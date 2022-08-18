The Mitchell High School Marching Band will be presenting its annual Parent/Community Marching Band Show on Tuesday, August 23rd at 7PM at Joe Quintal Stadium. The marching band has been hard at work since the end of July working on their competition program entitled “Voodoo”. This event is free and open to the public, and we encourage any band supporter to come out and enjoy the evening with us. The band will present its show that evening and showcase the various members of the group.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 5 HOURS AGO