the student handbook at Ozarks Horizon State School. For one 13-year-old nonverbal autistic student, the school was not a safe environment. Six...
houstonherald.com
Fugitive from out of state arrested Friday night in Texas County
A fugitive from out of state was arrested Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Keith R. Langston, 55, of Center Point, Ala., was arrested. He also was charged with the speeding. He was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said.
houstonherald.com
Drought conditions improve, National Weather Service says
The National Weather Service issued its latest report on southwest Missouri drought conditions on Aug. 18. Texas County remains in the moderate category. A few weeks ago the designation was “severe drought.”
howellcountynews.com
Mtn. View woman charged with shooting
A Mountain View woman was charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting a man on County Road 3530. Amanda L. Elliott faces charges of first degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, third degree assault of a special victim, and resisting/interfering with arrest. According to a...
Two die, two others hurt in head-on crash in rural Missouri
Two people have died and two others are hurt after a head-on crash Thursday evening in rural Missouri.
houstonherald.com
Woman faces drug, weapons charges
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Thursday afternoon on three charges, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Nikki R. Rogers, 35, of Willow Springs, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of a weapon and having illegal window tint. She was taken to the Howell...
