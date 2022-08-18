Read full article on original website
The Dark Side of Apple
Apple. It’s one of the biggest companies on Earth, period. The iPhone is one of the world’s most popular smartphones, and you probably know at least one person who’s a little too excited about Apple’s next event. But even though its popularity is through the roof, many of Apple’s core business practices are questionable at best.
How to Replace Your Carrier on Android Using These Fully Open-Source Tools
Carriers aren't known for being the most trustworthy of companies. They have a history of locking people into two-year contracts, overcharging for SMS messages, and tracking web traffic in order to sell ads. That's not even getting into the information they share with law enforcement or intelligence agencies. What if...
Manjaro vs. EndeavourOS: Comparing the Two Major Arch-Based Distros
Arch Linux is not a distro for the typical user; it’s common knowledge that Arch is one of the most challenging distros to install, especially if you don’t follow the proper procedures. Its rigid installation and tedious setup procedures haven’t deterred developers from creating alternate versions based on Arch Linux, though.
How to Fix a Slow Download Speed on Steam for Windows
Do games take several hours to download on Steam due to a slow download speed? While there isn't much you can do if the internet you have is slow, there are a few tweaks you can make within the Steam settings and Windows to speed up the download process if you think it should be faster.
How to Utilize Internet Explorer in Windows 11
Internet Explorer was once, for a few years at least, the world’s favorite web browser. However, along came Firefox and then Google Chrome which toppled IE from its perch. Internet Explorer struggled to compete with those browsers, and Microsoft eventually removed IE from Windows 11 and stopped supporting it altogether in 2022.
How to Buy and Download Office 2021
Planning to buy and download Office 2021? Check this guide to find out which version is best suited for you. Office 2021 is the latest upgrade to Microsoft’s famous suite of applications, which, compared to all the previous versions, offers a great diversity of enhancements and new apps. In addition to a new and modern interface and a brand new design, users will be able to enjoy many new functionalities designed to maximize workflow.
What Is Adobe Premiere Rush and What Can You Do With It?
Videos are an integral part of many social media platforms. Sharing content of this kind can help you grow your reach, and you’ll find plenty of editing tools to help. Adobe has Premiere Pro if you want to make videos on your computer, but what’s the alternative for mobile devices?
How to Annotate PDF Documents in Windows 11
PDF (Portable Document Format) files are one of the most popular universal formats for sharing document files. You can open and view PDFs with a wide variety of PDF reader programs, including some web browsers. However, not all PDF readers include annotation tools. It’s not always enough just to show...
Here's Why You May Soon See More Ads on Your iPhone
We associate Apple devices with elegant hardware design, clean interfaces, and airtight user privacy. Unlike Google, we don't think about ads when we think about Apple as a company. Unconfirmed reports now suggest that Apple is considering showing its users more ads in more places across the Apple ecosystem. But...
How to Hide Sensitive Information in a PDF With PDF Redactor for Windows
When sending a PDF, you sometimes need to hide some sensitive information that you don't want others to see. And if you need to do this constantly, it helps to have an easy way of going about it. If you’re on Windows, you can use a free program called PDF Redactor to redact PDFs quickly.
How to Fix Outlook Notifications Not Working on Windows
Microsoft Outlook, like any other email client, keeps you up to date with your most recent emails by sending you timely notification alerts. However, if Outlook notifications stop working, you may miss important emails and alerts. Fortunately, there are several ways to fix this problem. So, let's get started and...
How to Create Barcodes in Google Sheets
Barcodes are a vital part of running any successful business that deals with inventory. While it's great to have barcodes on the physical products, you'll often need to have them on a spreadsheet for stock take or receivables. Read on to learn how to make barcodes in Google Sheets. How...
Adobe Premiere Rush vs. iMovie: Which Mobile Video Editing App Is Better?
Even if you aren’t a professional filmmaker, you might want to dabble in video content at some point. Many social media platforms, including Instagram, are shifting in this direction. Editing videos can help you grow an audience on social media. But even if you aren’t particularly active on these...
How Secure Is Microsoft OneDrive?
OneDrive is a popular cloud storage service by Microsoft. It offers flexible pricing plans for users across the globe. It is a no-brainer if you have a Windows-powered computer and need seamless access to your cloud files. While it may not offer the best desktop application experience (compared to some others), it is a good choice overall.
7 Windows Display Settings You Should Change to Save Power
You usually see laptop users take precautions over how much power their monitor uses. However, even if your PC is always on mains power, it still makes financial and environmental sense to try to use less power overall. Here are a few simple display changes you can make in Windows...
What Is a CTF Loader, and How Do You Fix Its High CPU Usage?
Are you wondering why your system has slowed down to a crawl? Perhaps you should open the Windows Task Manager and check if it has something to do with a file named CTF Loader. Many users report that this file consumes a significant amount of CPU resources. If you noticed...
7 Ways to Open the Windows Tools in Windows 11
The Windows Administrative Tools is a collection of tools to better manage your Windows installation. It consists of some basic tools such as the Character Map, Quick Assists, and Control Panel, alongside some advanced tools, including Hyper-V Manager, Event Viewer, and Windows Defender Firewall with Advanced Security. With Windows 11,...
Can Flashing the BIOS Make Your PC Safer?
The BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) is integral to many electronic devices, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and more. While you might not be familiar with its purpose, you may have nonetheless been prompted to flash or update your PC’s BIOS. System firmware (such as the BIOS) frequently receives updates from...
How to Create Your Own Gaming Mode on an iPhone or iPad
Most smart devices these days have a built-in gaming mode that allows you to enjoy your games completely undisturbed. Apple was lagging behind in this regard, but with the introduction of Focus modes, it’s now easy to create a gaming mode on your iPhone or iPad. Peaceful gaming could...
How to Change the Video Quality on Disney+
Disney+ has been around for a while, and it's growing in popularity as it expands globally. One thing you can count on with Disney+ is the high video quality. Keep reading to find out what video quality streaming options Disney+ offers and how you can adjust them to whatever you like.
