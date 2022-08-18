Read full article on original website
Related
Police: NC couple charged after baby found buried in yard
ERWIN, N.C. — A North Carolina couple has been charged with murder after the body of their baby was found buried in their backyard, police said. Authorities in the town of Erwin said they’ve charged Dustin VanDyke, 28, and Gracie Riddle, 18, with first-degree murder, news outlets reported. The two appeared in court Monday and were ordered held without bond. They will be appointed public defenders.
Police arrest Raleigh man on murder charge three weeks after shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department announced Tuesday they arrested a man wanted on a murder charge three weeks after a shooting they allege he was responsible for. Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Willie George Jones, 42, last week. Francisco Javier Rojo, 51, was shot...
Durham man arrested in Georgia for fatal shooting in Hillsborough
Durham, N.C. — Authorities arrested Uriel Garcia Garcia on Monday afternoon in connection with the Aug. 19 murder of Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez. Garcia, who lives in Durham, was arrested in Statesboro, Georgia, and charged with first-degree murder. “We appreciate the assistance of both US Marshals task forces, the help...
Stick shift stalls attempted car theft near NC State, police believe 3 recent crimes are connected
Raleigh, N.C. — As North Carolina State University students returned to class on Monday, the school’s police department and the Raleigh Police Department are working together to solve three carjackings they believe to be connected. Two of the three incidents happened on Sunday:. An armed robbery around 10...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Fayetteville woman stabbed to death by husband who died in a crash minutes later
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Fayetteville woman was stabbed to death in a home on Monday night and police believe her husband was the murderer. Police also said that her husband died in a nearby crash around 30 minutes after her stabbing. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to...
Man dies after shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
Shooting investigation underway in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — Police Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting in Fayetteville. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street before 5 a.m. At 5:30 a.m., officers were still arriving at the scene. There was little information about who was...
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
Man shot in neck in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man shot in the neck Tuesday morning in Fayetteville is in stable condition. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home at Mc Iver Street and Italy Street around 1 a.m. The victim was transported to Cape Fear Valley Hospital. There was little...
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
Goldsboro police want to identify men who broke into business, tried to rob safe
Goldsboro, N.C. — The Goldsboro Police Department is attempting to locate two men seen breaking into a business last week. Officers on Friday responded to the Longhorn Business Center, located at 1716 Highway 117, at 4:30 a.m. Investigators said the individuals, who have not been identified, cut through a...
Criminal investigation closes part of Club Blvd. in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office has closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night due to a criminal investigation. The stretch of road is closed from Interstate 85 to Geer Street. The exit ramp from I-85 is also shut down. Deputies are asking drivers to avoid...
I-440 ramp blocked in east Raleigh when truck overturns
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police, the driver suffered a broken...
Baby found buried in Erwin backyard believed to have been dead since Thanksgiving
Erwin, N.C. — A couple in Erwin is being charged with the murder of their baby after the child was found buried in a backyard. 28-year-old Dustin VanDyke and 18-year-old Gracie Riddle are being charged for the murder of their baby. The baby was found buried in their backyard...
Truck carrying portable toilet overturns on I-440 in Raleigh, messy cleanup
Raleigh, N.C. — A driver was injured Monday when a tanker truck carrying portable toilets overturned along Interstate 440 in Raleigh. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. when the Wall Recycling truck flipped over, blocking the ramp from I-440 westbound to Interstate 87 northbound. According to Raleigh police,...
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
Knightdale woman gives birth early in car during trip to GA
Monroe County, Ga. — A Knightdale woman had her life turned upside down on a recent trip to Georgia. She was planning to pick up baby supplies, instead she'll be coming home with a baby in her arms. Abby Wiseman was expecting to deliver her daughter in Knightdale in...
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution...
North Carolina man dies after crashing car into a train
BENSON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has died after a car crashed into a moving freight train in Benson. News outlets report that it happened Friday in Johnston County, before 6 p.m. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol identified the man as 27-year-old Christopher Ray Valdez.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
67K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0