ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

10 Ways to Hide Personal Content on Your iPhone

Sometimes, you may temporarily lend your iPhone to a family member for them to Google something or make a call. Or, if you accidentally leave your iPhone unlocked and step away for a minute, a nosy friend or colleague might snoop through your device. To maintain your privacy, let's look...
makeuseof.com

How to Replace Your Carrier on Android Using These Fully Open-Source Tools

Carriers aren't known for being the most trustworthy of companies. They have a history of locking people into two-year contracts, overcharging for SMS messages, and tracking web traffic in order to sell ads. That's not even getting into the information they share with law enforcement or intelligence agencies. What if...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Instant Messaging Platforms for Remote Teams

Effective online communication and collaboration platforms are essential for remote teams. Instead of going over endless email chains, instant messaging or chat platforms are handy when you just want to convey a quick update, have a one-on-one chat, or group discussion with your team. In this article, we have enlisted...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

The 6 Worst Apple Products of the 21st Century

Most people consider Apple one of the biggest success stories of this century. The sales numbers speak for themselves. Since 2007, Apple has sold a whopping 2 billion iPhones (and counting). But, not all of Apple's products have been successful. For every hit, there are bound to be a few misses along the way.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Smart Thermostat#Smart Products#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Google#Philips Hue
makeuseof.com

The 7 Best Small TVs for Your Kitchen

For many of us, the kitchen is the hub of our home. Whether you’re cooking dinner, doing the dishes, or something else, there is always activity going on. And to make those everyday chores more interesting, a small kitchen television is a perfect companion. Here are the best small...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

The Dark Side of Apple

Apple. It’s one of the biggest companies on Earth, period. The iPhone is one of the world’s most popular smartphones, and you probably know at least one person who’s a little too excited about Apple’s next event. But even though its popularity is through the roof, many of Apple’s core business practices are questionable at best.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

SwitchBot Smart Door Lock Review: Great for Renters

If you are a renter, you may not be able to install smart locks, thermostats, wall switches, and other products. SwitchBot's mechanical smart solutions may be the answer. With its products, you can have a smart home without permanently changing your dwelling. Lock a deadbolt, turn on lights from a wall switch, and turn on a fan when the room gets too warm without rewiring or even putting holes in your walls.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Use Postman to Test an API

Application programming interfaces (APIs) play an essential role in software development. If you intend to develop an online application or website, you will either need to create an API, use an existing one, or both. An API takes a request from one software application to another, then returns to the...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Will Apple Ever Bring iMessage to Android?

Every iPhone user is familiar with the blue bubble versus the green bubble frustration. When you send a message to someone, and the response is in the form of a green bubble, you immediately know the person on the other end is not using an Apple device. This means the...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Use Alternate Colors in Google Sheets

Using alternate colors in Google Sheets will make your spreadsheets look more professional and easier to read. Follow this guide to learn two easy ways to add alternate colors and some tips for picking the right colors. How to Add Alternating Colors From the Format Menu. This is the easiest...
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Outlook Notifications Not Working on Windows

Microsoft Outlook, like any other email client, keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, if Outlook notifications stop working, you may miss important emails and alerts. Fortunately, there are several ways to fix this problem. So, let's get started and...
makeuseof.com

How to Utilize Internet Explorer in Windows 11

Internet Explorer was once, for a few years at least, the world’s favorite web browser. However, along came Firefox and then Google Chrome which toppled IE from its perch. Internet Explorer struggled to compete with those browsers, and Microsoft eventually removed IE from Windows 11 and stopped supporting it altogether in 2022.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

Adobe Premiere Rush vs. iMovie: Which Mobile Video Editing App Is Better?

Even if you aren’t a professional filmmaker, you might want to dabble in video content at some point. Many social media platforms, including Instagram, are shifting in this direction. Editing videos can help you grow an audience on social media. But even if you aren’t particularly active on these...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

What Is a Preamp and How Does It Work?

Whether you're looking to record music, do podcasts, or perform live, having the right gear is essential. You don't need to buy extensive equipment, but you do need to get the core essentials. If you plan to record audio using a microphone, an instrument pickup, or anything analog, you'll need...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Firefox vs. Opera: Which Browser Is Better for Security?

When it comes to personal cybersecurity and privacy, a reliable and secure browser can make all the difference. However, picking the right one is not easy. Firefox and Opera have been around for ages, and though neither of them is as popular as Google Chrome, they are often touted as good alternatives.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Google Meet vs. Skype: Which Video Calling App Is Better?

Video calls are becoming more popular in recent years, whether for work, school, or personal use. Not everyone has an iPhone and is able to FaceTime when they want to see a friend's face, and services like Snapchat that enable video calling among all users aren't super fleshed out. Google...
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Enable and Customize the Touch Keyboard on Windows 11

Although physical keyboards are still the power-typer and gamer's tool of choice on-screen keyboards can be useful when the physical keyboard stops working, or you are just too tired to press the keys. In Windows 11, you can enable touch and the on-screen keyboard in a slightly different way than...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

Understanding a Minimal Go Program

Go's popularity has increased over the years. More companies are adopting Go, and the developer pool is growing as more use cases for the language roll out. People use it to build programs ranging from fast web apps, blockchain solutions, and machine learning tools. Developers love Go because of its...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
makeuseof.com

What Is the Windows Search Indexer, and Is It Okay to Disable It?

If you're reading this article, there's a good chance that the "SearchIndexer.exe" process has caught your attention in Windows. SearchIndexer.exe, also known as Windows Search Indexer, is a service that makes indexing on your computer easier. The Search Indexer is very helpful when looking for a particular document or specific...
makeuseof.com

Can Flashing the BIOS Make Your PC Safer?

The BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) is integral to many electronic devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and more. While you might not be familiar with its purpose, you may have nonetheless been prompted to flash or update your PC’s BIOS. System firmware (such as the BIOS) frequently receives updates from...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy