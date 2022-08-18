ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Kids tablets up to 50% off as Amazon offers deep back-to-school discounts

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33YUDL_0hMQaxsb00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon offers discounts on popular kids tech

Shopping for back-to-school items can put a strain on your budget. Especially this year, with all the shortages and inflation that we’ve been experiencing. Thankfully, Amazon has dropped a surprise sale of educational tech for kids that provides financial relief just when you need it the most. For instance, right now, you can get the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet or the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for half price.

In this article: Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits, Fire 7 Kids Tablet and Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids

How deep do the discounts go?

This Amazon summer sale gives you a chance to purchase several items at discounts that are as deep as a Prime Day event. You can get popular products, such as Fire tablets, Echo devices and more on sale from 30% off to an unbeatable 50% off.

Which kids tech is currently on sale at Amazon?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9UDA_0hMQaxsb00

Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits

Amazon Glow is an incredible, interactive product that was specifically designed to bring remote families closer together. The video call and play system lets adults and kids play board games together when they aren’t in the same location. Parents play on their phones or tablets while kids play on a 19-inch projected touchscreen during a video call. Normally, this bundle costs $329.98, but right now, you can get it for just $199.99.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANDmz_0hMQaxsb00

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is the largest kids’ tablet. It has a 10.1-inch screen and is for kids ages 6 to 12. Purchase includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus and a two-year worry-free guarantee — if it breaks, simply return it for a free replacement. Normally, this model costs $199.99, but right now, you can get it for just $139.99.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gqjgr_0hMQaxsb00

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is also a 10.1-inch model, only this one is suitable for kids ages 3 to 7. It has 32 gigabytes of storage and is available in aquamarine, lavender or sky blue. The tablet features dual cameras, a 1080p Full HD display, and a USB-C (2.0) port. Normally, this model costs $199.99, but right now, you can get it for just $139.99.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JESuZ_0hMQaxsb00

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is an 8-inch tablet that was released in 2021. It comes with a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 1 terabyte. This model is for kids ages 6 to 12 and is currently available for 50% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09D2Jn_0hMQaxsb00

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is an 8-inch tablet that is designed for kids ages 3 to 7. It comes with a kid-proof case with a built-in stand that has a two-year worry-free guarantee. This model is currently available for 50% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w9H6_0hMQaxsb00

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

The Fire 7 Kids tablet is Amazon’s newest offering for kids ages 3 to 7. It was just released at the beginning of summer and offers up to 10 hours of battery life with a quad-core processor that is up to 30% faster than the previous generation. It has a 7-inch display and comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. Normally, this model costs $109.99, but right now, you can get it for just $69.99.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7amf_0hMQaxsb00

Kindle Kids

Amazon’s Kindle Kids is not a toy. It is a purpose-built, black-and-white reading device with a glare-free screen. It can deliver weeks of use per charge and has no games, videos or ads. It is a distraction-free device that encourages reading. This model is currently available for 45% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJwPp_0hMQaxsb00

Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids

Echo Dot Kids is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker for kids. It delivers a robust sound, allows you to set daily time limits and filter explicit songs. This model is currently available for 42% off.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iIXHC_0hMQaxsb00

Echo Glow

The Echo Glow is a smart lamp designed for kids. It does not contain microphones or speakers and must be paired with an Alexa-enabled device for voice control functionality. It features a struggle-free setup and has a rainbow timer that gives kids a visual reminder to help establish routines. Normally, this model costs $29.99, but right now, you can get it for just $19.99.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Tropical disturbance could bring more rain to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 60% over the next 24-48 hours. Our forecast shows the low moving […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Fire Tablet#Kindle#Tech#Bestreviews#Echo#Tangram Bits Amazon Glow#Amazon Shop
KLST/KSAN

1 dead after fatal crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla.(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person has died in a crash on County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126 outside of Turpin, Okla. in Beaver County. According to the release, a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Earl Wayne Semmel, an 87-year-old man out of Forgan, Okla., was westbound […]
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
KLST/KSAN

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
KLST/KSAN

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation in this case has continued. The […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Permian football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement this evening.  The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John Wilkins. He served in […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Friona woman indicted for 16 counts of harboring ‘illegal aliens’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has officially been indicted in Amarillo Federal Court for 16 counts of “harboring an illegal alien,” according to documents filed earlier this month in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, 30-year-old Manuela Magdalena Jimon-Castro was […]
FRIONA, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy