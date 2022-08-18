If you are a renter, you may not be able to install smart locks, thermostats, wall switches, and other products. SwitchBot's mechanical smart solutions may be the answer. With its products, you can have a smart home without permanently changing your dwelling. Lock a deadbolt, turn on lights from a wall switch, and turn on a fan when the room gets too warm without rewiring or even putting holes in your walls.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO