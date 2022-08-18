ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel + Leisure

Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where

Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more. The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.
IndieWire

MoviePass Lives! App Will Have Tiered Pricing, a Waitlist, and a Catch

MoviePass is getting another chance. It’s been three years since the subscription theatergoing service was liquidated in bankruptcy, but over Labor Day weekend it will return just in time for the fall movie season. Starting August 25, with a waitlist posted at 9 a.m. ET, cinephiles can sign up for the beta version of the new model. The waitlist will only be open for five days, with free registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be notified on Labor Day if they’re accepted for one of three subscription price tiers, with $10, $20, and $30 options. Each subscription option provides credits to...
Travel + Leisure

Air France Is Relaunching This U.S.-Paris Route — Just in Time for the Holidays

Air France is adding a flight from the New York area in December, increasing its service to Paris just in time for the holidays. The carrier will kick off a new flight to Newark Liberty International Airport from Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Dec. 12, Air France shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. The flight will mark the return of Air France to Newark for the first time since 2012.
Travel + Leisure

What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert

Between extraordinarily high demand from passengers, airline staff shortages, and standard summer weather delays, flights have been delayed or canceled left and right. And while any unexpected schedule changes makes flying a hassle, it shouldn't completely discourage you from traveling. From rebooking to hopefully getting a refund, travel expert, Scott...
Fortune

$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back

Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
Travel + Leisure

Flight Prices Are About to Drop by 25%, Hopper Predicts

Flight prices are expected to drop significantly in August and into the early fall following a very busy — and expensive — summer travel season. According to Hopper, domestic airfare is expected to drop 25% in August, compared to its peak in May of this year. In fact, the average airfare price will decrease to $286 this month, or 3% lower than this time last year, and remain at or below $300 through September.
Travel + Leisure

New Zealand Welcomes Cruise Ships Back as Borders Fully Reopen

New Zealand dropped restrictions on cruise ships over the weekend, more than two years after the start of the pandemic and just months after the country started welcoming international travelers. The decision to once again allow cruise ships, which the government outlined on Sunday, comes as part of a larger...
Travel + Leisure

Mass Weekend Flight Cancellations Linger Into Monday — What to Know

Airlines in the United States were working to recover Monday after yet another weekend of mass cancellations that saw more than 900 flights cut on Sunday alone. As of Monday morning, more than 400 flights had been canceled out of, into, or within the U.S. along with more than 1,400 delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That followed 950 flight cancellations on Sunday and more than 8,000 delays.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)

Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
TravelNoire

Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site

Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
