9 things to do in NYC this weekend (August 18 - 21)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The weather is warm and the city has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.

NYC Restaurant Week

Celebrate Restaurant Week before it ends this summer season. With prix-fixe menus offered at hundreds of great dining destinations across the city, you can't go wrong.

When : Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Varies

Cost: Varies

Photo credit Getty Images

FAD Market at Governors Island

FAD Market returns along the tree-lined King Avenue on Governors Island. It features over 30 of the city's designers, artists, and small businesses, showcasing handcrafted jewelry, art, apparel, bath and body care.

When: Saturday, Aug. 20, Sunday Aug. 21.

Where: Governors Island

Cost: Free

DiscOasis in Central Park

Immerse yourself at glittering roller-disco paradise of music, art, dancing, and roller skating at Central Park’s iconic Wollman Rink.

When: Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug 21

Where: Central Park - Wollman Rink

Cost: Varies

Pop in the City

A custom-built giant bouncy castle and ball pit installation has arrived in Manhattan. Slides, oversized ball pits, glistening disco balls, and winter wonderlands inspired by the city's iconic Studio 54 await you.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: Culture Plaza -Broadway between 32nd and 33rd Streets

Cost: Free

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn

A new immersive arts venue has just opened in Greenpoint where you can find a massive installation with a unique fusion of creativity and innovation and discover a variety of stunning audiovisual experiences.

When: Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: 25 Franklin St., Brooklyn

Cost: $30

Queens Night Market

The Queens Night Market is a large, open-air night market in Queens that features up to 100 independent vendors selling merchandise, art, and food that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the borough.

When: Saturday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Where : New York Hall of Science, Queens

Cost : Free

CycleBoats

CycleBoats are back this summer with the only boat you can drink and cycle on in the city's waters. You and your squad can sign up or go there individually for a 90-minute, boozy ride across the water.

When: Thursday, Aug. 18 - Sunday, Aug. 21

Where: New York Harbor

Cost: $39

Dinosaur Safari

Dinosaur Safari is back with a new walk-through experience where you can get up-close with 52 life-sized massive dinosaurs in the Bronx Zoo.

When: Thursday, Aug. 11 - Sunday Aug. 14

Where: Bronx Zoo

Cost: $41.95

Skyline Drive-in Movie Theater

Watch a movie and the city skyline this weekend in Brooklyn. You can sit back and enjoy a movie even if you don’t own a car.

When : Friday, Aug. 18 - Sunday Aug. 21

Where : 1 Oak St. - Brooklyn

Cost : $55