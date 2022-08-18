ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly Rowan County campfire is under investigation: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a man died in a campfire, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night on St. Peters Church Road. Deputies said 57-year-old Michael Kitchke, who lived at the address, […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man charged with 1st-degree murder in May shooting death of man in northwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson. Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Law Enforcement#Gaston Co#Gastonia City Council#Gastonia Police#Immediatel
fox46.com

Shooting victim found in SW CLT Showmars parking lot: Medic

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A shooting victim was found Saturday night suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a southwest Charlotte Showmars, Medic said. Medic responded to calls regarding a shooting victim around 9 p.m. Saturday night near 13000 South Tryon Street in southwest...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots August 18th

The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, August 18th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
WBTV

Authorities investigating after body found on highway in York County

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A spokesperson with the Clover Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that a death investigation is underway after a body was found on a highway. Police say the body was found at approximately 3 p.m. on Highway 55 in the Town of Clover. The investigation is pending.
CLOVER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy