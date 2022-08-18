Read full article on original website
DWU men’s soccer draws with Mt. Marty
Mitchell, S.D. – The Dakota Wesleyan men’s soccer team opened their 2022 season at home with a fast paced physical 1-1 tie with Mount Marty University. Both teams’ records sit at 0-0-1 to start the year. The opening minutes of the first half was foreshadowing of the...
Class B Amateur Baseball All-Tournament Team announced
Players for the all-tournament team for South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association’s Class B state tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell, SD, were announced — and the two-time champion Dell Rapid Mudcats led with five selections. Here is a team-by-team breakdown of the picks. Dell Rapids Mudcats: Dalton Lehnen...
Mitchell High School Marching Band to present Parent/Community Marching Band Show tonight
The Mitchell High School Marching Band will be presenting its annual Parent/Community Marching Band Show on Tuesday, August 23rd at 7PM at Joe Quintal Stadium. The marching band has been hard at work since the end of July working on their competition program entitled “Voodoo”. This event is free and open to the public, and we encourage any band supporter to come out and enjoy the evening with us. The band will present its show that evening and showcase the various members of the group.
