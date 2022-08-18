ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

fox29.com

These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves

PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Organizations band together in rally to stop Philadelphia's gun violence

LOGAN - Several community organizations came together for fellowship in Logan, because of the violence across Philadelphia and to look for ways to decrease the instances of gunfire. "It is important that we come together, as African American organizations, to address these issues that are adversely impacting our communities," Donald...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say

CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
CHESTER, PA
fox29.com

Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported

CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
CHESTER, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia weekend shootings: 13 shot, 3 killed as gunfire erupts across the city, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A string of violent shootings rang out in Philadelphia this weekend, claiming the lives of three people, and injuring 10 others - including a 7-year-old boy. The weekend violence began with the youngest gunshot victim - a 7-year-old boy reportedly shot while playing video games in his bedroom in Germantown Saturday night. Police say he was struck by a stray bullet, and is in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

