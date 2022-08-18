LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Responded to Rory McIlroy’s Dig With a Subtle Shot of His Own

The ongoing rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf isn’t going anywhere soon. Greg Norman, the mastermind behind the controversial new golf league, has become the mortal enemy of so many faithful PGA Tour players.

Rory McIlroy is right at the top of that list.

Not only has the Northern Irishman been the most outspoken player against LIV Golf, but he also took a personal shot at Norman after winning the RBC Canadian Open back in June. Norman heard McIlroy loud and clear, but he won’t be impressed until the superstar can top his most cherished career accomplishments.

Rory McIlroy took a personal dig at Greg Norman in June

At the RBC Canadian Open back in June, when LIV Golf had just started poaching PGA Tour players, McIlroy won the event to coincidentally pass Norman in career victories with 21.

McIlroy was well aware of that fact, so he took a brutal dig at Norman in his live interview on the 18th green.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long time, 21st PGA Tour win, one more than someone else,” he told CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis. “That gave me a little bit of extra incentive today, and happy to get it done.”

McIlroy knew exactly what he was doing. He’s been fiercely loyal to the PGA Tour throughout this entire mess, and he’s never wasted an opportunity to rip Norman in the media.

But a month later, Norman fired back with a shot of his own.

LIV Golf CEO responded with a subtle shot of his own

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claps during the trophy ceremony on day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club | Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

It was hard for Norman to miss McIlroy’s dig at the RBC Canadian Open. Not only was it broadcast live on television, but it also blew up on social media within minutes.

Norman wasn’t too bothered by McIlroy’s comment, though.

“I respect Rory but I am somewhat confused by his approach,” Norman told Australian Golf Digest (h/t Golf Monthly ) last month. “But then, he is paid to sit on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, so he is obviously going to support the Tour. I do know he has asked for sizeable appearance fees to play in Saudi Arabia.”

Norman isn’t exactly impressed with McIlroy passing his win total, mostly because he won more than 70 professional events outside of the PGA Tour.

“His comments also show competition is a wonderful thing. I take it as a compliment that he wanted to beat my 20 PGA Tour wins,” he said. “His next goal should be to win more than 91 tournaments globally or to maintain No. 1 in the world for more than 331 weeks.”

The feud continues.

