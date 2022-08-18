ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'I See The Real Sincerity': Conspiracy Theorist Jones Dumps Trump, Backs DeSantis

By David Wetzel
 4 days ago
Alex Jones (left) and Ron DeSantis. MEGA

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is jumping on a new bandwagon, Radar has learned. One just must wonder if he's wanted there.

InfoWars host Jones has put his support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , a Republican, instead of former President Donald Trump if the two choose to run for president in 2024. Jones has long supported Trump, but now he says he's backing DeSantis, who is "way better than Trump."

Jones, who was ordered to pay $49.3 million to parents of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim in a defamation case, said he initially supported Trump because he wanted to make sure Hillary Clinton or Joe Biden didn't become president. Well, he was 1-for-2.

Jones has been critical of Trump's Warp Speed Initiative that developed the COVID-19 vaccine. "I've been persecuted like nothing in my life for supporting [Trump], and that made me kind of pigheadedly support him a few years ago even though I disagreed with his Warp Speed," Jones said.

Jones is against the COVID vaccine, and the fact DeSantis appointed a surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo , who has questioned the vaccine's effectiveness, makes sense that the conspiracy theorist's views align more closely with DeSantis.

"But that said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis is just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good ... He's getting red-pilled more and more each day ... I'm a DeSantis guy," Jones said. The "red-pilled" reference is to "The Matrix," in which is used by the right wing to describe someone who is becoming conservative.

"I thought that we had to keep [Trump] in office because of the nightmare scenario if Hillary or Biden got in," Jones said, according to the Daily Mail. "With that said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good. And I don't just watch a man's actions, as Christ said. Judge a tree by its fruits. I can also look in his eyes on HD video and I see the real sincerity."

