wdrb.com
Kentucky State Fair to strengthen security, check IDs after 6 p.m. in response to Saturday's 'panic'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Anyone under the age of 18 entering the Kentucky State Fair after 6 p.m. must be accompanied by an adult 21 or older, the fair's management company announced Monday. The activation of the fair's Minor Attendance Policy, is in response to an incident Saturday in which...
wdrb.com
'They are the biggest blessing' | LMPD Foundation providing backup for officer, family in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether it's a sick child or the loss of a spouse, sometimes Louisville Metro Police need a different kind of backup. Detective Michelle Rusch works in LMPD's Special Victims Unit. "It makes me go home and hug my children even tighter at night," Rusch said. "So,...
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
wdrb.com
Norton Healthcare to host same-day hiring events looking for nurses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare is looking for nurses. The company is hosting two hiring events over the next month. The first will be held this Thursday, Aug. 25. The second will take place on Sept. 21. Both events will take place at the Norton Healthcare Learning Center on...
WLKY.com
All 15 beagle puppies taken in by Kentucky Humane Society find forever homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember all those thousands of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility? And how some of them were taken in by the Kentucky Humane Society?. Well, good news: All of the puppies have found homes. Four thousand beagles were rescued from a research facility in...
wdrb.com
Wilderness Louisville, Inc. naming new executive director
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is getting a new executive director. Wilderness Louisville, Inc., helps raise funds in support of Louisville Parks and Recreation's Natural Areas Division and supports youth programming. As current executive director Bennett Knox moves out of the role, Prasanthi Persad is stepping in. "My...
wdrb.com
LMPD says suspect in Westport Road murder found dead by Nashville Police
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The suspect in a Louisville murder on Westport Road died by suicide, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD said police responded to a stabbing in the 11000 block of Westport Road, near Towne Centre Drive and Gene Snyder Freeway, around 11 p.m. on Aug. 19. Police found a woman, who hasn't been identified, with a critical stab wound and she died at University Hospital a short time later.
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
WLKY.com
Well-known Louisville activist dies Sunday, community says he will not be forgotten
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man known for helping lead the calls for justice following Breonna Taylor's death has died. On Sunday, authorities said they found Chris Wells dead in an apartment on Oak Street. "He was one of the people from the very beginning," said Tamika Palmer, Breonna...
wdrb.com
Bowmanfest returns to Bowman Field in early October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bowmanfest is about to fly back into Louisville. The festival celebrates more than 100 years at one of America's longest running commercial airports: Bowman Field. It's set for Oct. 1-2. There will be an aerobatic airshow twice a day, plus static airplane and helicopter displays. Airplane...
wdrb.com
Police investigating violent student fight at Bullitt Central HS Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a fight on the campus of Bullitt Central High School before Friday's football game. Video circulated on social media shows a violent fight in a wooded area that the school believes is between the football field and transportation garage. At least one boy on the ground was kicked during the fight.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair to resume normal hours following ‘incident’, officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the latest update from the Kentucky State Fair, the fair will resume its normal hours and operations on Sunday. The update was released around 12:19 a.m. Sunday morning, nearly three hours after officers responded to “suspicious activity” reported earlier in the evening. Around...
wdrb.com
Human remains found in Butchertown, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Human remains were found in the Butchertown neighborhood on Sunday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Public Affairs Manager Angela Ingram said police found human remains in a wooded area in the 200 block of North Campbell Street around 11:45 a.m. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and the deceased person will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to Ingram.
Wave 3
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
k105.com
KY Transportation Cabinet: ‘Timeline’ of delayed Beehive Curve construction project ‘currently not available’
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has released information regarding the stalled road improvement project on KY Hwy 62 between Leitchfield and Clarkson. The wide-ranging KYTC project to essentially straighten what is popularly known as the Beehive Curve began in the spring but suddenly stopped in early summer. During a Grayson...
wdrb.com
'Dear Donor' | Louisville mother wins blue ribbon for quilt made of stories from organ transplant families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother turned her daughter's rare kidney disease into a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair. Tucked in the textiles exhibit in the South Wing of the Expo Center at the Kentucky State Fair sits Rita Lowe's blue ribbon. It's hanging beside her quilt made up of the most important stories she will ever share — each square a love letter from a mother to the organ donor who saved their child's life.
WLKY.com
Food trucks invade the Schnitzelburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The pandemic put many food trucks out of business and pushed others to the brink of closing, but the Louisville Food Truck Association was determined to come back. On Sunday, more than two dozen trucks rolled onto Hickory Street for the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. There...
Wave 3
Crews enter final work stage of replacing massive Louisville water main installed in 1877
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ulysses S. Grant was President when the Louisville Water Company installed a massive water main under Frankfort Avenue. Almost a century and a half later, it is about to be replaced. “It was put in the ground in 1877 and it lived a great life,” Louisville...
wdrb.com
'Let there be light' | Storm knocks out power at Northside Christian Church in New Albany during sermon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A small but powerful storm hit New Albany Saturday night, bringing hail, high winds and power outages. The storm knocked out power at Northside Christian Church on Charlestown Road, during the pastor's sermon. But the congregation came to the rescue, holding up their phone flashlights while Nate Ross continued his sermon.
