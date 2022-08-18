ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Investors Should Consider MercadoLibre Stock

MercardoLibre once again silenced its critics with another blow-out quarterly performance. Particularly, its fintech arm continues to perform at a staggering pace and is likely to be a cash cow down the road. Moreover, it trades at a relatively beaten-down price, which adds to its attractiveness. Argentinian eCommerce and fintech...
STOCKS
Buying the Dip: Here are Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Bought the Most

This article ranks the top five stocks bought by hedge fund managers in the last three months. As hedge funds tend to outperform the average market returns, keeping a tab on hedge fund trading activity can help investors identify those stocks that are more likely to outrank others. Hedge funds...
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her...
STOCKS
Is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock a Buy Amid Growing Worker Dissatisfaction?

A large number of Microsoft employees are speculated to exit after receiving their first revised paycheck on September 15. A technology company’s sustainability depends on retaining a talented workforce. While employees seem unhappy, Wall Street continues to be bullish on MSFT stock. Technology behemoth Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is facing...
BUSINESS
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

Prices of AXON, ZM, OLPX, DLO, and PANW stocks witnessed the most movement in Tuesday’s early trade. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Arizona-based technology products and weapons maker...
STOCKS
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, August 23: What You Need to Know

The most important event of the week is the Fed’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole on Friday, where chairman Jerome Powell is expected to reiterate his hawkish stance for the September round of interest rate hikes. This is keeping investors anxious, although they are slightly at ease with a strong labor market performance.
STOCKS
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payments Stocks

Payments stocks have been under considerable pressure in the first half. As we learn more about the magnitude of the coming slowdown, investors may stand to profit if there’s too much recession risk baked in. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look at three different payment...
STOCKS
Why Is DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Falling?

Revenues of DLocal jumped 72% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2022. However, increasing costs seem to have shaken investors’ confidence in the stock. Shares of Uruguay-based financial technology firm DLocal Ltd. (NASDAQ:DLO) have been slipping since the release of its second-quarter results after the market closed on Monday. The decline in the stock price could have been triggered by the fall in the company’s gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, despite its upbeat quarterly results.
STOCKS
Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance.
STOCKS
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock: Website Traffic Hints At Weak Q4 Results

The TipRanks Website Traffic tool points to weak earnings for fitness equipment maker Peloton in fiscal Q4 2022. Weak results could put further downward pressure on the PTON stock. However, the company’s future may be promising as it adjusts to changing market conditions. Peloton Interactive (PTON) provides fitness equipment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Here’s How the Deal with Valens Will Help SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Canadian pot retailer SNDL solidifies its footprint in the high potential Canadian cannabis market by signing an agreement to buy The Valens Company, a manufacturer of cannabis products. Canadian private sector liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has recently signed an agreement to acquire The Valens Company Inc. (TSX:VLNS)...
BUSINESS
Vodafone to sell Hungarian unit for £1.53 billion

In a move to shape up its operations, Vodafone Group has agreed to sell its business in Hungary in a cash deal. Shares of telecom giant Vodafone Group (GB:VOD) were down by 1.53% on Monday after the company announced the deal to sell its Hungarian business, with a cash deal worth £1.53 billion expected to close by the end of 2022.
Royal Mail stock on a bumpy ride as the company is set to face big summer strike

Royal Mail is currently facing a dual crisis, with pandemic demand fading and critical union issues escalating. The shares of the UK-based postal delivery company Royal Mail (GB:RMG) have been struggling in the last year, thanks to a combination of falling revenues and threats of strikes. The shares are down...
BUSINESS
LNG Carriers are in Demand. Will Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Rise Further?

LNG carriers are in high demand as Europe’s LNG imports from the U.S. and Qatar have increased significantly. Flex LNG stock has gained quite a lot, and the recent rally could restrict any further upside. Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) is set to benefit from the strong demand for LNG (liquefied...
INDUSTRY
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Rises After Favorable Court Ruling

ConocoPhillips has secured a U.S. court’s backing in its efforts to get Venezuela to compensate it for forcefully seizing its assets in the country. COP stock is trending higher as investors welcomed the decision. However, the battle is far from over as Venezuela has rejected the court’s ruling.
INDUSTRY
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Strengthens Presence in the Card Space With $295M Buyout

EBay’s impending acquisition of TCGplayer further solidifies the company’s standing in the trading card category. Meanwhile, investors remain enthused about the company’s prospects and are loading up on the company’s stock. Leading online marketplace eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) recently revealed that the company has entered into an...
BUSINESS
3 Freight Railroad Stocks Traded by U.S. Politicians

In this article, we talk about three freight railroad companies that have been actively traded by U.S. politicians in the past six months. The railroad industry has caught the market’s attention lately as the federal regulator, the Surface Transportation Board (STB), highlighted issues and suggested ways to revitalize the country’s freight services. Notably, the U.S. freight railroad industry is dominated by a few big players, including Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX), and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Interestingly, these companies are part of the portfolios of some prominent U.S. politicians as well.
Is It the Right Time to Set Your Eyes on Air Canada?

Air Canada’s second-quarter revenues surged five times year-over-year. TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool hinted at it. A rebound in travel activities, following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, has given a boost to Air Canada’s (TSE: AC) recent performance. Before going any further, it is important to understand that the stock is currently trading near its 52-week low price of C$18.42, which could be a good entry point for investors looking to gain exposure to the stock.
ECONOMY

