Water At North Carolina Beach A Suprising Neon Green Color
Residents and visitors of Wrightsville Beach were greeted with a surprise Monday morning. The water on the southern end of the North Carolina beach was a neon green color. But no fear it’s not due to some nefarious source. Social media users quickly hypothesized it was due to something like a dye, fertilizer, or algae.
NC winery named nation’s Best New Winery in USA Today 10Best contest
The winery that won the readers’ choice award for the best new winery in the United States is about a four-hour drive from Raleigh.
NC reports 2 cases of deadly disease in deer since March 31
RALEIGH, N.C. — A deadly neurological disease in deer is spreading in North Carolina just weeks before hunting season. N.C. Wildlife reported the second case of chronic wasting disease in a deer in Yadkin County, west of Winston-Salem. The deer was just one mile from where the first case was discovered after March 31.
WLOS.com
"What she's doing blows my mind" NC local's research catches attention of Hollywood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Western North Carolina local is achieving some incredible accomplishments across the nation, including one that landed her a role in helping with a major motion picture. “What’s she’s doing just blows my mind,” said teacher and mother Tamara Rutledge of her daughter Kelsi. And...
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
Five charming small towns in North Carolina that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting North Carolina or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Technician Online
First spotted lanternfly, an invasive species, identified in North Carolina
On June 29, the North Carolina Department of Agriculture said the first spotted lanternfly in North Carolina was discovered in Forsyth County. According to Penn State University, spotted lanternflies are an invasive species known for their easily recognizable bright red and white coloration with scattered black dots. They produce honeydew, a sugary secretion that attracts stinging insects like wasps and causes sooty mold to grow on infested plants, homes and businesses.
cbs17
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an aftershock sequence where a large mainshock is followed by a decaying sequence of (mostly) smaller earthquakes.”
weatherboy.com
Earthquakes Rattle South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina
While scientists continue to explore what’s the cause of an ongoing swarm of earthquakes north and east of Columbia, South Carolina, USGS reports that several other earthquakes far from this area of concern have rattled the region in recent days, with six other earthquakes reported in South Carolina, Tennessee, and North Carolina over the last week.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Helen GA Restaurants On The River
Helen, Georgia, is known for its Bavarian-style building architecture, beautiful natural attractions, and many shops selling specialty food. It has been a mainstay on the tourist map since its founding. Many of its landmark buildings have been carefully preserved and restored to their original beauty, so you can look at...
FOX Carolina
Rutherford Co. deputies involved in three chases over weekend
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were involved in multiple pursuits with suspects over the weekend. Deputies said the first chase began on August 20, when deputies tried to stop a motorcyclist for traffic offenses near US 221. The motorcyclist led deputies on a pursuit into South Carolina, where he was taken into custody by deputies from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
WLOS.com
Hola Carolina event celebrates migrant workers, families during harvest season
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hola Carolina and N.C. State Extension hosted a celebratory gathering honoring migrant farmworkers in Henderson County Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21. “We are celebrating our farmworkers and their families,” said Adriana Chavela, executive director of Hola Carolina. “It is harvest season in this area, and...
Charlotte Stories
South Carolina Ranked Among The Worst States For Women’s Equality
In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. Best States for Women’s Rights...
New research calls for wildlife passages along I-40 in the Smokies
Jeff Hunter, the Southern Appalachian Director for the National Parks Conservation Association speaks about the study that calls for wildlife crossings along I-40 in the Smokies.
ABC News
K-9 helps find missing teenager in North Carolina: 'We're just really thankful'
A K-9 in North Carolina helped locate a missing teenage boy who had run away from home earlier this month. Maverick, a 2-year-old English Labrador retriever, who is trained in tracking, quickly sought out the child in a wooded area in Union County, North Carolina, which is southeast of Charlotte, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
myrtlebeachsc.com
USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina
The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
WYFF4.com
Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in South Carolina. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo...
kiss951.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
City of Gatlinburg hires contractor for wildfire memorial, still needs to establish start date
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Almost six years later, city and county leaders are close to starting construction on a memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2016 Sevier County wildfires. It was initially scheduled to be completed in 2019. According to a spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Transportation,...
