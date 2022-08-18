ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 18 - 21)

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t2N9A_0hMQbEdT00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The weather is warm and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

NYC Restaurant Week

Celebrate Restaurant Week before it ends this summer season. With prix-fixe menus offered at hundreds of great dining destinations across the city, you can't go wrong.

When : Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: Varies
Cost: Varies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eJYic_0hMQbEdT00
Photo credit Getty Images

FAD Market at Governors Island

FAD Market returns along the tree-lined King Avenue on Governors Island. It features over 30 of the city's designers, artists, and small businesses, showcasing handcrafted jewelry, art, apparel, bath and body care.

When: Saturday, Aug. 20, Sunday Aug. 21.
Where: Governors Island
Cost: Free

DiscOasis in Central Park

Immerse yourself at glittering roller-disco paradise of music, art, dancing, and roller skating at Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink.

When: Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug 21
Where: Central Park - Wollman Rink
Cost: Varies

Pop in the City

A custom-built giant bouncy castle and ball pit installation has arrived in Manhattan. Slides, oversized ball pits, glistening disco balls, and winter wonderlands inspired by the city's iconic Studio 54 await you.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: Culture Plaza -Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets
Cost: Free

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

A new immersive arts venue has just opened in Greenpoint where you can find a massive installation with a unique fusion of creativity and innovation and discover a variety of stunning audiovisual experiences.

When: Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: 25 Franklin St., Brooklyn
Cost: $30

Queens Night Market

The Queens Night Market is a large, open-air night market in Queens that features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the borough.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Where : New York Hall of Science, Queens
Cost : Free

CycleBoats

CycleBoats are back this summer with the only boat you can drink and cycle on in the city's waters. You and your squad can sign up or go there individually for a 90-minute, boozy ride across the water.

When: Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21
Where: New York Harbor
Cost: $39

Dinosaur Safari

Dinosaur Safari is back with a new walk-through experience where you can get up-close with 52 life-sized massive dinosaurs in the Bronx Zoo.

When: Thursday, Aug. 11 - Sunday Aug. 14
Where: Bronx Zoo
Cost: $41.95

Skyline Drive-in Movie Theater

Watch a movie and the city skyline this weekend in Brooklyn. You can sit back and enjoy a movie even if you don’t own a car.

When : Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday Aug. 21
Where : 1 Oak St. - Brooklyn
Cost : $55

PIX11

viewing.nyc

[VIDEO] Why the Queens Midtown Tunnel has Doors to Prevent Disaster

The Queens–Midtown Tunnel was first planned in 1921, though the plans for the tunnel were modified over the following years. By the 1930s, the tunnel was being proposed as the Triborough Tunnel, connecting Queens and Brooklyn with Manhattan's east and west sides. Find out when was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? How was the Queens Midtown Tunnel built? Why does the Queens Midtown Tunnel have doors? Does the Midtown Tunnel flood?
QUEENS, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, August 23, 2022

BROOKLYN NATIVE DR. FAUCI ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT,: SERVED 7 PRESIDENTS OF BOTH PARTIES: Dr. Anthony Fauci, born and raised in Brooklyn, announced his retirement on Monday to take effect at the end of this year. The son of a Columbia University-trained, Dyker Heights pharmacy owner, Dr. Fauci has served under seven Republican and Democratic Presidents during his career, beginning with Ronald Reagan, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008 under President George W. Bush.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

NYC’s Newest Theatre Will Open In The Heart Of Manhattan West Next Month

As if New York City didn’t already have enough iconic spots to spend a night out on the town at, it was just released that a new theatre, Midnight Theatre, will be opening its doors on September 21. Opening up in the heart of Brookfield Properties’ latest neighborhood development Manhattan West, this intimate 160-seat theatre will be home to talent in all genres of music, magic, theatre, and performance art. Guests will be treated to completely one-of-a-kind experiences–a projection system will digitally change the decor of the room and real-time animated environments will react to the music, making each show completely immersive and personalizable. A specially crafted Midnight Theatre Showcase will kick off the performance schedule in early September, serving as a sneak peak of what visitors can expect to see on the full fall and winter line up.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island

“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

'Humbling, Liberating': Brooklyn Man Claims $10M Lottery Prize

A New York man is celebrating after he claimed a $10 million scratch-off lottery prize. Wayne Murray, of Brooklyn, claimed a top prize from New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Black Titanium game, the lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. “It feels very humbling and liberating,” he told NY Lottery after claiming...
BROOKLYN, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

5 Best NYC Ice Cream Shops | The Best Ice Cream In New York City

When most people think of eating in New York City, they think of starting their morning with a bagel or chowing down a slice of pizza, but what if I told you that the city that never sleeps is filled with phenomenal ice cream shops? I deem this to be true, and I’ve had a lot of ice cream throughout my lifetime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Parks Department upgrades Brooklyn playground

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York City Parks Department said it’s delivering on its commitment to provide high-quality and sustainable parks in every zip code.  “Our parks are not just luxuries,” said Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue. “They’re necessities.” The goal is to make them more equitable so children from every neighborhood can have access […]
BROOKLYN, NY
athleticbusiness.com

One Dead, 15 Injured at Brooklyn Marathon

One man is dead and 15 others were injured at a marathon in Brooklyn, N.Y., over the weekend. According to CNN, a 32-year-old runner died after finishing a half marathon at the event. The runner was found unconscious, lying on the pavement after crossing the finish line just before 9 a.m.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Health Department to Spray Bklyn on Tuesday to Reduce Mosquitoes

To reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus, the Health Department intends to spray adulticide treatments in Brooklyn and Staten Island. The Health Department will use very low concentrations of Anvil® 10+10, Duet® or MERUS® 3. Trucks will spray pesticides in sections of Brooklyn...
BROOKLYN, NY
