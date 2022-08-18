ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

digg.com

Crypto Exchange FTX's Revenue Soared 1,000% in 2021: Report

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed media reports of the exchange's incredible growth during the 2021 bull market.
STOCKS
digg.com

The Redesign That Saved 'Deathloop'

Before "Deathloop" was released to critical acclaim, early playtesters found the game so incomprehensible that it required a redesign in order to save the game from utter disaster.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

An Optimistic Take On Bitcoin Communities

A positive outlook can be tough during the throes of a bear maer. Community is just one important thing that helps get Bitcoiners through tough times.
MARKETS
digg.com

What Are The Ethics Of Sharing Scammers’ Real Names?

It is up to the Bitcoin community to self-police by any means necessary, even if that means doxxing scammers and sharing their names with the world.
PUBLIC SAFETY
digg.com

Invesco Rolls Out New $30 Million Metaverse Fund

The Invesco Metaverse Fund will focus on what the firm calls the "Metaverse Value Chain.".
ECONOMY
digg.com

Invest In A Hoodie That's Made To Last A Whole Decade

If you're going to spend money in times of uncertainty, it's nice to know your purchase is going to last you a long time. Every seam on the ten year hoodie is reinforced to keep it in good shape for as long as possible. And even if it tears in the first decade of use, Huckberry will repair it to keep it going.
APPAREL
Technology
digg.com

Even Tesla Fans Think FSD's Price Hike to $15,000 Is Too Much

Tesla is raising the price of its FSD Beta software to $15,000, but drivers and Tesla fans are worried that it's simply not worth the price.
CARS

