FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Actress Jenifer Lewis Coming to the Wilmington Public Library September 15thJanine ParisWilmington, DE
Nativity Preparatory School of Wilmington Welcomes New Principal, Shaquona B. MeyersJanine ParisWilmington, DE
fox29.com
Woman critically injured by fallen branch in backyard of Philadelphia home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman is fighting for her life after police say she was struck by a fallen tree branch while in her backyard on Monday. The 49-year-old woman was taken from her home on the 6600 block of Lincoln Drive to Albert Einstein Medical Center just after 11 a.m.
fox29.com
SEPTA Wawa Station offering free coffee, iced tea to commuters Monday for first weekday of service
MEDIA, Pa. - SEPTA is celebrating its newest station the Wawa way with free coffee and iced tea. The Wawa Station is the new final stop on the newly-named Media/Wawa Regional Rail Line, offering more transportation options to those living in Middletown Township, Chester Heights and nearby communities. A "hoagie-wrapped"...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Summer conditions return to the Delaware Valley ahead of return to 90-degree temperatures
PHILADELPHIA - Summer temperatures are making a return as heat and humidity rebound in the Delaware Valley. Moisture from the ground as a result of Monday night rain is causing dense fog and low visibility in parts of the area Tuesday morning. Areas north of Philadelphia are under a dense...
fox29.com
These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves
PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
fox29.com
'Ugly hasn't won': Wilmington community holds back-to-school event, despite death of teen
WILMINGTON, Del. - The very same park where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday night was the same location where the community had planned a free, back-to-school barbecue Sunday. It still went on, as planned, with a message that the violence won’t be tolerated. "What you’re seeing...
fox29.com
Organizations band together in rally to stop Philadelphia's gun violence
LOGAN - Several community organizations came together for fellowship in Logan, because of the violence across Philadelphia and to look for ways to decrease the instances of gunfire. "It is important that we come together, as African American organizations, to address these issues that are adversely impacting our communities," Donald...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Temperatures to stretch back into the 90s by midweek
PHILADELPHIA - Conditions will stay muggy and warm overnight as a round of scattered shower dots the region leading to more sunshine on Tuesday. Forecasters expect temperatures to hover around the mid-60s and 70s with increased humidity to keep up the mugginess. Most of the spotty showers will stay to...
fox29.com
Man fatally shot in the head outside property in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - Authorities in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a man. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 1000 block of Ward Street around 7:30 p.m. fore reports of a shooting. Police found a...
fox29.com
Police: Shooting in Chester injures 3, no arrests reported
CHESTER, Pa. - Three people were hurt during a shooting Monday afternoon in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester. Officers from the City of Chester Police Department were called to the 200 block of Engle Street around 4:45 p.m. for reports of gunshots. A spokesperson for the department told FOX 29...
fox29.com
Parents, educators concerned for safety of Philadelphia students amid rising gun violence
PHILADELPHIA - As students prepare to head back to the classrooms, parents and educators worry about school safety amid Philadelphia's worsening gun violence crisis. Mayor Jim Kenney joined school district leaders on Monday for an update on back-to-school safety and programs for the 2022-2023 academic year. Chief of School Safety...
fox29.com
Police locate Range Rover after bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A bicyclist is fighting for his life after police say he was struck by a vehicle that kept driving early Monday morning. Two people were riding their bikes near Bustleton and Cottman Avenues around 1 a.m. when a vehicle reportedly hit one of the bikes, splitting it in half and throwing the bicyclist several feet.
fox29.com
Bank executive dies after being struck by stray bullet while driving in Delaware, officials say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Officials say a bank executive in Delaware has died after being hit by a stray bullet while driving. News outlets report that Carrie Mondell was shot on Tuesday, just before 5 p.m. in Wilmington. Mondell was hit by a stray bullet and crashed her car. Mondell, who...
fox29.com
Video: Four suspects in masks sought after man chasing down catalytic converter thieves is shot
PHILADELPHIA - Police released video of a shooting that erupted when an alleged catalytic converter theft was interrupted by one brave man. It all began when four men were reportedly in the caught of stealing a catalytic converter from a van on West Pomona Street in East Germantown last week.
fox29.com
Police: Man found dead on basement steps after possible burglary in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a man death's after shots were fired inside an Eastwick home overnight. The man was reportedly found dead at the bottom of basement steps of a house on the 2500 block of Bellford Street just after midnight Sunday. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
fox29.com
Philadelphia schools show strong staffing levels despite national teacher shortage
PHILADELPHIA - School officials in Philadelphia don't expect the district to be greatly impacted by a national shortage of teachers due to strong staffing levels. The School District of Philadelphia told FOX 29 it is 97% staffed for the upcoming school year and still actively recruiting hiring non-instructional roles. Data...
fox29.com
Philadelphia weekend shootings: 13 shot, 3 killed as gunfire erupts across the city, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A string of violent shootings rang out in Philadelphia this weekend, claiming the lives of three people, and injuring 10 others - including a 7-year-old boy. The weekend violence began with the youngest gunshot victim - a 7-year-old boy reportedly shot while playing video games in his bedroom in Germantown Saturday night. Police say he was struck by a stray bullet, and is in stable condition.
fox29.com
Teen shot, taken into custody after driving around North Philadelphia in stolen car, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting investigation in North Philadelphia took an unexpected turn Tuesday morning when its victim ended up in police custody. Police say an 18-year-old was driving on 22nd Street when his vehicle was struck by two bullets, one hitting him in the lower back around midnight. He was...
fox29.com
Hunting Park double shooting kills woman, critically injures male victim, officials say
HUNTING PARK - A woman has been killed and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Hunting Park. Officials say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, around 3:45, near West Wingohocking and North 11th Streets, in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Cloudy, humid day as chance of storms roll in Sunday evening
PHILADELPHIA - Saturday's 90-degree weather was fleeting, as temperatures drop a few degrees Sunday. Cool air flow from the Atlantic will bring some cooler weather on Sunday as temperature hang in the 80s - with shore towns getting some 70-degree forecasts. With the cool air comes some humidity and clouds...
fox29.com
Father, teen son injured after double shooting inside Tacony home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia home became the scene of a crime after a man and his young son were both shot early Sunday morning. Police say the 43-year-old and his 16-year-old son were struck by gunfire and found on the living room floor of a house on the 7200 block of Glenloch Street around 3:30 a.m.
