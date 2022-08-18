ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 7

Related
thefloridapundit.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs

Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General

ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
Palm Beach Daily News

One in seven voters in Florida cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday's primary

Nearly one in seven Florida voters have cast a ballot either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday's primary. Of the 2 million people who voted as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 1.5 million chose to send in their selections by mail — about half of them Democrats and more than one-third Republicans — while more than half a million voted early, according to the state Division of Elections.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22

Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Legislature#Black People#Police Brutality#Fl#The Legal Defense Fund
cbs12.com

Florida Primary Election voting guide

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary

MIAMI — The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's unopposed in the Republican primary. That race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val Demings faces three lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary, and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio is unopposed. Voters also will choose candidates in primaries for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats.GOVERNORThe Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who...
FLORIDA STATE
University of Florida

Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness

It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
HASTINGS, FL
horseandrider.com

42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022

On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
ACLU
CBS Baltimore

Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property

BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida,  according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
FLORIDA STATE
850wftl.com

How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?

(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy