Lessons About Alzheimer Disease and Related Dementias From GFAP, sTREM2 Astrocytes: Lynn Bekris, PhD

Medical News Today
Alzheimer’s: Scientists find way to switch some diseased cells back to a healthy state
Evidence suggests that microglia—the primary immune cells in the brain—may directly contribute to the development of neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Due to technical challenges, scientists have not been able to decipher the molecular mechanisms underlying microglia activity or function in healthy and diseased brains.
neurologylive.com
Distinguishing Characteristics Identified Between Dementia With Lewy Bodies and Early-Onset Alzheimer Disease
More than 60% of patients with early-onset dementia with Lewy bodies had a least 3 of the 5 identified factors at first clinic visit, compared with fewer than 20% of those with early-onset Alzheimer disease. For patients with early-onset dementia of an undifferentiated etiology, new research identified characteristics that may...
neurologylive.com
The Realities of Gender-Targeted Therapeutics for Alzheimer Disease: Jessica Caldwell, PhD
The director of the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Preventer Center at Cleveland Clinic provided perspective on the possibility of gender-specific therapies to overcome disparities in Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. WATCH TIME: 3 minutes. "That kind of precision medicine, including directing medical targets toward women and men specifically,...
Drinks That Could Be Aging Your Brain Faster
Aging is unavoidable, however, there are things we can do to slow its inevitable forward march. Here's why these three drinks could be aging your brain faster.
Feeding your brain with cognitive-boosting foods can decelerate aging
While the continuous buzz from fad diets, new alleged “superfoods,” and must-try weight loss supplements can be overwhelming, connections between your diet and the health of your brain are undeniable. Despite what those Instagram ads promise, there’s no magical solution to combat the fact that cognitive decline is real. However, what is true is that our behaviors (a big part of those being diet) can vastly accelerate — or decelerate! — the aging process of your brain.
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
Study: Omicron has shorter incubation than other COVID-19 strains
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A new study suggests that with the evolution of mutant strains, the mean incubation period of COVID-19 decreased gradually from five days for cases caused by the Alpha variant to 3.42 days for the Omicron variant. COVID's Beta and Delta variants were in the mid range,...
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
MedicalXpress
The tiny killer in your gut
The world's smallest arms race could be happening right now in your gut. One of the world's most dangerous superbugs runs rampant in Perth hospitals, but you've likely never heard of it. Clostridioides difficile (also known as C. diff) is a bacterium that loves your gut. So much so, it...
psychologytoday.com
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
MedicalXpress
New driver for a rare form of liver cancer discovered
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have identified in mice the cell of origin of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice.
nypressnews.com
The simple activity shown to reduce risk of heart problems – ‘less than 5 minutes’ needed
Another study back in 2015 also found that resistance training could reduce the blood pressure of people with metabolic syndrome – a combination of obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes. Other research has suggested that some supervised weight training might even help with recovery after a heart attack. How...
Artificial sweeteners could cause diabetes, study reveals
Artificial sweetners could cause diabetes, new research has revealed.According to most recent data, an estimated 2.2 million people in the UK use artificial sweeteners 4 times a day or more. The sugar alternatives are also found in thousands of diet foods, such as fizzy drinks, desserts, ready meals and cakes, as well as day-to-day products, such as toothpaste and chewing gum.Although manufacturers have long claimed they have no adverse affect on the human body, scientists are now warning that some can alter consumers’ microbiomes in a way that changes blood sugar levels.Senior author Professor Eran Elinav, of the German National...
MedicalXpress
How a Japanese herbal medicine protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease
Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan report the effects of a common herbal remedy on colitis, one of two conditions that comprise inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Published in Frontiers in Immunology, the study shows that DKT—a standard formula containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose—reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preventing the characteristic imbalance in gut microbes and by increasing levels of immune cells in the colon that fight inflammation.
New Cancer Treatment Gives Hope to Patients Previously Expected to Die
A new cancer treatment has been found to stop the disease from spreading in patients who are resistant to immunotherapy, The Guardian reports. Medical researchers have found that a combination of immunotherapy and the experimental drug guadecitabine can reverse a cancer’s resistance to immunotherapy—a treatment in which the body’s immune system is harnessed to seek and destroy cancer cells. It’s typically used when other treatments including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy have not been successful. But some tumors can become resistant to immunotherapy, leaving patients without further options. British oncologists found that the pairing of guadecitabine and immunotherapy stopped cancer from spreading in a third of patients enrolled in a trial.
EverydayHealth.com
The Best Soap for Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis)? Try a Non-Soap Cleanser Instead
If you have atopic dermatitis, the most common type of eczema, chances are you’re looking for a way to clean your skin that won’t aggravate your symptoms. “Ultimately the wrong cleanser can make eczema worse, contributing to dryness, irritation, and inflammation,” says Joshua Zeichner, MD, the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology and an associate professor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
neurologylive.com
The Current State and Future Promise of Magnetoencephalography (MEG) in Epilepsy and Beyond
Richard C. Burgess, MD, PhD, Andreas V. Alexopoulos, MD, MPH. Magnetoencephalography provides an opportunity for physicians to capture a more dynamic view of brain function over time and space that may offer an advantage to clincial care. To really understand normal brain function and how to provide optimal treatment when...
What You Should Stop Believing About Drinking Lemon Water
There are some alleged benefits of lemon water that aren't scientifically backed. Here are the myths about the beverage that you should know about.
MedicineNet.com
A High-Protein Diet Plan to Lose Weight and Improve Health
Protein is a macronutrient that is vital to good health, and essential for building and repairing muscles, bones, and organs in your body. In addition to keeping you feeling full for longer and promoting weight loss, a high-protein diet can help lower bad cholesterol levels and raise good cholesterol levels.
