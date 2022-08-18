ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Wait, What? Rochester Was Home to the Minnesota State Fair?

This year's Minnesota State Fair opens its 2022 run Thursday. So is it true that it was once held here in Rochester?. After a somewhat reduced year last year (all together now: "...thanks to the pandemic!") the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is set to kick off Thursday, August 25th through Labor Day September 5th, at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

No Fear Factors in for These Steele County Fairgoers

A few turned and hightailed it away from the tank filled with mealworms and cockroaches. But many, many others reached into the teeming mass of insects to search for a small prize. Meanwhile, over 7,000 attendees grabbed a picture with Steely, an eight-foot, fourth-pound boa constrictor. The Happy Tails corner...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Lawsuit Over Partially Built SW Rochester Luxury Home Dismissed

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A push by Rochester Township to force the demolition of an unfinished multi-million-dollar home has been dropped for the time being. The Rochester Township Board recently voted to dismiss the legal action against the owners of the property at 2630 Wild Rose Lane Southwest. Township Clerk/Treasurer Randy Staver says the resolution approved by the board indicates the lawsuit was dismissed without prejudice, which means it could be reinstated in the future.
Kat Kountry 105

Apartment House Near Downtown Rochester Damaged by Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Phone Scam Costs Rochester Woman $1,600

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester woman fell victim to a phone scam and is out $1,600. Rochester Police said the 69-year-old woman reported the scam Thursday afternoon. The woman said she received a voicemail from who she believed to be a representative of Spectrum cable and internet, who said that her monthly bill could be cut by as much as 50 percent.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester May See a Spectacular Show in the Night Sky this Week

We can see some amazing things in our night sky. There are super moons, shooting stars, sometimes we can see other planets with the naked eye, and if we're super lucky we can see the Northern Lights. Fingers crossed luck is on our side this week because there's a chance the Northern Lights could show themselves in southeast Minnesota this week.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Experiencing The Steele County Free Fair for The First Time Was a Blast!

A big part of the summertime is fair-going and boy did I get to do a lot of that! This past weekend was the annual Steele County Free Fair, and it was not only my first time working there, but my first time attending as well. After the anticipation kept building from all my coworkers stating "this is the big deal," or "you are gonna love this," I was a bit skeptical, but they were right! Not only did I have fun learning and exploring new things as content for our stations, but I also appreciated the time and experience I had. I got to see many people, try new foods, see new things, and learned some of the ropes for working a booth at the fair.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Marings to Lead 2022 Kenyon Rose Fest Parade

Tuesday at the Kenyon VFW it was announced Matt and Michele Maring of Maring Auction fame were the Grand Marshals of this year's Rose Fest Parade. The Marings have donated their talents, equipment and more to benefit the community on the west end of Goodhue County. The Parade was moved...
KENYON, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender

Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
PINE ISLAND, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall

Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault is Officially Open

Flecks Brewery started it's beer brewing operations in Faribault in 1856. It closed in 1964. Today the Fleckenstein Bluffs Park in Faribault was dedicated during a brief ceremony in the park that concluded with a ribbon cutting by a descendant of one of the final Fleckenstein family members to run the brewery.
FARIBAULT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Thousands of Dollars Worth of Tools Stolen from Rochester Construction Site

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)-The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at a north-Rochester construction site. Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the site north of Park Place Motors around 6 a.m. Monday morning. Crews at the site reported someone had broken into the construction area and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of tools and equipment.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Stewartville Verizon Store Hit by Smash-and-Grab Burglary

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is one of several southern Minnesota law enforcement agencies now investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Verizon Wireless stores. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the Verizon store in the 90 block of 20th St. Northeast...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
