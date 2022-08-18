ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed

Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Errol Barnett
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Jared Kushner addresses FBI raid on Trump home for first time amid speculation he may be mole

Jared Kushner has claimed that the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago was another example of Donald Trump’s “enemies” persecuting him.“President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Mr Kushner told Fox News host Mark Levin on Saturday in his first public comments about the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s Florida home.“In the way that he drives his enemies so crazy, they always over pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him. That’s basically what happened here.”Speculation has been mounting about which member of Mr Trump’s inner circle was helping the FBI, after reports emerged that...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Homeland Security
CBS News

Federal investigators looking closely at video evidence from Mar-a-Lago showing people with access to areas where Trump's papers stored

Washington — Federal investigators are now looking closely at video evidence they've obtained, which shows people at Mar-a-Lago with access to storage areas where former President Donald Trump's papers from his residence were being held — including some classified documents, according to a U.S. official. The video showing...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Trump files motion over Mar-a-Lago search

Washington — In a new lawsuit, former President Donald Trump has filed a motion asking that a special master be named to review the documents seized by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month. He has also asked the court to block the Justice Department from further reviewing the material until that happens, court documents filed Monday reveal.
POTUS
CBS News

FBI got at least 150 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago: CBS News Flash August 23, 2022

CBS News has learned that FBI agents took at least 150 documents marked "classified" on their search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has asked a federal court to appoint a special master to oversee the FBI review of the materials. A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be missing teen Kiley Rodney. And new James Webb Space Telescope photos of Jupiter show stunning auroras, faint rings and tiny moons.
POTUS
CBS News

8/22: CBS News Prime Time

Matt Pieper reports on Trump filing motion to appoint "special master," new DOJ investigation into a voilent Arkansas arrest, and the difference between 401(k) and IRA plans.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

530K+
Followers
63K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy