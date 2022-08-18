Read full article on original website
Related
Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, […]
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
Man killed in Rowan County camper fire, officials say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A man was killed in a camper fire in Rowan County Sunday night, according to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. A person driving by the camper on St. Peter’s Church Road saw flames shooting out and called authorities. Once firefighters made it inside, they found a man dead.
Lancaster murder suspect turns himself in, police say
A murder suspect turned himself in to police following a shooting that happened Friday in Lancaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
Shooting victim found in SW CLT Showmars parking lot: Medic
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said. Medic responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest...
9-year-old boy shot in North Carolina; police still looking for shooter
GASTONIA, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 9-year-old boy was shot Friday night inside a home in Gastonia, and a suspect is still being sought, according to police. Gastonia police responded about 11:30 p.m. to calls about the shooting at a home on W. Fourth Avenue and found the 9-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
Officer shot, another returns fire, striking suspect in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, the department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened on St. Croix Lane, which is in the Raintree neighborhood west of Providence Road. It’s not yet clear how many officers or how many other people were involved in the shooting.
Armed Charlotte carjacker sentenced to seven years: DOJ
Jermaine Lee Moss, 21, is currently in federal custody and will be moved to the federal Bureau of Prisons after he's designated to a federal facility.
1 person dead after overnight crash in west Charlotte, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — One person is dead after an overnight crash in west Charlotte, according to MEDIC. The crash happened on Freedom Drive and Wesley Village road, near the 7/11 convenience store. There were no other injuries reported at this time. Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 18th
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Iredell County K-9 tracks suspect who fled deputies after crash, authorities say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A K-9 helped Iredell County deputies track a man who fled on foot after a high-speed chase ended in a crash in Statesville Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Wilkesboro Highway during the […]
Troopers: Man dies in crash after dropping off child at day care in Gaston County
GASTONIA, NC — A man died in a crash Thursday morning just after dropping off his child at day care in Gaston County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road near East Gaston High School. According to...
44 lbs of meth, 2 lbs of cocaine seized during North Carolina traffic stop
Investigators searched the vehicle and found the meth and cocaine, authorities said. The estimated street value was suspected to have been worth over $1 million.
Deputies: Man told kids to pocket narcotics, sit on gun during North Carolina traffic stop
Alvin Linebarger, 36, has been charged with trafficking cocaine, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse, among others.
Woman dies after being hit by truck in driveway of Gastonia home; suspect charged with DWI, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old man is facing several charges after a woman hit by a truck in the driveway of a home in Gastonia last weekend died Wednesday, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said officers responded to a possible assault at home on the 1700 block of Davis Park […]
Lincolnton career drug offender is sentenced to 14 years
A career drug offender from Lincolnton received an enhanced sentencing on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of NC announced.
Suspect runs, AR-15 rifle, cocaine seized in Iredell County, deputies say
TROUTMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a man they said ran away after deputies responding to a noise complaint noticed a large plastic bag containing white powder in his vehicle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies were called out to complaints of noise and a large party […]
Charlotte man who was involved in 3 separate shootings is sentenced
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man who was involved in three separate shootings has been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. Ulondis Edwards, 23, of Charlotte, will serve 10 years in prison after pleading guilty. Edwards was involved in three separate shootings from 2020 to […]
WBTV
Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
Comments / 0