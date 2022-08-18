Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis Highlights Teacher Recruitment Initiatives, Changes Allowing Veterans to Receive College Credit
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted proposals for the 2023 Legislative Session that will help support and grow Florida’s teaching workforce and leverage the talents of Florida’s retired veterans and first responders. DeSantis also announced that today the State Board of Education will adopt military-friendly amendments to the...
thefloridapundit.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis adds more than 70,000 jobs
Florida’s unemployment rate fell to 2.7% in July, and the state added 70,000 new private-sector jobs, according to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Twitter account. “We are here because we are proud that Florida is leading the way in economic recovery,” Governor Ron DeSantis began his speech at a press conference in North Venice, Florida.
sflcn.com
Black Lawmakers Endorse Aramis Ayala for Florida Attorney General
ORLANDO – Today, Aramis Ayala – award-winning civil rights advocate, former State Attorney, and Democratic candidate for Florida Attorney General – announced endorsements from 20 Black lawmakers from across the state ahead of the upcoming August 23 primary. The lawmakers cite Aramis’ experience, vision, and energy to build a statewide coalition this fall in their reasons to support her.
Mysuncoast.com
Gov. DeSantis, Democratic gubernatorial candidates differ on how to fix Florida’s teacher shortage
Orlando, Fla. (Gray DC) - According to the most recent data from the state’s department of education, Florida is short nearly 4,500 teachers. It is a problem Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has recently promised to address. Meanwhile, his main Democratic challengers say they have their own ideas on how to fix the issue.
One in seven voters in Florida cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday's primary
Nearly one in seven Florida voters have cast a ballot either by mail or in person ahead of Tuesday's primary. Of the 2 million people who voted as of 2 p.m. Sunday, 1.5 million chose to send in their selections by mail — about half of them Democrats and more than one-third Republicans — while more than half a million voted early, according to the state Division of Elections.
850wftl.com
Florida 2022 Primary Elections and School Board Races
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida)– Primary elections are fast approaching and there are several offices up for either re-election or retention. On Tuesday, August 23rd, Floridians will be voting for candidates at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels. Elections for school board positions are also taking place and these...
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 8.14.22
Election security police make their move, but the 'Stop WOKE Act' is, for now, stopped. Color me confused as the race for the Republican nomination in Florida’s 15th Congressional District draws to a close. Earlier this month, St. Pete Polls showed Laurel Lee with a commanding lead over her...
Three Central Florida residents arrested for voter fraud thought their rights were restored
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Each of the three formerly convicted felons arrested for voter fraud by the governor’s new election security office thought their right to vote had been restored since being released from prison, they told investigators. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Michelle Stribling...
cbs12.com
Florida Primary Election voting guide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida’s primary election will take place on Tuesday, August 23. Florida is a closed primary state, which means registered voters will only be able to vote in the races that match their declared party or non-partisan races. To vote on election day,...
Democratic race for governor highlights Florida primary
MIAMI — The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis, who's unopposed in the Republican primary. That race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. For the U.S. Senate, U.S. Rep. Val Demings faces three lesser-known candidates in the Democratic primary, and incumbent Republican Marco Rubio is unopposed. Voters also will choose candidates in primaries for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats.GOVERNORThe Democratic primary pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former governor as a Republican, against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who...
University of Florida
Growing Artichokes in Florida – A New Crop with National Awareness
It has been an exciting year for our artichoke trials in Hastings!. After completing three years of variety trials, we came out with some exciting findings and have been sharing our results!. Back in 2017, our retired director, Gary England, teamed up with Dr. Shinsuke Agehara to explore the opportunity...
horseandrider.com
42nd Strangles Case in Florida in 2022
On Aug. 17, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed a vaccinated Warmblood weanling filly in Lake County positive for strangles. She presented with mucopurulent (containing mucus and pus) nasal discharge beginning on Aug. 12. The farm where the filly resides is under official quarantine, with an unknown number of horses exposed. This is Florida’s 42nd confirmed case of strangles in 2022.
Val Demings Announces $61.6 Million in Homeland Security Funds for Florida
From her perch as the chairwoman of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Recovery, this week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., announced $61.6 million in new Homeland Security grant funding for Florida. Funding will help to secure Florida’s ports, airports, transit, borders, communities, and community...
Federal prosecutors plan to seize Marilyn Mosby's Florida property
BALTIMORE -- Federal prosecutors say they will target one of the homes owned by Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby if she is convicted of crimes related to her vacation property in Florida.Prosecutors made this claim in a court filing today.Mosby has been accused of filing misleading information and paperwork for loan applications for her two vacation homes in Florida, according to the Department of Justice.She was indicted in January.Mosby allegedly took out $40,000 and $50,000 from her city retirement account through a CARES Act provision that waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19...
fox35orlando.com
Last chance for early voting in Florida primary
Across central Florida, this is the last weekend for early voting in the primaries. Orange and Osceola counties end early voting on Sunday, all others end it Saturday.
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
850wftl.com
How many condominiums have fully funded reserves in Florida?
(TALLAHASEE, FLA) — The Florida legislature just passed a law that requires all condominiums to fully fund reserves by January 1, 2025, according to attorney Eric Glazer who specializes in community association law. To figure out how much money to set aside, condo boards are being asked to hire...
Agency To Borrow $150M For Florida Insurance Claims
In more fallout from Florida’s troubled property-insurance market, an agency that handles claims after insurers go insolvent approved a plan Friday to borrow $150 million — with policyholders across the state slated to pay back the loan. The Florida Insurance Guaranty Association Board of Directors
wqcs.org
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host
Treasure Coast - Sunday August 21, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021.
WRAL
Florida mother claims mistreatment when sheriff's deputy gave her traffic ticket
Florida mother claims mistreatment when sheriff's deputy gave her traffic ticket. A Florida mother describes as a terrifying traffic stop with a sheriff's deputy. The deputy has since resigned following that traffic stop -- which was all caught on body camera. The mother says the way the deputy went about giving her a ticket was wrong.
