LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother turned her daughter's rare kidney disease into a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair. Tucked in the textiles exhibit in the South Wing of the Expo Center at the Kentucky State Fair sits Rita Lowe's blue ribbon. It's hanging beside her quilt made up of the most important stories she will ever share — each square a love letter from a mother to the organ donor who saved their child's life.

14 HOURS AGO