GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files legislation that would make it a felony to provide gender-affirming medical care to minors
"This practice should never happen," Greene said before delving into surgeries that some transgender minors have received. "This needs to be illegal."
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Ron DeSantis Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Campaign Ad Attacking Media
The Florida governor was filmed in a jet with a "Top Gov" sticker on his helmet.
Stephen Alford Sentenced Over $25M Gaetz Family Extortion Attempt
The Florida real estate developer faces 63 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others
A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 benefits to go out with 33 states boosting benefits – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are in line to receive their monthly payment of $841 in just weeks. SSI beneficiaries receive checks on the first of every month and work similarly to those who started receiving SSDI benefits on or before 1997. The first payment of $841 will...
Trump Picks Dr Oz, Mastriano Both Narrowly Lose Pennsylvania Races: Poll
The latest polling has Oz and Mastriano trailing their Democrat rivals in Pennsylvania by 4.9 and 3.9 points respectively.
Rick Scott's Fraud Settlement Resurfaces as Senate GOP Runs Low on Cash
The GOP senator chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which has nixed midterm ad bookings amid a reported money crunch.
Support for Trump in the Wake of FBI Raid Won't Knock Out 2024 Challenges
Republicans hoping to emerge as the frontrunner in a 2024 presidential primary still have a good chance despite the boost in support for Trump, experts say.
Baby Discovered Buried in Backyard of Incestuous Parents: Police
Police believe the infant was allegedly killed last Thanksgiving and have not released the age or gender.
GOP Candidate Saying it's 'Totally Just' to Kill Gay People Resurfaces
Scott Esk said "we would be totally in the right" to stone and kill gay people in comments that resurfaced ahead of his runoff election.
McConnell 'Badmouthing' Trump Candidates to 'Dry Up Money': Morris
Conservative commentator Dick Morris blasted the Senate's GOP leader on Sunday for suggesting they may not win control of the chamber.
Parkland Shooter's Disturbing Drawings Revealed—'Help Me Go to Death Row'
A sentencing trial is currently underway for Nikolas Cruz, who has pleaded guilty to killing 17 people in the 2018 massacre.
Mike Pompeo Open to Taking on Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Nomination
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo did not commit to a White House bid in 2024 on Monday night, but he didn't rule one out either.
Looking for a 2024 Bellwether? Look No Further Than the Sunshine State | Opinion
For many, the optimism in Florida heading into November comes from the significant strides the GOP has made in voter registration.
Mar-a-Lago Raid Was DOJ Trying To Get 'Camel's Nose Under the Tent': Trump
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have argued that the "DOJ simply wanted the camel's nose under the tent" before carrying out the August 8 raid.
Judge in Trump Raid Should Explain Recusal in Clinton Case: Ex-Prosecutors
Former federal prosecutor Shanlon Wu told Newsweek there's a "tremendous lack of transparency" when it comes to why judges recuse themselves from cases.
