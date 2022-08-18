ESPN released a couple of its final few preseason predictions on Monday with College Football on the horizon this coming weekend. Week 0 baby! Among the items released by the ‘Worldwide Leader in Sports,’ bowl projections, along with an updated analytical look at all FBS 131 teams across the country. I’ll give you a hint before we dive in, Georgia faired very well in both areas…

ATHENS, GA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO