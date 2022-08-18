Read full article on original website
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents recovered from Trump's Mar-a-Lago were 'serious' but may not have justified the raid
Mick Mulvaney said the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago were "serious stuff." However, he said it may not have been enough of an "emergency" to justify the August 8 raid. Mulvaney said Trump wouldn't have taken the documents if he did not "perceive it to be in his own interest."
A former federal prosecutor says Donald Trump may have committed 'treason' by launching 'an armed attack on the Capitol'
Ex-prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said that Trump's action on Jan. 6 last year forced Congress to 'stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power.'
Mike Pence Weighs In on Liz Cheney's Wyoming Loss
Pence said he has been "disappointed in the partisan taint" of the House January 6 committee where Cheney serves as vice chair.
Alan Dershowitz says every reputable attorney he's spoken with has told him their firms 'won't let them go anywhere near' Trump
Trump will have a hard time building a legal-defense team as his legal troubles continue to build, Alan Dershowitz, who's represented Trump, said.
Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole
Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
Justice Department faces deadline to provide Trump search affidavit
The Justice Department has until Thursday to release a redacted copy of the affidavit used to justify the FBI's search of former President Trump's primary residence in Mar-a-Lago. Debra Alfarone has more.
“Lawyers are giggling”: Legal experts scratch their heads at Trump’s “very strange” new DOJ lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump on Monday filed a lawsuit demanding the return of documents seized by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago, arguing that the feds did not have sufficient reason for the raid even though they found 300 classified documents at Trump's home, according to The New York Times. The FBI...
Trump to file motion for "special master" after Mar-a-Lago raid
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is planning to file a court motion calling for the appointment of a "special master" to review and return evidence collected during last week's FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago estate. Natalie Brand has the details.
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
Trump's legal team expected to request "special master" to review documents seized by FBI
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is expected to file a motion in court as early as Monday that would call for a "special master" — or neutral arbiter — to review and possibly return evidence collected during the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Federal investigators looking closely at video evidence from Mar-a-Lago showing people with access to areas where Trump's papers stored
Washington — Federal investigators are now looking closely at video evidence they've obtained, which shows people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas where former President Donald Trump's papers from his residence were being held — including some classified documents, according to a U.S. official. The video showing...
Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search
Washington — In a new lawsuit, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking that a special master be named to review the documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month. He has also asked the court to block the Justice Department from further reviewing the material until that happens, court documents filed Monday reveal.
FBI got at least 150 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago: CBS News Flash August 23, 2022
CBS News has learned that FBI agents took at least 150 documents marked "classified" on their search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has asked a federal court to appoint a special master to oversee the FBI review of the materials. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be missing teen Kiley Rodney. And new James Webb Space Telescope photos of Jupiter show stunning auroras, faint rings and tiny moons.
8/22: CBS News Prime Time
Matt Pieper reports on Trump filing motion to appoint "special master," new DOJ investigation into a voilent Arkansas arrest, and the difference between 401(k) and IRA plans.
Man accused of bringing weapons to vote counting center after 2020 election arrested for trespassing at US Capitol on January 6
(CNN) -- A man who is accused of bringing weapons to a Pennsylvania vote counting center after the 2020 presidential election was arrested Tuesday for allegedly illegally trespassing at the Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection. Antonio LaMotta of Virginia is charged with four misdemeanors. He has not entered...
