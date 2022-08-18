ERWIN, N.C. — A North Carolina couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard, police said. Authorities in the town of Erwin said they’ve charged Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. The two appeared in court Monday and were ordered held without bond. They will be appointed public defenders.

ERWIN, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO