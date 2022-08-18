ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: NC couple charged after baby found buried in yard

ERWIN, N.C. — A North Carolina couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard, police said. Authorities in the town of Erwin said they’ve charged Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. The two appeared in court Monday and were ordered held without bond. They will be appointed public defenders.
ERWIN, NC
Durham man arrested in Georgia for fatal shooting in Hillsborough

Durham, N.C. — Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia on Monday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 19 murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Garcia, who lives in Durham, was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia, and charged with first-degree murder. “We appreciate the assistance of both US Marshals task forces, the help...
DURHAM, NC
Man dies after shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
Man shot in neck in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man shot in the neck Tuesday morning in Fayetteville is in stable condition. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. There was little...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns

Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
RALEIGH, NC
Knightdale woman gives birth early in car during trip to GA

Monroe County, Ga. — A Knightdale woman had her life turned upside down on a recent trip to Georgia. She was planning to pick up baby supplies, instead she'll be coming home with a baby in her arms. Abby Wiseman was expecting to deliver her daughter in Knightdale in...
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
RALEIGH, NC
North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train

BENSON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
BENSON, NC
Raleigh, NC
