The transfer of former Auburn QB Bo Nix at times appeared to close up the quarterback conversation at Oregon this season. However, Dan Lanning has yet to name a starter for the Ducks ahead of next weekend’s opener. While Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield are more than capable players, ESPN’s Greg McElroy is beginning to wonder if this is more about philosophy rather than there being an actual competition.

EUGENE, OR ・ 25 MINUTES AGO