ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Responded to Rory McIlroy’s Dig With a Subtle Shot of His Own

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 4 days ago

The ongoing rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf isn’t going anywhere soon. Greg Norman, the mastermind behind the controversial new golf league, has become the mortal enemy of so many faithful PGA Tour players.

Rory McIlroy is right at the top of that list.

Not only has the Northern Irishman been the most outspoken player against LIV Golf, but he also took a personal shot at Norman after winning the RBC Canadian Open back in June. Norman heard McIlroy loud and clear, but he won’t be impressed until the superstar can top his most cherished career accomplishments.

Rory McIlroy took a personal dig at Greg Norman in June

At the RBC Canadian Open back in June, when LIV Golf had just started poaching PGA Tour players, McIlroy won the event to coincidentally pass Norman in career victories with 21.

McIlroy was well aware of that fact, so he took a brutal dig at Norman in his live interview on the 18th green.

“This is a day I’ll remember for a long time, 21st PGA Tour win, one more than someone else,” he told CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis. “That gave me a little bit of extra incentive today, and happy to get it done.”

McIlroy knew exactly what he was doing. He’s been fiercely loyal to the PGA Tour throughout this entire mess, and he’s never wasted an opportunity to rip Norman in the media.

But a month later, Norman fired back with a shot of his own.

LIV Golf CEO responded with a subtle shot of his own

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w28Lw_0hMQlDXU00
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claps during the trophy ceremony on day three of the LIV Golf Invitational – Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club | Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

It was hard for Norman to miss McIlroy’s dig at the RBC Canadian Open. Not only was it broadcast live on television, but it also blew up on social media within minutes.

Norman wasn’t too bothered by McIlroy’s comment, though.

“I respect Rory but I am somewhat confused by his approach,” Norman told Australian Golf Digest (h/t Golf Monthly ) last month. “But then, he is paid to sit on the PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, so he is obviously going to support the Tour. I do know he has asked for sizeable appearance fees to play in Saudi Arabia.”

Norman isn’t exactly impressed with McIlroy passing his win total, mostly because he won more than 70 professional events outside of the PGA Tour.

“His comments also show competition is a wonderful thing. I take it as a compliment that he wanted to beat my 20 PGA Tour wins,” he said. “His next goal should be to win more than 91 tournaments globally or to maintain No. 1 in the world for more than 331 weeks.”

The feud continues.

Like Sportscasting on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter @sportscasting19 .

RELATED: Tiger Woods Crashing the BMW Championship to Aid the PGA Tour in the War With LIV Golf

The post LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Responded to Rory McIlroy’s Dig With a Subtle Shot of His Own appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Rory McIlroy Furious With Fan At BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy isn't at the top of the leaderboard heading into the final round of the BMW Championship. He did, however, make headlines for his encounter with a remote-controlled golf ball. As McIlroy was getting ready for his putt on the 15th hole, a fan tossed a remote-controlled ball onto...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's 'Contest' Photos

Want to play a round of golf with Paige Spiranac? One lucky winner will have that opportunity. Spiranac is running a contest for her followers. The winner will get to play a round of golf with her; a dream-come true for plenty. To promote the contest, Spiranac shared a few...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Sports World Erupts Over Brittney Griner, Dennis Rodman News

The Brittney Griner situation got even more notable on Sunday morning. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody since early 2022. She was arrested at the airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. Griner has since been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison.
NBA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Throws Fan's Remote-Controlled Ball Into Water: Fans React

PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy got into an interesting confrontation with a fan during Saturday's third round at the BMW Championship. A fan in the gallery tried to mess with Rory on the green using a remote controlled golf ball. After batting the ball away from the hole a few times, the 33-year-old Irishman picked it up and launched it into the pond.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Digest#Golf Club#Northern Irishman#Cbs Sports
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Crash

Former Formula 1 champion driver Kimi Raikkonen's day is over in the NASCAR Cup Series race. Raikkonen, who was making his NASCAR Cup Series debut in Watkins Glen, New York, crashed out roughly halfway through the race. It was unfortunate. That was tough to watch, and unfortunate for the NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
Golf Digest

Report: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy to partner in one-day, non-green grass event series for top golfers

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have spent a lot of time together over the years, and even more so lately. That’s no huge secret. Aside from both living in South Florida, they were paired for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship in May. Both were having a grand time together at the Celebration of Champions prior to the Open Championship this year at St. Andrews. And several days later it was McIlroy who tipped his hat to Woods as Woods was walking up the 18th hole at the Old Course to complete his second round, knowing it may have been Woods’ last competitive round on the historic grounds.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW Championship

The course had changed from a year ago, but there was a bit of déjà vu surrounding the final round of the BMW Championship. Once again Patrick Cantlay found himself atop the leaderboard entering the final round of the penultimate event of the PGA Tour season, albeit this time alone in the lead at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware rather than tied at Caves Valley Golf Club in Maryland. And by day’s end, he had pulled out a victory a week ahead of the Tour Championship.
WILMINGTON, DE
Larry Brown Sports

DP World Tour sending message to Ian Poulter over LIV affiliation?

Ian Poulter returned to the DP World Tour this week as his legal battle against the organization plays out, and it does not sound like he has been made to feel very welcome. Poulter was part of the Czech Masters field at Albatross Golf Resort in the Czech Republic. He finished tied for 23rd with a score of 9-under. After the event, the 46-year-old took to Instagram to voice some frustrations with the DP World Tour. Poulter told his followers that the DP World Tour has denied him — and presumably other LIV golfers — access to media clips that “they’d be happy to share on request in the past.” He said he is being “treated very differently” by the DP World Tour than he was before.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods set to lead PGA Tour shake-up in opposition to LIV Golf

Tiger Woods could lead a shake-up within the PGA Tour that could see it adopt a similar format to the LIV Golf Series. According to Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective, Woods met with 15 other players ahead of the BMW Championship this week to discuss a new formation of the Tour.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Michelle Wie West says she hid injuries, wasn't 'honest' with media because of pressure to live up to expectations

At every stage of Michelle Wie West’s golf career, from intriguing junior upstart, to dazzling teen phenom, to professional luminary, the accompanying expectations simmered to a boil. Now that the 32-year-old has stepped away from play on the LPGA Tour (we won’t call it retirement just yet as she plans to tee it up at next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach), she is better able to articulate the pressure she felt and explain how it impacted her emotional well-being.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 BMW Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at Wilmington Country Club

Patty Ice is twice as nice. Patrick Cantlay captured the 2022 BMW Championship on Sunday at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s the first golfer in the FedEx Cup Playoffs era to successfully defend his title at a playoff event, and it means he’s No. 2 in the standings heading to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
WILMINGTON, DE
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 Tour Championship starting strokes: Leaderboard based on FedEx Cup ranking

The 2022 Tour Championship leaderboard and starting strokes have been announced for the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup finale played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The Tour Championship field is comprised of 30 players, competing over 72 holes. The Tour Championship is the only PGA Tour stroke-play event that will use a handicap system. The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the BMW Championship qualify for the event were slotted with starting strokes based on their FedEx Cup ranking.
ATLANTA, GA
Golf.com

Wall-to-Wall Equipment: Justin Thomas’ surprise playoff gear change

Welcome to Wall-to-Wall Equipment, the Monday morning gear wrap-up in which GOLF equipment editor Jonathan Wall takes you through the latest trends, rumors and breaking news. Putting is a game of inches — or half inches in Justin Thomas’ case. Coming off a win at the PGA Championship...
GOLF
Golf.com

Wide-sole irons aren’t just for higher-handicap golfers. Here’s why

When purchasing new irons one of the most overlooked aspects of club design is sole width, and if you are only looking at sole width as an element of forgiveness, there is a good chance you are going to end up making a big mistake. The traditional line of thought...
GOLF
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

200K+
Followers
31K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy