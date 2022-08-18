Read full article on original website
Essence
That Infamous Airbnb Property Wasn’t A Slave Cabin But It Exposed Something Deeper
Slavery was used as a marketing tactic. It worked. Popular vacation rental company Airbnb is under fire after a TikTok video slamming a Mississippi property described as a “slave cabin” went viral. The estate at the center of the controversy is the Panther Burn Cottage, a small cottage...
Travel agent is so in-demand these days that she has turned down clients as industry quickly changes post-pandemic
Travel agent Melissa Miller Lonsk says travel agents have taken on a new role. Melissa Miller Lonsk was working in publishing when she decided to quit her job and take a six-month world tour, launching her career. She tells everyone to be prepared when they travel, as delays and cancellations...
Delta Just Opened Its Only International Sky Club Lounge — Here's Where
Delta Air Lines opened its only international Sky Club lounge in Tokyo on Friday, July 29, welcoming guests with sake, a made-to-order noodle bar, and more. The lounge, which was initially expected to open in the summer of 2020 before building was stymied by the pandemic, is located in Terminal 3 of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, the airline shared with Travel + Leisure. The new lounge is the only one at the airport operated by an American airline and marks Delta's lounge expansion beyond the United States.
MoviePass Lives! App Will Have Tiered Pricing, a Waitlist, and a Catch
MoviePass is getting another chance. It’s been three years since the subscription theatergoing service was liquidated in bankruptcy, but over Labor Day weekend it will return just in time for the fall movie season. Starting August 25, with a waitlist posted at 9 a.m. ET, cinephiles can sign up for the beta version of the new model. The waitlist will only be open for five days, with free registration on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants will be notified on Labor Day if they’re accepted for one of three subscription price tiers, with $10, $20, and $30 options. Each subscription option provides credits to...
Air France Is Relaunching This U.S.-Paris Route — Just in Time for the Holidays
Air France is adding a flight from the New York area in December, increasing its service to Paris just in time for the holidays. The carrier will kick off a new flight to Newark Liberty International Airport from Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Dec. 12, Air France shared with Travel + Leisure on Thursday. The flight will mark the return of Air France to Newark for the first time since 2012.
This Upstate New York Town Now Has the Hottest Real Estate ZIP Code in the U.S.
Homebuyers flock to Brighton, New York, for the low housing prices, nearby universities, and proximity to Lake Ontario, among other things.
Mystery as two tourists found dead in New York City Airbnb after traveling together for business trip
TWO tourists who were reportedly on a work trip to New York City were found dead in their Airbnb on Wednesday. The two men, identified by Italian media as Luca Nogaris, 38, and Alessio Picelli, 48, were initially found unconscious inside a basement apartment, according to police. Cops were called...
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
What to Do If Your Fight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert
Between extraordinarily high demand from passengers, airline staff shortages, and standard summer weather delays, flights have been delayed or canceled left and right. And while any unexpected schedule changes makes flying a hassle, it shouldn't completely discourage you from traveling. From rebooking to hopefully getting a refund, travel expert, Scott...
$10 tourists go home: Travel is booming, but neither airlines nor hotspots want their budget travelers back
Travel is back, but not all travelers are as welcome anymore. After a two-year pandemic-induced lull, the travel industry came roaring back in full force this summer. With pandemic-era restrictions easing and years’ worth of pent-up demand for travel, international tourism saw a 182% increase in the first three months of 2022 over the same period last year, according to the UN World Tourism Organization.
Flight Prices Are About to Drop by 25%, Hopper Predicts
Flight prices are expected to drop significantly in August and into the early fall following a very busy — and expensive — summer travel season. According to Hopper, domestic airfare is expected to drop 25% in August, compared to its peak in May of this year. In fact, the average airfare price will decrease to $286 this month, or 3% lower than this time last year, and remain at or below $300 through September.
Travel to the United States during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to the United States, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
New Zealand Welcomes Cruise Ships Back as Borders Fully Reopen
New Zealand dropped restrictions on cruise ships over the weekend, more than two years after the start of the pandemic and just months after the country started welcoming international travelers. The decision to once again allow cruise ships, which the government outlined on Sunday, comes as part of a larger...
Mass Weekend Flight Cancellations Linger Into Monday — What to Know
Airlines in the United States were working to recover Monday after yet another weekend of mass cancellations that saw more than 900 flights cut on Sunday alone. As of Monday morning, more than 400 flights had been canceled out of, into, or within the U.S. along with more than 1,400 delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That followed 950 flight cancellations on Sunday and more than 8,000 delays.
Margaritaville at Sea Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Ease Pre-boarding COVID Testing Requirement
Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea cruise line dropped its pre-boarding testing requirement for vaccinated passengers, the latest major cruise line in the United States to do so. The new cruise company, which launched in May with its first 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise ship, said the decision to drop testing...
3 Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $100,000 (or More)
Apple saw strong gains during the pandemic and continues to show strength. Netflix also delivered 10x returns but has failed to retain them. Roku's share price soared to new highs in a brief span of time but fell even quicker. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Standard Just Opened Its Asia Flagship in Bangkok — With the City's Highest Rooftop Bar
The Standard is continuing to flip the formula on boutique hotels as it further expands around the globe. Today, the hospitality brand opened its Asia flagship in Thailand's capital, unveiling The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, to the public as of July 29. Located in one of downtown Bangkok's tallest and most...
Meet Lawrence Phillips, Founder Of Green Book Global, The First Black Travel Review Site
Part of being successful in business is knowing how to identify a pain point in your industry. Lawrence Phillips, CEO and founder of Green Book Global did just that by creating the first Black travel review site. Some want to know before booking that flight or cruise whether X country or city is reasonably safe for Black people. This stems from good sense, not paranoia. Thanks to the internet, The culture can share their good, bad and ugly travel experiences like never before.
Tourism Is Surging in the U.S. and Europe. But in Asia, Many Destinations Are Struggling to Come Back to Life
Huoch Yen worked hard to become a tour guide at Cambodia’s famed Angkor Wat temples. It took the 43-year-old three attempts to pass a test for a license to guide Spanish-speaking tourists around Siem Reap, where the famous monuments are located—to say nothing of the years spent studying the language.
