ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

WATCH: Carter 75th Anniversary Celebration

By Jordan Langdon
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PPWzE_0hMQawzs00

PLAINS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. They are the longest married presidential couple in history. The former president says his “biggest secret is to marry the right person if you want to have a long-lasting marriage.” He also says they never go to bed angry and they read the Bible together every night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosalynn Carter
KLST/KSAN

Tropical disturbance could bring more rain to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Valley Storm Team is tracking a tropical low coming off the Yucatan Peninsula heading for the east coast of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center recently upgraded the potential for the area of low pressure, to develop further, to 60% over the next 24-48 hours. Our forecast shows the low moving […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

1 dead after fatal crash in Beaver County

BEAVER COUNTY, Okla.(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, one person has died in a crash on County Road EW 5 and County Road NS 126 outside of Turpin, Okla. in Beaver County. According to the release, a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Earl Wayne Semmel, an 87-year-old man out of Forgan, Okla., was westbound […]
BEAVER COUNTY, OK
KLST/KSAN

Wanted fugitive from Waco captured by Texas DPS

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests – one of them is from the Waco area. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release on Thursday that 50-year-old Rodney Eugene Hunter was arrested on August 9 at […]
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Permian football legend dies, family says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Permian High School football legend Coach Gary Gaines, 73, died Monday following a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease, the family said in a statement this evening.  The football giant joined the coaching staff at Permian in 1979 where he served as assistant coach under then head coach John Wilkins. He served in […]
ODESSA, TX
KLST/KSAN

Another arrest in McGregor teen trafficking case

McLennan Co, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old man, whom jail records indicate is from Liberty Hill, is the latest to be arrested in connection with a trafficking case involving two teenage girls from McGregor. Bentley Brian Breshears was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday as the investigation in this case has continued. The […]
MCGREGOR, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD warns of area avoidance due to structure fire

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has sent an alert out, asking everyone to avoid Martin Luther King Drive and 24th/25th Street near Stardust Mobile Home due to a structure fire. The cause of the fire as well as when the fire will clear is currently unknown.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy