Key Biscayne, FL

Stormwater fee proposal back on agenda for Wednesday’s Village Council meeting

Deciding on how to fairly and proportionately collect stormwater utility fees from Key Biscayne property owners will be among the major subjects at Wednesday's 6 p.m. Village Council meeting, a day after primary elections are held. Also on the agenda is the Village's presentation of what improvements and enhancements should...
Where to enjoy an Election Tuesday meal on Key Biscayne

Whether is before - or after - you vote on this Election Day - Tuesday August 23rd - our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving some of the best meal-deals on Key Biscayne. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, a woman-owned...
Busy summer for A Zero Waste Culture team continues building program

Even through the scorching summer heat, A Zero Waste Culture (AZWC) continues to provide an essential composting service to Key Biscayne and beyond. Teenagers of MAST, La Salle, Coral Gables High, and other high schools have performed numerous sifting days at Bill Baggs State Park, where finished soil was strained through a sifter built by a group of AZWC volunteers.
School Board candidate Rojas has been a proven leader

I have known Mari Tere Rojas for more than 40 years. We spent those decades working side-by-side as teachers, principals, region administrators and district administrators. Mari Tere has dedicated her entire life to supporting our children, our parents and our teachers. She did not wake up suddenly one morning and...
Monday healthy meal options on Key Biscayne

Enjoy a healthy start to your week by enjoying a healthier meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, August 21, 2022. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite, your island’s tasty-healthy headquarters.!. We are a unique and healthy restaurant...

