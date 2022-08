SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salmon-Challis National Forest has had seven new lightning fires in the last week. Duck Fire (August 21): The lightning fire, located approximately three miles southwest of Yellowjacket Guard Station on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District was estimated at 0.10 acres. Four firefighters suppressed the fire burning in Douglas Fir. The fire is out.

