Wichita Falls Knows About The Hotter’N Hell Hundred, Did You Know About the Hotter Than Hell Bull?
One of those days where I am just struggling to find some original content for you guys. I just posted a story on Luke Wade performing at the Hotter'N Hell Hundred this year. I was curious to see if Getty Images had any photos posted of our big Wichita Falls event and I was shocked at the result. Bulls, nothing but bull pictures.
Where to go in Wichita Falls to Celebrate National Couples Day
I recently heard someone talking about National Couples Day. I have to admit, I've never even heard of this day. A day for couples? I thought that's what Valentine's Day is for. Anyway, I was curious about National Couples Day so I looked it up and yep, it really is...
Wichita Falls Man Got to Perform with Three Days Grace Over the Weekend
I would like to think I had a good weekend, but I think Wichita Falls' own Greg Casillas had the best weekend. Could you imagine joining a band on stage to perform one of their biggest hits? Greg Casillas was able to do that this past Friday when he attended the Three Days Grace show in Irving at the Toyota Music Factory. For those of you who do not know, Greg is the front man for local Wichita Falls band Strange Lucy and also Better Strangers.
Two Texoma Kids Battling It Out in the USA Mullet Championship
Business in the front, party in the back. These two kids know whats up when it come to hairstyles, but only one can win. Every year I am always excited to see the photos for the USA Mullet Championship. I usually talk about the Texans and Oklahomans that get nominated, but this year. I may actually have some kids that listen to me on the radio. Two kids within our listening area are in the final voting process for the championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More Texoma High School Mascot Rankings, Who Comes Out on Top?
We already did Archer, Wichita, and Clay county. Let's expand further into Texoma. I hope everyone enjoyed my first high school mascot rankings. You will be able to check them out below if you missed out on it the first time. Today though we're going further outside of our area. I will be delving into Wilbarger, Baylor, and Young County.
Celebrating Summer’s Last Blast
In Texoma, back to school, end-of-summer sales, and talk about the upcoming football season, signals that it's time for a huge annual event: Summer's Last Blast in Vernon, Texas. Both sides of my family are from Vernon(Go Lions!) and I've spent a lot of time there over the years visiting...
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association chooses new location
Well, the dispute between the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association and Downtown Development appears to be over. Since the dispute between the two organizations began, WFFMA had several area businesses step up and offer property for its members to use to sell their meat, produce and other goodies. WFFMA members have made their decision on where to relocate.
